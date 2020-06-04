 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Bellevue police officer on leave for violating social media policy, possibly being way behind on their beatings quota   (kiro7.com) divider line
    Misc, administrative leave, Bellevue officer, Police, The Police, London, Police Department's social media policy, BELLEVUE, officials  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh. Oh it has to be bad.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The city's chief of police Steve Mylett authorized an independent investigation to ensure "complete" transparency, according to the blog.


Officials did not name the officer or say exactly how the officer violated the department's social media policy.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well THAT was a juicy nothing-burger of an article. How the hell did that warrant a green?
 
flart blooger
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
man that is some real fine reporting there. i just feel like i know everything about this case to now make fun of.....
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's Bellevue. He probably posted a photo of a Corvette parked at The Bravern and asked what that piece of shiat car was doing at the mall.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
More likely is that he posted photos of the trashed inside of the Bellevue Square mall and made some comment disparaging protesters.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Oreminer: Well THAT was a juicy nothing-burger of an article. How the hell did that warrant a green?


Agreed.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well that was a very informative article
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's Bellevue. He probably posted a photo of a Corvette parked at The Bravern and asked what that piece of shiat car was doing at the mall.


Lulz.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Oh. Oh it has to be bad.


Probably posted a black out photo a couple days ago in solidarity with the protests.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Might be this guy...

https://twitter.com/QanonAnonymous/st​a​tus/1267952302079438853
 
flart blooger
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tracianne: https://twitter.com/QanonAnonymous/st​a​tus/1267952302079438853


omg!

is he actually "Q"?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Might be this guy...

https://twitter.com/QanonAnonymous/sta​tus/1267952302079438853


Is that like double secret anonymous?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Tracianne: Might be this guy...

https://twitter.com/QanonAnonymous/sta​tus/1267952302079438853

Is that like double secret anonymous?


I think they out the Qanon people.  They outed this particular Bellevue cop on June 2.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tracianne: whither_apophis: Tracianne: Might be this guy...

https://twitter.com/QanonAnonymous/sta​tus/1267952302079438853

Is that like double secret anonymous?

I think they out the Qanon people.

what was his offence?


being annoying?
 
