(Deadline)   Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Officials announce that they're cutting up to a 150 million dollars from the LAPD budget and reinvesting it in communities of color   (deadline.com) divider line
52
•       •       •

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Legalize drug possession for personal use too.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
-Or- they have a huge hole in their budget due to the pandemic and economic fallout, so they are just cutting things a bit early. Those new programs will happen later.

I'm not buying the 'good will'.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: -Or- they have a huge hole in their budget due to the pandemic and economic fallout, so they are just cutting things a bit early. Those new programs will happen later.

I'm not buying the 'good will'.


Garcetti said last night that the LAPD was going to experience cuts in their budget regardless due to the economy, but now their focus will be on shifting funds to community outreach and other stuff, instead of toys for the LAPD.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: -Or- they have a huge hole in their budget due to the pandemic and economic fallout, so they are just cutting things a bit early. Those new programs will happen later.

I'm not buying the 'good will'.

Garcetti said last night that the LAPD was going to experience cuts in their budget regardless due to the economy, but now their focus will be on shifting funds to community outreach and other stuff, instead of toys for the LAPD.


Honestly, I don't think the protests have really struck enough fear in the hearts of the powers that be. An olive branch after centuries of pounding by artillery, followed by brief moments of olive branch offerings, is going to leave people distrustful. Whatever changes occur have to be systemic and permanent. There is no going back, and I'm not sure they get it. Yet.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regardless of the sincerity, I suspect the protests are going to be rather brutal tonight.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a start
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

potierrh: Regardless of the sincerity, I suspect the protests are going to be rather brutal tonight.


Maybe, maybe not. It's their own communities they are brutalizing so let them make their choice.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what were they spending 150 million dollars on before?
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LAPD: Bu...bu....but how are we supposed to do our jobs now?

City of LA: figure it out, do more with less. You assholes want to run government like a business? Well here you go!
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: -Or- they have a huge hole in their budget due to the pandemic and economic fallout, so they are just cutting things a bit early. Those new programs will happen later.

I'm not buying the 'good will'.

Garcetti said last night that the LAPD was going to experience cuts in their budget regardless due to the economy, but now their focus will be on shifting funds to community outreach and other stuff, instead of toys for the LAPD.

Honestly, I don't think the protests have really struck enough fear in the hearts of the powers that be. An olive branch after centuries of pounding by artillery, followed by brief moments of olive branch offerings, is going to leave people distrustful. Whatever changes occur have to be systemic and permanent. There is no going back, and I'm not sure they get it. Yet.


Yeah, I'll be sure they get it when they start scrapping the tanks and selling the police's toys for the extra cash to fund the outreach.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Officials announce that they're cutting up to a 150 million dollars five percent from the LAPD budget and reinvesting it in communities of color

Just in case anyone was duped into thinking this matters much.
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, white is a color.

Proof.

And irrefutable proof:

Sanford & Son - We Were Robbed
Youtube XEDzNA39Vvc
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We will not be increasing out police budget," said the mayor. That allocation is pegged at $1.8 billion in the mayor's previously proposed budget.

So basically they taking away 1/12th of their budget.  Which is to say, only 11 donuts in the box per day.

I'm sure they'll be reeling from this.  Yep.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*up to
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody's Got a Right to Live • Tae Phoenix @TaePhoenix

Why is it that our only three choices when we call 911 are fire, medical, or paramilitary?

Where are the de-escalators? The psych evaluators? The conflict negotiators?

Unless it's a hostage situation or a full on terrorist attack, we need Burning Man Rangers, not Rambos.

I like the general idea here, and I'm a Tae Phoenix fan, but I don't know what a Burning Man Ranger is.

Defund the police, fund department of health instead.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, I can murder someone and they can't afford to investigate it.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: It's a start


To be fair, that was the thrust of Garcetti's sentiment also.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess they'll have to make some cuts. They can sell all the body cams and use live ammo instead of those pricey rubber bullets.
 
dryknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
150 million won't even pay for the costs of clean up after the rioting, much less any reconstruction (or anything else of any consequence.)
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  

China White Tea: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Officials announce that they're cutting up to a 150 million dollars five percent from the LAPD budget and reinvesting it in communities of color

Just in case anyone was duped into thinking this matters much.


Actually, while I've seen 3 billion cited in several places, the article references a 1.8 billion operating budget for 20-21, so I'll revise that to 8.3%,which still scarcely matters.
 
limboslam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are they going to determine the color of the community? Walk around and do the brown paper bag test?
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Impressed.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: what were they spending 150 million dollars on before?


