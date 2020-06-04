 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1989, a brutal, repressive regime massacred its own citizens in the name of power. Welp, it's a good thing we all learned our lessons from that and it'll never repeat   (history.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"When the students poured into Tiananmen Square, the Chinese government almost blew it," Trump said. "Then they were vicious, they were horrible, but they put it down with strength. That shows you the power of strength. Our country is right now perceived as weak." - Your Electoral College winner.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was too young to remember this, this must have been big news then.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I was too young to remember this, this must have been big news then.


It was.
 
alex10294
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Riot control=massacre now?  Or are you speaking to us from a dystopian future of your own nightmares?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: kdawg7736: I was too young to remember this, this must have been big news then.

It was.


I could've sworn I read somewhere that Bush Sr. and Pete Wilson hesitated to call in troops for the 1992 riots b/c they knew it would look like Tienanmen.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
For another depressing massacre:


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rock_Sp​r​ings_massacre
 
flart blooger
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
On this day in histoly, in 1989, a blutar, leplessive legime massacled its own citizens in the name of powel. Werp, it's a good thing we arr realned oul ressons flom that and itrr nevel lepeat....


there. all better.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeadLever
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I was too young to remember this, this must have been big news then.


Yeah, it was.  Sadly it was not enough to actually change much.  Communism is a bit harsh on those that like to speak out.

If you like dark humor, old Soviet jokes are the best.

Q: Is it true that there is freedom of speech in the USSR, just like in the USA?
A: Yes. In the USA, you can stand in front of the White House in Washington, DC, and yell, "Down with Ronald Reagan", and you will not be punished. Equally, you can also stand in Red Square in Moscow and yell, "Down with Ronald Reagan",and you will not be punished.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I was too young to remember this, this must have been big news then.


I remember being in awe of tank guy, and realizing that I was 23 years old and would never, ever be that brave in my lifetime.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pompeo stands with them. YLM
 
Trik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
An ignorant cop killing a handcuffed prisoner vs a government running over it's college aged citizens with tanks. Yeah that's the same thing.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

alex10294: Riot control=massacre now?


"This guy gets it." -- His Excellency Xi Jinping
 
hershy799
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
CSB: I accidentally said today was June 5, and my Chinese boss said "no, it's June 4. Today is the anniversary of Tiananmen Square."
She had just come to America. Today Chinese students studying in America refuse to believe what happened
 
hershy799
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Trik: An ignorant cop killing a handcuffed prisoner vs a government running over it's college aged citizens with tanks. Yeah that's the same thing.


No, those two are not comparable. A closer comparison is POTUS champing at the bit to send in the military to squash protesters.

/Try again
 
honk [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, the United States sure surrendered any moral high ground we once held. Any criticism we stated now would only be hypocrisy.

I'm ashamed of what you've done to our country, Trump.
 
alex10294
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: alex10294: Riot control=massacre now?

"This guy gets it." -- His Excellency Xi Jinping


Why stop at massacre. Riot control is clearly genocide?
 
HeadLever
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I remember being in awe of tank guy, and realizing that I was 23 years old and would never, ever be that brave in my lifetime.


If you live in the US or any western country, there is no need to be this brave when going voicing your opinion against these kinds of regressive regimes.

The Lubyanka, Tianamen Square, and Killing Fields are not generally a 'thing' here.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Rich Lowry wrote this just the other day on National Review:

Yes, Meet Rioters with Overwhelming Force

Restoring order to America's cities isn't a complicated proposition.

All it requires is resources and determination and a firm rejection of the longstanding progressive fallacy that an overwhelming police presence is "provocative" and "escalatory" and must be avoided.

As has been established across decades of civil disturbances, it is police passivity that emboldens mobs. When the cops stand by or don't show up or, even worse, run away, it is a permission slip for destruction.

So, yes, lessons have been learned from Tiananmen.  Overwhelming force.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: "When the students poured into Tiananmen Square, the Chinese government almost blew it," Trump said. "Then they were vicious, they were horrible, but they put it down with strength. That shows you the power of strength. Our country is right now perceived as weak." - Your Electoral College winner.


He ain't wrong. The Communists are still fat and happy 31 years later, with plenty of American businesses all too willing to bend the knee.

We like to kid ourselves that tyrants inevitably get what's coming to them. They don't, typically. They die in fabulous wealth, with hundreds of millions safely squirreled away, and hand-picked successors ready and eager to continue the atrocities.

Millions of Mao's old goons are enjoying comfortable retirements still.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

honk: Well, the United States sure surrendered any moral high ground we once held. Any criticism we stated now would only be hypocrisy.

I'm ashamed of what you've done to our country, Trump.


While our moral high ground may not be quite what it could be, it is still miles ahead of many of the communist regimes.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: The Communists are still fat and happy 31 years later,


Which ones?  the ones in Cuba and Venezuela are not all that fat and happy.

China?  Only if you toe the party line.  Those Turkic Muslims, Uyghurs and ethnic Kazakhs are not so happy right now.
 
Trik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hershy799: Trik: An ignorant cop killing a handcuffed prisoner vs a government running over it's college aged citizens with tanks. Yeah that's the same thing.

No, those two are not comparable. A closer comparison is POTUS champing at the bit to send in the military to squash protesters.

/Try again


Things keep burning, it'll probably happen.
It's not unprecedented.
 
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, of course.

That biatch killed Nei, then merged with Dark Force AFTER blowing up Parma.

/Yeah. That was 31 years ago, too.
//Jesus, I'm old.
///Bonus points for not Googling the answer.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If the likes of AOC are successful subby may one day get his wish.

History?  Why the fark would people wan't to learn about that shait?
 
bluewave69 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
ya coming close to 11 months of protest in hong kong and ccp has not even said once that they are going to send the army, they did want to send a lot of riot police at one point but they didnt't (at least officially )

trump and cotton on the other hand wanted to send the army to dominate the streets on what like day 3 ?

but ya TS was terribly mismanaged 31 years ago and should not be repeated... anywhere.

at least 2020 america is not yet at 1989 China level of authoritarianism and some people stood up to trump.
 
