Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see what you did there, subby. Bad subby. Bad.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was that Wong?  Should he not have done that?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i see what you did there
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thenypost.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Caption contest material!!
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I like the random prop assault rifle from Halo in the upper left.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
2 wongs dont make a right.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sick Battlefield cosplay bro
 
zzottt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is what I come to Fark for. Thank you subby
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harlee: I see what you did there, subby. Bad subby. Bad.


So wong it's wight.
 
abbarach [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He didn't have the minimum number of Punisher skull pieces of flair.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [thenypost.files.wordpress.com image 850x566]

Caption contest material!!


Do they make camouflage that looks like a wall of guns?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sum Ting Wong?
 
flart blooger
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i guess all those national guard guys don't all look alike after all.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


imasportsphile.comView Full Size
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Forget the uniform, the tip off was he had superior accessories on his firearm.  Government doesn't pay for that.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"While investigators are still looking into the incident, at this time it does not appear that Mr. Wong intended to harm anyone"

Which is why he was toting an assault rifle with no serial number.
No, I'm pretty sure this a-hole intended to kill some people if he had been given the chance
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What's with the fake patch on his front?  Is it so hard to not look up regulations or even photographs before putting together a uniform?

Wait, I take that back.  Plenty of farbs show up at Civil Warliving history events wearing random shiat, so I guess there are farbs for every era, including the modern era.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: I like the random prop assault rifle from Halo in the upper left.


I have seen this guy.  He demos airsoft equipment on YouTube.  He is an influencer.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: markie_farkie: [thenypost.files.wordpress.com image 850x566]

Caption contest material!!

Do they make camouflage that looks like a wall of guns?


imagine adhesive wallpaper with that?

now imagine it on your truck........
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
His real name, Sum Ting Wong.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was wondering about this. So many of these guys are nearly completely covered, including gloves, gaiters over their neck and face and dark sunglasses.

Maybe not the National Guard, but those Bureau of Prisons guys they're using don't have much insignia at all on them.
 
Arleth01 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [Fark user image 850x566]

[imasportsphile.com image 300x222]


Dammit, just too slow. First thing I thought of as well. Well done good sir.
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Sum Ting Wong?


Ho Lee Fuk, that's offensive.

/What, your name isn't Ho Lee Fuk?
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: I was wondering about this. So many of these guys are nearly completely covered, including gloves, gaiters over their neck and face and dark sunglasses.

Maybe not the National Guard, but those Bureau of Prisons guys they're using don't have much insignia at all on them.


The Russians did the same thing when they invaded Ukraine.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He had a night scope on his helmet, as well as the correct sidearm and a rifle, but the patches he wore didn't match his purported length of service, a source told the newspaper.

Probably went a step too far with that Sergeant Major of the Army insignia.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bunch of racists in this thread.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Who knew there were more than two levels of Uber service?

UberCAMO: GSA rates and cards accepted when soldiers delivered securely and efficiently

UberBLACK: luxury town cars nights out on the town or airport runs where trunk space is needed

Uber: around town trips and chores
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: His real name, Sum Ting Wong.


This guy is pretty badass. Not only is he in the National Guard, he's also an airline pilot.
nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It wasn't the uniform. It was the 'GI Joe' action figure hands and expression. The hands always give the plastic action figures away, eh, Mr. Trump?

Girley hands = fake soldier of fortune
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Kalashinator: I like the random prop assault rifle from Halo in the upper left.

I have seen this guy.  He demos airsoft equipment on YouTube.  He is an influencer.


I am actually not surprised.
 
manhole
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: I like the random prop assault rifle from Halo in the upper left.


Not a prop. A bull pup.
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: What's with the fake patch on his front?  Is it so hard to not look up regulations or even photographs before putting together a uniform?

Wait, I take that back.  Plenty of farbs show up at Civil Warliving history events wearing random shiat, so I guess there are farbs for every era, including the modern era.


I've seen similar vest patches on Marines and Air Force guys, but it's not really an Army thing.

Maybe some ODA Special Forces guys use them, but not a basic 11 Bravo infantry dude.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And if you want racism, here's another thing that gives him away:  he's obviously an Californi-Asian metrosexual girley-man.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Buttknuckle: Bunch of racists in this thread.