Police brutality settlements.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when the economy got tough so California slashed the community college budget by 50%. Then later another 50%. But I'm sure that 5% you're taking from cops will be totally unmanageable and reversed with the next election.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: what were they spending 150 million dollars on before?



Knee pads.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to see the same type of action taken by the US government with regards to the military. We are outspending every other country by an enormous amount. We have such an immense lead over every other country with regards to training, logistics, equipment, and technology. Reducing that budget by 10% would free up tens of billions that could be spent on education, infrastructure, stronger social safety nets, science, among other things both here in the US as well as overseas.

Fark user imageView Full Size

LA is going to find out how much good can be done when you're directing your spending at cutting off a problem early on rather than trying to fight problems once they've reached fruition. It'll be an interesting experiment.
 
v2micca
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, guess which state is going to see a spike in civil forfeitures this coming year.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: Everybody's Got a Right to Live • Tae Phoenix @TaePhoenix

Why is it that our only three choices when we call 911 are fire, medical, or paramilitary?

Where are the de-escalators? The psych evaluators? The conflict negotiators?

Unless it's a hostage situation or a full on terrorist attack, we need Burning Man Rangers, not Rambos.

I like the general idea here, and I'm a Tae Phoenix fan, but I don't know what a Burning Man Ranger is.

Defund the police, fund department of health instead.


I am imagining a Burning Man ranger, guy in a green hat offering you a vitamin C tablet and a lawn chair where you can listen to the Allman Brothers and mellow out.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: -Or- they have a huge hole in their budget due to the pandemic and economic fallout, so they are just cutting things a bit early. Those new programs will happen later.

I'm not buying the 'good will'.

Garcetti said last night that the LAPD was going to experience cuts in their budget regardless due to the economy, but now their focus will be on shifting funds to community outreach and other stuff, instead of toys for the LAPD.


He was also talking about restricting the use of rubber bullets. 

Garcetti is decent. He's definitely not perfect, but there could be way way worse. Could be Riordan or Villaraigosa.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nadie_AZ:
An olive branch after centuries of pounding by artillery, followed by brief moments of olive branch offerings, is going to leave people distrustful.

Centuries?
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Another huge failure in our reaction to 9/11 was to militarize every goddamn police department in the country. More chickens coming home to roost.
 
JK47
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: We have such an immense lead over every other country with regards to training, logistics, equipment, and technology



"We have such an immense lead over every other country with regards to training, logistics, equipment, and technology"

Not at all true but you keep telling yourself that.  We've fallen behind the technology curve in ground vehicles, artillery, missiles, and aircraft.  China's Navy is rapidly expanding with a fleet that will have more destroyers and carriers than our Pacific Fleet pretty soon.  Carriers which will, by the way, have complete air wings and not the skeletal ones that we currently field.  The spending line comes up a lot but folks often forget that those amounts go further in Russia and China than they do here in the states.
 
Nas is like [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
its a very very very small step in the right direction.

see what happens when you don't shut up and sit down?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They could donate the body armor.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Cool, I can murder someone and they can't afford to investigate it.


Again?
 
angryjd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hero? Cutting police budgets while stores are unmanned during coronavirus and looting is happening? Are you all stupid?
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
With deep cuts like these, how can the LAPD afford to keep operating?!?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: -Or- they have a huge hole in their budget due to the pandemic and economic fallout, so they are just cutting things a bit early. Those new programs will happen later.

I'm not buying the 'good will'.

Garcetti said last night that the LAPD was going to experience cuts in their budget regardless due to the economy, but now their focus will be on shifting funds to community outreach and other stuff, instead of toys for the LAPD.

Honestly, I don't think the protests have really struck enough fear in the hearts of the powers that be. An olive branch after centuries of pounding by artillery, followed by brief moments of olive branch offerings, is going to leave people distrustful. Whatever changes occur have to be systemic and permanent. There is no going back, and I'm not sure they get it. Yet.


As someone on Fark said a couple days ago, this is looking like 1905, not yet 1917.  1917 could come this fall.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A great way to get a higher caliber of police officer is to slash the police department's budget.

Snark aside, I'd be fine with them reducing the military grade weaponry and reinvesting that into officer's salaries.
 
mcscott
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
OK, I get it. Large city police forces need some re-vectoring and communities of color need investment. I am way, way on board with this.

