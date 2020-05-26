 Skip to content
"I lost an eye; George Floyd lost his life. What right do I have to rage on my own behalf?"
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Would've went with the hero tag.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I lost an eye; George Floyd lost his life. What right do I have to rage on my own behalf?

Floyd lost his life.  You lost your eye.  He can't speak; you still can.  I posit not only do you have a right to rage on your own behalf, you have every right to rage on his behalf, too.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: I lost an eye; George Floyd lost his life. What right do I have to rage on my own behalf?

Floyd lost his life.  You lost your eye.  He can't speak; you still can.  I posit not only do you have a right to rage on your own behalf, you have every right to rage on his behalf, too.


She's a hell of a woman and journalist, trying to rise above what happened to her, for the greater good.
I have mad respect for her, and everyone should take the time to read her whole article.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I won't criticize how someone moves themself forward past the tragedy of losing their eye, but if they wanted to rage about the insanity of police firing foam rubber bullets at protesters, I would not consider that to detract from protests against police brutality.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Daddy ate my eyes.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
is it lnda tirado or linda trado?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We can be angry about two instances of police thuggery at the same time.
 
probesport
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Eye did not see that coming.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It wasn't a rubber bullet, it was a foam bullet.

From that new line of NERF guns they keep behind the counter.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

i ignore u: We can be angry about two instances of police thuggery at the same time.


thank you. It's not a godamn contest. We should commisserate and share our pain with one another and work to end it and end the oppression and injustice going on, not say "I have no right to speak because my pain isn't as bad as yours". That's bullshiat.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Looks like the "eyes" have it.
/Meeting adjourned
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The guy who lost his eye to a tear gas canister in Fort Wayne said something similar. Good on them, but hey, it's okay to rage against what the police did to you too. It doesn't take away from the fact that what happened to George Lloyd was worse.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Either one or the other, but not both. Got it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
God bless her little soul and heart.

Spoken like a fine example of American Womanhood in reproof to a fine example of a whiney little biatch whore from Queens.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: Looks like the "eyes" have it.
/Meeting adjourned


KITH man servant (points):   Eviiiiiiiiiiil!
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The other day somebody posted one of those Facebook-meaningful images that read something like, "don't minimize your own problems. A swimming pool may not be as deep as the ocean but you can just as surely drown in either one."

A bit insipid but it does get to the point. You have the right to biatch about the real problems you face even if someone else has bigger ones.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Daddy ate my eyes.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: i ignore u: We can be angry about two instances of police thuggery at the same time.

thank you. It's not a godamn contest. We should commisserate and share our pain with one another and work to end it and end the oppression and injustice going on, not say "I have no right to speak because my pain isn't as bad as yours". That's bullshiat.


No one gets to tell her how to process what happened to her anymore than anyone gets to tell black people how to protest.
 
camarugala
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's great that being magnanimous about a life altering injury inflicted during a riot but in all honesty, I think she's full of shiat. She's gonna milk this (and any resulting payouts) for all it's worth.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pdieten: You have the right to biatch about the real problems you face even if someone else has bigger ones.


Approves

kpbs.media.clients.ellingtoncms.comView Full Size

/dog does not
 
tasteme
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Befuddled
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Given the asshole nature of some cops in dealing with protests, I'm surprised more protesters don't bring safety goggles with them.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Befuddled: Given the asshole nature of some cops in dealing with protests, I'm surprised more protesters don't bring safety goggles with them.


Given she "has a picture somewhere" of a cop pepper spraying her I'm surprised she couldn't take the time to find such a poignant shot to include in TFA.

"A few days after that, I was taking photos on the highway where protesters were blocking traffic. Media were behind concrete barriers, clearly working as press rather than participants. An officer dressed all in black with plastic shin guards and elbow pads, dangling zip ties from his belt, pepper-sprayed me point-blank in the face. I have a picture of him somewhere, three feet away from me, shot when my camera was staring down the muzzle of his chemical weapon, and the hatred and glee twisting his face still gives me nightmares."

I think I see the problem.
 
xalres
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Befuddled: Given the asshole nature of some cops in dealing with protests, I'm surprised more protesters don't bring safety goggles with them.


It'd just be one more thing they rip off your face before pepper spraying you from a foot away then shooting you in the head with a tear gas canister.
 
rekoil [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Befuddled: Given the asshole nature of some cops in dealing with protests, I'm surprised more protesters don't bring safety goggles with them.


Per her account (on her Twitter feed, NYT article, etc), she *was* wearing safety goggles. They fell off her head while she was running away from the tear gas that was thrown into the crowd just before she was shot.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's All Fun And Games Until ...
 