Damn right.

Farm can do better.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

crumblecat: Buttknuckle: Bunch of racists in this thread.

Damn right.

Farm can do better.


Fark
 
way south
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rcain: No, I'm pretty sure this a-hole intended to kill some people if he had been given the chance


Dressed as the national guard no less.
Since he didn't attack the guardsmen, despite sneaking into their ranks, one might infer he intended to attack civilians and have the guardsmen blamed for it.

Of course you'd have to find evidence or motive for such a plot or its just speculation.

/two wongs don't make a right.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

manhole: Kalashinator: I like the random prop assault rifle from Halo in the upper left.

Not a prop. A bull pup.


Halo's Misriah Armory MA5C Individual Combat Weapon System is not a real thing.  It's a prop (or airsoft).  But yes, in a bullpup configuration.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

way south: rcain: No, I'm pretty sure this a-hole intended to kill some people if he had been given the chance

Dressed as the national guard no less.
Since he didn't attack the guardsmen, despite sneaking into their ranks, one might infer he intended to attack civilians and have the guardsmen blamed for it.

Of course you'd have to find evidence or motive for such a plot or its just speculation.

/two wongs don't make a right.


Reminds me of some of Hitler's hijinks.  Dress a bunch of dead concentration camp victims in German and Polish uniforms, pose them at a German army radio station, and then use it as an excuse to invade Poland.  I wonder what the farb was going to do if he wasn't caught?
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
After Hurricane Michael, I was surprised how small the National Gaurd M4 rifles all looked.  I had seen a lot of ARs over the years in the hand of rednecks and cops, including carbines, but I had never seen any that did not have thousands of dollars in mods on them.  Slim, stock model ARs are just something no one owns.  You see a slim AR about as often as you see a slim AR gun owner I guess is what I am saying.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SBinRR: He had a night scope on his helmet, as well as the correct sidearm and a rifle, but the patches he wore didn't match his purported length of service, a source told the newspaper.

Probably went a step too far with that Sergeant Major of the Army insignia.


LOL

Do the NG, etc have hash marks of some kind?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He's just there for the Jagerminz S'more-flavored Schnapps, "the schnapps with the delightful taste of s'mores."
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [thenypost.files.wordpress.com image 850x566]

Caption contest material!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Woah this thread gives me a strong feeling of déjà vu.  Complaining about farbs, mentioning the invasion of Crimea, and then the false flag operation that started World War II.  We've done this thread before.
 
abbarach [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

brantgoose: It wasn't the uniform. It was the 'GI Joe' action figure hands and expression. The hands always give the plastic action figures away, eh, Mr. Trump?

Girley hands = fake soldier of fortune


Sheath those knife-hands, Soldier!
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: After Hurricane Michael, I was surprised how small the National Gaurd M4 rifles all looked.  I had seen a lot of ARs over the years in the hand of rednecks and cops, including carbines, but I had never seen any that did not have thousands of dollars in mods on them.  Slim, stock model ARs are just something no one owns.  You see a slim AR about as often as you see a slim AR gun owner I guess is what I am saying.


Lots of AR owners make "pencil" builds.  There's a big difference between a rifle meant for the range and a rifle meant to be hiked with.
 
Tsar_Bomba1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Back when I was in the Core we would have spotted this guy a mile away.

But seriously... non California-complient AR, most likely 30 round mags. He's farked!
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: winedrinkingman: After Hurricane Michael, I was surprised how small the National Gaurd M4 rifles all looked.  I had seen a lot of ARs over the years in the hand of rednecks and cops, including carbines, but I had never seen any that did not have thousands of dollars in mods on them.  Slim, stock model ARs are just something no one owns.  You see a slim AR about as often as you see a slim AR gun owner I guess is what I am saying.

Lots of AR owners make "pencil" builds.  There's a big difference between a rifle meant for the range and a rifle meant to be hiked with.


I am from Florida.  None of our good ol boys go hiking so that may be the problem.
 
AeAe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So this piece of shiat impersonated a National Guardsman so he can shoot protesters? He should be imprisoned for a long time. And no more guns. That felony conviction is going to follow him for a looong time.
 