But, cutting the budgets of police departments is unwise at this juncture.

When African-American citizens were protesting, looting and burning after the Rodney King cop verdict, the other 95% of the African-American community in L.A. were calling the cops to come and protect them while their neighbors were rioting. The cops really wanted to come in and help. But, it was too dangerous - even for them - to do so.

Keep cops strong and well-funded so they can help us. But definitely root out the racist, Nazi-asshole cops and dishonorably discharge them.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
and by "communities of color" they mean, 'our friends and our bank accounts'.....
 
v2micca
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: A great way to get a higher caliber of police officer is to slash the police department's budget.

Snark aside, I'd be fine with them reducing the military grade weaponry and reinvesting that into officer's salaries.


That is what I'm hoping will happen as well.  The reality is, various community outreach programs will likely be the first thing on the chopping block.
 
Lady J
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: -Or- they have a huge hole in their budget due to the pandemic and economic fallout, so they are just cutting things a bit early. Those new programs will happen later.

I'm not buying the 'good will'.

Garcetti said last night that the LAPD was going to experience cuts in their budget regardless due to the economy, but now their focus will be on shifting funds to community outreach and other stuff, instead of toys for the LAPD.

Honestly, I don't think the protests have really struck enough fear in the hearts of the powers that be. An olive branch after centuries of pounding by artillery, followed by brief moments of olive branch offerings, is going to leave people distrustful. Whatever changes occur have to be systemic and permanent. There is no going back, and I'm not sure they get it. Yet.


Independent oversight of da police. It's the only way.
 
Greil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mcscott: OK, I get it. Large city police forces need some re-vectoring and communities of color need investment. I am way, way on board with this.

But, cutting the budgets of police departments is unwise at this juncture.

When African-American citizens were protesting, looting and burning after the Rodney King cop verdict, the other 95% of the African-American community in L.A. were calling the cops to come and protect them while their neighbors were rioting. The cops really wanted to come in and help. But, it was too dangerous - even for them - to do so.

Keep cops strong and well-funded so they can help us. But definitely root out the racist, Nazi-asshole cops and dishonorably discharge them.


The last 9 nights have shown us where that budget is going. I think we can cut it off.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mcscott: OK, I get it. Large city police forces need some re-vectoring and communities of color need investment. I am way, way on board with this.

But, cutting the budgets of police departments is unwise at this juncture.

When African-American citizens were protesting, looting and burning after the Rodney King cop verdict, the other 95% of the African-American community in L.A. were calling the cops to come and protect them while their neighbors were rioting. The cops really wanted to come in and help. But, it was too dangerous - even for them - to do so.

Keep cops strong and well-funded so they can help us. But definitely root out the racist, Nazi-asshole cops and dishonorably discharge them.


Well, as has been commented on, there are two simple ways to reduce their budgetary needs.

First, demilitarize.  The LAPD does not need more military grade weapons and equipment to do their jobs.

Second, start enforcing their code of conduct.  Fewer complaints against the police would reduce their insurance premiums.  Easy way to do that...  start going over their records, and see who on the force has unusual numbers of force complaints, etc, and at the very least, bench the bastards.
 
mekkab
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

v2micca: Well, guess which state is going to see a spike in civil forfeitures this coming year.


Came to say this!  COPS can seize assets without an arrest and use that cash for lunch.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

v2micca: Well, guess which state is going to see a spike in civil forfeitures this coming year.


DINGDINGDING.

Watch for a lot of $100 tickets, topped with $85 in court costs, $130 in reporting fees, $25 in research costs, $190 in [REDACTED], not including surcharges.
 
xalres
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'll believe it when I see it. You are a disgrace! Suck my dickand choke on it! I yield my time! Fark you!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: You know, white is a color.

Proof.

And irrefutable proof:

[YouTube video: Sanford & Son - We Were Robbed]


Just because there is a Pantone for it doesn't make it a color and Wikipedia is a really weak source. White is either the absence of color (in pigments) or the presence of all colors (in light) and those definitions are only applicable to people with normal cones in their retinas
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Last night, he mentioned something about restructuring the department. I've forgotten exactly what it was already, but Los Angeles is just too damn huge for one centralized police force. Local divisions need better control.

I also listened to a few angry callers on the Zoom conference with police chief Michel Moore and the police commission (it's on YouTube). One pointed out that a large majority of the police force lives outside the city of Los Angeles. That's a huge problem when you've got people who don't know the community, and possibly don't even care about it.
 
