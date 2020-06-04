 Skip to content
(WFTV Orlando)   Florida Man arrested for threatening to blow up Sanford police station, being a big dummy   (wftv.com) divider line
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"What are you gonna do, arrest me?" -arrested man
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least he didn't try to rob a police station, which the below happened in Florida as well.

MD: Two Dumb Kids Try To Rob Police Station
Youtube 0r1uK3km1Zw
 
letsrabble17
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#ThatsSoFlorida
 
Drunk On Bourbon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is this the big one, Elizabeth?
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: At least he didn't try to rob a police station, which the below happened in Florida as well.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/0r1uK3km​1Zw]


He should have given his SS# and Drivers numbers to make the threat more real.
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Threatening to blow up the Sanford police station?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Police Sergeant Nicholas Angel is not amused.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meanwhile police continue to abuse peaceful protesters, destroy aid stations while attacking medics, shoot people with 'less than lethal' munitions in the head and violate the civil right of the populace without repercussions.

Such is justice in America.
 
walrusonion
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The greater good.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I just want an excuse. This is the big one
"SANFORD & SON" [Theme Song Remix!] -Remix Maniacs
Youtube x7DL9vyMPnc

How many damn heart attacks did he have? And who in the hell is Elizabeth
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Never threaten Sanford

Fred Sanford Knock Out Reel
Youtube vM6e3_RXiis
 
detonator
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Damn... that dude's head to neck ratio is close to 1:1.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I am not know of Sanford because it is the end of the Amtrak AutoTrain. Starts in Lorton, Virginia.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Never threaten Sanford

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vM6e3_RX​iis]


lol i like how it's a bunch of different setups for the same punchline. as it were.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I am not know of Sanford because it is the end of the Amtrak AutoTrain. Starts in Lorton, Virginia.


Only. Autocorrect did it to me again.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Let me guess, black guy that said something scary and it's being taken out of context.
"Daravius Toliver, 20, tagged the department in a Facebook post on Tuesday that said, in part, "I'll kill all ya'll n blow up the station."
"In another post, officers said, Toliver also wrote that he would he would turn the department into "Swiss cheese."Well, I was right about one of those two things./dumbass
 
evilskinnybroad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For context, Casey Anthony is from Sanford.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Damn... that dude's head to neck ratio is close to 1:1.


Laughs at your ratio.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
