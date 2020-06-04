 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Louisville mayor calls for review of police department, apparently angling for that five star 'Would be beaten again' recommendation on Yelp   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They questioned the account by police, which released surveillance video they said appeared to show David McAtee firing a gun from the door as officers shot the projectiles.

also

McAtee's family is left wondering how he, a well-known community figure who fed police for free from his barbecue stand, ended up a casualty of the unrest.

wonder no more. pretty sure it's the "firing a gun from the door" thing.

It was probably a legal gun and the cops who shot him are probably jag-offs and racists but recklessly discharging a weapon amid a protest area that cops and National Guard are actively clearing isn't tracking as another racist cop murder.

I don't know why he thought it was good idea to lean out that door and pop off a few rounds but it got him killed and it's not the cops fault. LE shot an unidentified civilian who fired a gun in their general direction as they were forcibly clearing the area at curfew. 

Fire them for the body cams but, sadly, nothing wrong with the shooting.
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the video it looks to me like he heard their gunfire and assumed the police were finally just dropping the pretense so he sprang to protect his patrons. But I admit to some bias because fark the police.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: They questioned the account by police, which released surveillance video they said appeared to show David McAtee firing a gun from the door as officers shot the projectiles.

also

McAtee's family is left wondering how he, a well-known community figure who fed police for free from his barbecue stand, ended up a casualty of the unrest.

wonder no more. pretty sure it's the "firing a gun from the door" thing.

It was probably a legal gun and the cops who shot him are probably jag-offs and racists but recklessly discharging a weapon amid a protest area that cops and National Guard are actively clearing isn't tracking as another racist cop murder.

I don't know why he thought it was good idea to lean out that door and pop off a few rounds but it got him killed and it's not the cops fault. LE shot an unidentified civilian who fired a gun in their general direction as they were forcibly clearing the area at curfew.

Fire them for the body cams but, sadly, nothing wrong with the shooting.


Did they release another video? Because he's got cooking tongs here.
LMPD Officer-involved Shooting Additional Footage 26th/W Broadway
Youtube wDg9fev67lw
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it funny how Democrat mayors call for police reviews after the riots?  But never seem to get involved with the DAs and police chiefs they appoint to ensure the ball starts rolling on justice before the riots?  Or, better yet, ensure the people they appoint actually nip police misconduct in the bud?

But they never seem to crack that nut.  And then people keep voting for them and history repeats itself.  Funny how that works.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A yelp for police departments behavior against protesters could make a ton of money.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Prussian_Roulette: Isn't it funny how Democrat mayors call for police reviews after the riots?  But never seem to get involved with the DAs and police chiefs they appoint to ensure the ball starts rolling on justice before the riots?  Or, better yet, ensure the people they appoint actually nip police misconduct in the bud?

But they never seem to crack that nut.  And then people keep voting for them and history repeats itself.  Funny how that works.


Yeah, Democratic administrations have been very disappointing. I'm definitely in the camp that DeBlasio should resign here in NYC. But It's not like I'd vote for a republican. While democrats are denying that police brutality is as bad as it is, the leader of the republican party and his enablers think there should be way more police brutality.
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They still haven't figured out if it's Looeeville or Looahville.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Soooo,...no barbeque?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah, no barbeque. And the coroner's report just reads "OMGWTFBBQ".
 
NKURyan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't see how you watch the video and determine with 100% certainty that McAtee fired first.

Sure would be nice if we had some body cam footage!
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NKURyan: I don't see how you watch the video and determine with 100% certainty that McAtee fired first.

Sure would be nice if we had some body cam footage!


Fark user imageView Full Size

/green lives matter
 
