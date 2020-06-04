 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Farker attends peaceful candle light vigil for George Floyd with 5,000 people in attendance.... In Boise, ID   (youtube.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Milwaukee and Overland represent
 
Strategeryz0r [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Milwaukee and Overland represent


Subby here! Out in Nampa, but hey it's basically the same thing right?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've heard Boise has a liberal contingency for a while now

ID could use it.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
idaho is also known for it's anti-police views.
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wow the Antifa buses really get around and can pack em in.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sirgrim: Wow the Antifa buses really get around and can pack em in.


With all that Soros money there's practically no limit on what they can do.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

flart blooger: idaho is also known for it's anti-police views.


And a damn fine Muscatel
 
