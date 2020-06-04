 Skip to content
(CBS Chicago)   Where was the god-damn Batman when he was needed most, such as when the Joker was setting a police car on fire   (chicago.cbslocal.com) divider line
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Make him pay for the damages, the tax payers shouldn't be expected to replace it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll chip in to have that tat removed with a chainsaw.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's why Keaton was the best Batman. He just farking killed the Joker in their first adventure.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mugato: That's why Keaton was the best Batman. He just farking killed the Joker in their first adventure.


That was the Joker's fault.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What is that on his neck? Pastey?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jason Todd was busy boosting tires off the Batmobile
 
flart blooger
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
wasn't there a thread on daniel stern yesterday?
 
1979
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Subtonic: What is that on his neck? Pastey?


i thought it said "Pigsty"
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If Batman truly wanted to reduce crime, there are a lot more effective things a billionaire could do than putting on a rubber suit and running around at night punching people.  He could support better coordination between law enforcement and police.  He could found after-school programs to occupy at-risk youth.  He could sponsor dance parties so that young people could go some place at night, and avoid the temptation of criminal acts.  At these dance parties, he could teach them The Batusi.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's a Joker mask?  That looks like just a clown face mask to me.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
s26552.pcdn.coView Full Size

popville.comView Full Size

Batman's busy protesting in DC.
 
ISubmittedThisYesterdayWithAMuchFunnierHeadline
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ZOINKS!
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
chicago.cbslocal.comView Full Size

That chin tattoo look familiar. Hasn't he been on Fark before?
 
GRCooper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If I ordered a joker mask and got that,  I'd want my damn money back
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wait, is he a violent thug or not? I can't tell because he's white.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Wait, is he a violent thug or not? I can't tell because he's white.


You lose white points for face and neck tattoos. Moves him from 'scamp' to 'rascal'.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This police violence and National Guard stuff is more of a Bain caper anyways.

Now, the virus is either Poison Ivy or Scarecrow.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
the police car belongs to the city government, which conducts business in interstate commerce.

Whoa, that made my head spin. Until I read this:

For example, the city buys the vehicles and equipment for the police department.

Not too often a news article needs to spell out an example.
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
According to the complaint, O'Donnell waived his Mirada rights and admitted he was the person in the photographs. Authorities found a Joker mask inside the apartment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrschwen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [chicago.cbslocal.com image 555x451]
That chin tattoo look familiar. Hasn't he been on Fark before?


Shaggy went downhill didn't he?
 
batlock666
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: If Batman truly wanted to reduce crime, there are a lot more effective things a billionaire could do than putting on a rubber suit and running around at night punching people.  He could support better coordination between law enforcement and police.  He could found after-school programs to occupy at-risk youth.  He could sponsor dance parties so that young people could go some place at night, and avoid the temptation of criminal acts.  At these dance parties, he could teach them The Batusi.
[Fark user image 850x425]


Wayne Thanksgiving - SNL
Youtube fK0OkpQ4vEU
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrschwen: farkingismybusiness: [chicago.cbslocal.com image 555x451]
That chin tattoo look familiar. Hasn't he been on Fark before?

Shaggy went downhill didn't he?


Do you people see the dangers of marijuana now?
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hope Jared Leto sees this and finally understands. Nobody likes tattooed Joker.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"god-damn Batman snuck out before I woke up...don't know where he was. If you see him, tell him to call me!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This year does feel like we are in the grimdark universe.

Now where's Martha?
 
Funkywooly
‘’ less than a minute ago  

farkingismybusiness: [chicago.cbslocal.com image 555x451]
That chin tattoo look familiar. Hasn't he been on Fark before?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
