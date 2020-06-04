 Skip to content
(Some New Wave Guy)   This week's serving of vintage 80's alt/goth/post-punk/new wave includes music from Nico, John Foxx, The dB's. and The Jasmine Minks. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #136. Starts @ 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
happy thursday you lot.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She doesn't have to have her dB's records back, now.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: She doesn't have to have her dB's records back, now.


ohhhhhh look who gets a smart vote
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: She doesn't have to have her dB's records back, now.


Or her Young Fresh Fellows tapes.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
'Ow do?
I just burnt my fingers so looking forward to this taking my mind off it
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I love the dB's --also The Windbreakers
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Standing by...
Fark user imageView Full Size


(The little dot in the logo is whipped cream, not a defect)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pista: 'Ow do?
I just burnt my fingers so looking forward to this taking my mind off it


vodak helps. or so i've heard.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Standing by...
[Fark user image 356x343]

(The little dot in the logo is whipped cream, not a defect)


it's 5.00 somewhere
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: Standing by...
[Fark user image 356x343]

(The little dot in the logo is whipped cream, not a defect)

it's 5.00 somewhere


That was last Saturday ...

/and thanks for the mug!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: Standing by...
[Fark user image 356x343]

(The little dot in the logo is whipped cream, not a defect)

it's 5.00 somewhere

That was last Saturday ...

/and thanks for the mug!


/and thanks for the playlists every week.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jasonvatch: Standing by...
[Fark user image 356x343]

(The little dot in the logo is whipped cream, not a defect)


Good lad
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: 'Ow do?
I just burnt my fingers so looking forward to this taking my mind off it

vodak helps. or so i've heard.


I have some in the freezer, so it's doing the job.
 
