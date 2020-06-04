 Skip to content
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1523
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sorry, I thought it was guess the next number in the sequence.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: 1523


1521
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

enry: cretinbob: 1523

1521


Nope. Not a prime number.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Memorial Day's numbers have started kicking in... next week the protesters numbers will join the chat as well
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: enry: cretinbob: 1523

1521

Nope. Not a prime number.


I increased by 102.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: cretinbob: enry: cretinbob: 1523

1521

Nope. Not a prime number.

I increased by 102.


I don't think she'll fall for that again.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess is 1620.

You know, like that Mayflower.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So am I supposed to facepalm or nelson-haha?

How about tots and pears?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I am worried about Washington State increasing 300 per day.
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: enry: cretinbob: 1523

1521

Nope. Not a prime number.


All numbers are prime numbers now.  You don't want numbers thinking they have less value because they aren't prime.  Heck. Poor number 2 has enough issues because people go it.  And 10 is worried because it heard 7 8 9.

And I don't recognize negative numbers.  I see numbers that function counter to positive numbers.

Enlighten yourselves, biatches.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll buff out.
 
Charles of York
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our governor is a follower of the angry orange ape
 
jeremy2020
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how many people will have to die because the governor won't admit he made a mistake re-opening too early and aggressively before they roll it back a bit?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: cretinbob: enry: cretinbob: 1523

1521

Nope. Not a prime number.

All numbers are prime numbers now.  You don't want numbers thinking they have less value because they aren't prime.  Heck. Poor number 2 has enough issues because people go it.  And 10 is worried because it heard 7 8 9.

And I don't recognize negative numbers.  I see numbers that function counter to positive numbers.

Enlighten yourselves, biatches.


You think two has issues?

Look at poor 1.  Unity.  Excluded from all the cool clubs because of his definition.

Then you got 0.  Not allowed at any of the math games because he farks everything up.  He only exists because we need something that means nothing.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can someone help me out? I got int an argument with a friend ast night who said that the flu kills 60,000 people a year in the US and we never have a lockdown. I cannot find that number anywhere though....Seems high to me.
Also, I do know that this "season" for COVID is just starting, but I want to be able to address the 60,000 number
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Charles of York: Our governor is a follower of a granny rape ogre.


Anagrammed that for you.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
from the division of false statistics
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoboZombie: Can someone help me out? I got int an argument with a friend ast night who said that the flu kills 60,000 people a year in the US and we never have a lockdown. I cannot find that number anywhere though....Seems high to me.
Also, I do know that this "season" for COVID is just starting, but I want to be able to address the 60,000 number


60-80k worldwide is the number, per year.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: enry: cretinbob: 1523

1521

Nope. Not a prime number.


Okay, fun game. but neither of the original numbers are prime...

I think I have a mental disability, because I am likely to spend the rest of today trying to come up with a next number that establishes a pattern.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: cretinbob: enry: cretinbob: 1523

1521

Nope. Not a prime number.

All numbers are prime numbers now.  You don't want numbers thinking they have less value because they aren't prime.  Heck. Poor number 2 has enough issues because people go it.  And 10 is worried because it heard 7 8 9.

And I don't recognize negative numbers.  I see numbers that function counter to positive numbers.

Enlighten yourselves, biatches.


Imaginary numbers are real to me, dammit!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hoax is getting bigger by the day!!!


\hurr durr, clouds, belted onions, etc.....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they are about 1 week away from triple digit deaths per day? Time to invest in a crematorium.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I HEAR 1521!  1521!  CAN I GET A 1600?  1600?  ANYONE?
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoboZombie: Can someone help me out? I got int an argument with a friend ast night who said that the flu kills 60,000 people a year in the US and we never have a lockdown. I cannot find that number anywhere though....Seems high to me.
Also, I do know that this "season" for COVID is just starting, but I want to be able to address the 60,000 number


I think if your "friend" is arguing it, then your "friend" needs to address. Otherwise, I "argue" that Krysten Ritter and Linda Cardellini are my wives.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: So Memorial Day's numbers have started kicking in... next week the protesters numbers will join the chat as well


Any chance (any chance at all?) that these re-opened states are going to perform carful interviews with the newly infected to find out which activities are highest risk? In the first wave everything was shut down, it will be interesting to see where people are catching it now.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Can someone help me out? I got int an argument with a friend ast night who said that the flu kills 60,000 people a year in the US and we never have a lockdown. I cannot find that number anywhere though....Seems high to me.
Also, I do know that this "season" for COVID is just starting, but I want to be able to address the 60,000 number


Your friend is correct for a bad flu season:

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/​2​017-2018.htm

Also, this headline is out of the 'lies, damn lies, and statistics' category, as Florida's rate of testing has (finally) increased, leading to an inevitable increase in the number of positive tests but a fall in the positive rate.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Right now working in a hospital in Miami-Dade taking care of COVID patients, so getting a kick, etc.... Anyway, things still light here but expecting a pickup in action soon.
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Can someone help me out? I got int an argument with a friend ast night who said that the flu kills 60,000 people a year in the US and we never have a lockdown. I cannot find that number anywhere though....Seems high to me.
Also, I do know that this "season" for COVID is just starting, but I want to be able to address the 60,000 number


The flu kills a few tens of thousands a year despite us not doing much to combat it, and those people are largely older folks. Most people under 60 or so just stay home a few days.

COVID has killed more than that EVEN THOUGH we are doing a ton to combat it and reduce its spread - imagine how much worse that'd be if we hadn't - and while a good percentage of the victims are older, it can and does kill people of any age.

Anyone who says "But it's just the flu" Is largely being disingenuous.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Can someone help me out? I got int an argument with a friend ast night who said that the flu kills 60,000 people a year in the US and we never have a lockdown. I cannot find that number anywhere though....Seems high to me.
Also, I do know that this "season" for COVID is just starting, but I want to be able to address the 60,000 number


1) There is no official flu death tally, because  influenza is not on the death certificate.

2) The official CDC numbers are not hard to find and they guesstimate apx 32,000 flu related deaths last season.

3) Every time the COVID death toll rises, Trumpers  raise the number they use as the death toll from flu. Expect them to talk about 80,000 deaths from flu any day now.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: RoboZombie: Can someone help me out? I got int an argument with a friend ast night who said that the flu kills 60,000 people a year in the US and we never have a lockdown. I cannot find that number anywhere though....Seems high to me.
Also, I do know that this "season" for COVID is just starting, but I want to be able to address the 60,000 number

60-80k worldwide is the number, per year.


Nope.  That is the US mortality rate, my bad.

And there are a ew reasons there is no lockdown for theflu.  First, it is endemic in the population.  Most people have some degreeof immunityto even new strains due to past exposure to older strains.  There is also this wonderful thing called a vacine that helps out if you are worried about it.

Corvid-19 is a virgin field epidemic.  We have no idea how bad it will get until it has run its course...
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh and BTW, the state is releasing some BS numbers on antibody testing. Guess about what number of Floridians have "positive antibody tests". Hint: false positive rates of similar tests are 5-10%. Go ahead, take a wild guess...
 
donh
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Can someone help me out? I got int an argument with a friend ast night who said that the flu kills 60,000 people a year in the US and we never have a lockdown. I cannot find that number anywhere though....Seems high to me.
Also, I do know that this "season" for COVID is just starting, but I want to be able to address the 60,000 number


The CDC site reports https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fast​ats/death​s.htm 55,672 deaths from influenza AND pneumonia in 2017.
Note the figure is two causes of death and for a whole year, not three-four months.
Y'all have fun now.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: cretinbob: enry: cretinbob: 1523

1521

Nope. Not a prime number.

Okay, fun game. but neither of the original numbers are prime...

I think I have a mental disability, because I am likely to spend the rest of today trying to come up with a next number that establishes a pattern.


see, the sequence I saw was 13(prime) 14(prime)
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cretinbob: endosymbiont: cretinbob: enry: cretinbob: 1523

1521

Nope. Not a prime number.

Okay, fun game. but neither of the original numbers are prime...

I think I have a mental disability, because I am likely to spend the rest of today trying to come up with a next number that establishes a pattern.

see, the sequence I saw was 13(prime) 14(prime)


And this is why aptitude tests for job interviews suck, at least math questions.

You never know how someone will interpret a sequence like this.
 
p51d007
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Big whoop!  So there are MORE people testing positive for the Rona virus.
The more you test, the more that will end up testing positive!  I'll bet 99% never
even knew they had it.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
you mean to tell me that they did more tests and there were more cases?

is that like when you buy more tickets, your odds increase for winning the lottery?
 
Thelyphthoric
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

p51d007: Big whoop!  So there are MORE people testing positive for the Rona virus.
The more you test, the more that will end up testing positive!  I'll bet 99% never
even knew they had it.


You're tight,no big deal! Now get out there and lick some doorknobs, ya doorknob .

I'm done suffering fools and trolls, you can french kiss my ass.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
number of  ;flu; cases in FLA?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

donh: Note the figure is two causes of death and for a whole year, not three-four months.


Almost nobody dies of flu outside flu season. Clue's in the name.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: cretinbob: enry: cretinbob: 1523

1521

Nope. Not a prime number.

