(CNN)   Armed white man who murdered unarmed black man used racial slur after the murder. Good luck guessing which case this is about before clicking the link   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, he didn't mean nuthin by it...

/die on a gurney, you repugnant sacks of shiat...
 
Chabash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the odds that half the jury will be using that phrase on a regular basis?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Chabash: What are the odds that half the jury will be using that phrase on a regular basis?


If the jury consists of rap artists, then I think I'd be OK with that.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yes, but did he also flash an "ok" sign as well?
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I believe Mr. Arbery was being pursued, and he ran till he couldn't run anymore, and it was turn his back to a man with a shotgun or fight with his bare hands against the man with the shotgun. He chose to fight," he said. "I believe Mr. Arbery's decision was to just try to get away, and when he felt like he could not escape he chose to fight."


I've read this over about 10 times now, trying to imagine the f--king terror Ahmaud probably felt during this ordeal, and his ultimate decision to die fighting rather than begging for his life.

My God do I want these three murdering pieces of shiat to be executed. I have zero mercy left to give. Kill them and do it slowly and brutally.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Boy do they look the part.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hillbilly scum. Looking for any excuse to shoot a man. Even if they have to invent one
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm shocked these three aren't dead already.
 
