(BBC-US)   Iran has freed US Navy veteran Michael White after nearly two years of captivity for coronavirus   (bbc.com) divider line
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iran has freed US Navy veteran Michael White after nearly two years of captivity for coronavirus


Wow, he caught the virus way before anyone knew about it.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We found patient zero!
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dotard tweeted about this.

I thought he only liked guys that were NOT captured.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That headline is an abortion.
 
JNowe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Two years of captivity for coronavirus?  What did Iran know, and when did they know it?!?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why did Impeached president trump let Iran hold this guy for so long?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I went to Iran and all I got was this lousy disease.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's undisputed that he's a prototype of the universal soldier. He was on deadly ground, but never backed down from his true identity. He stayed in the chain of command, part of a tactical force. With full contact, ballistic exit wounds, and blood and bone, he did it the hard way. Now, due to an asian connection, he returns to the city of industry. Michael White remains a triple threat, a freaky deaky philly kid. He's black dynamite; a real dark knight.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Shakes latex covered fist!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.