 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 13 Orlando)   "Snot Palaces" could help human construction, scientists say, if they can crack the mucus architectural code. To be fair, being able to build a house of used Kleenex would be nothing to sneeze at   (mynews13.com) divider line
13
    More: Strange, Associated Press, equivalent of a complex five-story house, Kakani Katija, mystery of the snot houses, Monterey, California, delicate mucus homes, Orders of magnitude, Master builders of the sea construct  
•       •       •

102 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2020 at 9:50 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Disgusting but awesome at the same time.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have a four year old that can provide them with an endless supply.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
snot a palace, but it's home.....
 
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Building materials?

A hankyenda? Is that what you build with them?

/Space applications: snot rockets.
 
ryant123
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've got some socks that are pretty rigid. Maybe those could be used for something constructive.
 
invictus2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Afrin | Television Commercial | 2000
Youtube vmNxwkTZtxg
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hear the Flemish have been studying this for years.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

my actual best friend last time we got drunk together
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Aerogels and nanobots. Then houses can build themselves.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wait until the Army starts getting MRE's from Taco Bell, so they don't have to worry about sandbags anymore.
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Csb: there was a young guy in the store today checking out produce with one hand and the other dug right up his nose; dude picked his nose the whole section.

I didn't think people did that anymore.

/csb
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wasn't Snot Palace an early Melvins B Side?
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ryant123: I've got some socks that are pretty rigid. Maybe those could be used for something constructive.


Huh. A million tiny dead things dried up with dust in a casing mesh, left to form a solid mass....... I think you may have just stumbled on how the Romans came up with concrete.

Damn right pun intended
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.