Okay, fun game. but neither of the original numbers are prime...

I think I have a mental disability, because I am likely to spend the rest of today trying to come up with a next number that establishes a pattern.


Have a couple of beers. You'll get over it.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was having a conversation with a VERY republican contractor at work today. These were his thoughts:
None of my data would convince him otherwise.

1. It is not affecting me personally, so I don't see it as a problem.
2. I'm not going to wear a mask, I don't think it is worth the trouble, and it looks silly.
3. I am also not going to torture my children with a mask. They are uncomfortable.
4. The numbers are fake (probably true, but in what direction?).
5. I am not going to do any social distancing, I am too busy.
6. We need to open up, the economy is too important. I am losing money.
7. I don't trust anything you hear on the news, they keep changing their stories. (Although he will easily quote things from twitter or facebook as true)
8. If it was real, we would have heard about it earlier. (when I mentioned that our pandemic response team has been fired by Trump, so the reports were delayed, I just got a general dismissal of that data).
9. It's just like the flu. I never got the flu so I won't get this either.

Every time I would show him any PROVEN factual data, he would just dismiss it.  He would compare it to some rumor and just say "Aaah, I don't believe that."

I am convinced that people are too selfish to care. They are also quite uneducated, and unwilling to change
that.

This is why we can't have nice things. And it is unlikely I will live to see my next birthday.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Can someone help me out? I got int an argument with a friend ast night who said that the flu kills 60,000 people a year in the US and we never have a lockdown. I cannot find that number anywhere though....Seems high to me.
Also, I do know that this "season" for COVID is just starting, but I want to be able to address the 60,000 number


Here is the data for 2019:https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/bu​rden/p​reliminary-in-season-estimates.htm
 
flart blooger
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Almost nobody dies of flu outside flu season. Clue's in the name.


funny that.....also, almost nobody listed as flu death actually dies from the flu. the cdc uses the category "flu deaths" to include deaths related to the flu AND pneumonia. an actual study of lab results by the cdc in, 2009, i think, showed that lab confirmed flu deaths was under 10 percent.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Read this as well about the flu death estimates:

https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/​o​bservations/comparing-covid-19-deaths-​to-flu-deaths-is-like-comparing-apples​-to-oranges/
 
flart blooger
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

amigafin: Read this as well about the flu death estimates:

https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/o​bservations/comparing-covid-19-deaths-​to-flu-deaths-is-like-comparing-apples​-to-oranges/


that's like comparing scientific american to popular mechanics.
 
sforce
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: RoboZombie: Can someone help me out? I got int an argument with a friend ast night who said that the flu kills 60,000 people a year in the US and we never have a lockdown. I cannot find that number anywhere though....Seems high to me.
Also, I do know that this "season" for COVID is just starting, but I want to be able to address the 60,000 number

The flu kills a few tens of thousands a year despite us not doing much to combat it, and those people are largely older folks. Most people under 60 or so just stay home a few days.

COVID has killed more than that EVEN THOUGH we are doing a ton to combat it and reduce its spread - imagine how much worse that'd be if we hadn't - and while a good percentage of the victims are older, it can and does kill people of any age.

Anyone who says "But it's just the flu" Is largely being disingenuous.


No need to imagine it. They did nothing during the lock down to prevent it from climbing drastically after reopening and they reopened with daily cases per day higher than when the lock down started. No need to imagine it, just wait and see it happen.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cretinbob: ime number.

Okay, fun game. but neither of the original numbers are prime...

I think I have a mental disability, because I am likely to spend the rest of today trying to come up with a next number that establishes a pattern.


So the formula is (n+6)*100+[the nth prime]

n=1 --> 700 + 2 = 702
n=5 --> 1100 + 11=1111
n=7--> 1300 + 17= 1317
n=8--> 1400 +19= 1419

the next number is for n=9, 1500 + 23, i.e., tomorrow's number, 1523.

that means that in 10 days, when n is 18, Florida will have 2561 new cases.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: cretinbob: ime number.

Okay, fun game. but neither of the original numbers are prime...

I think I have a mental disability, because I am likely to spend the rest of today trying to come up with a next number that establishes a pattern.

So the formula is (n+6)*100+[the nth prime]

n=1 --> 700 + 2 = 702
n=5 --> 1100 + 11=1111
n=7--> 1300 + 17= 1317
n=8--> 1400 +19= 1419

the next number is for n=9, 1500 + 23, i.e., tomorrow's number, 1523.

that means that in 10 days, when n is 18, Florida will have 2561 new cases.


unless there are more people being tested.....

or unless there are less people being tested......

or unless there is a riot or a pool party.
 
