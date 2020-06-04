 Skip to content
(Time)   Powerful
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I always found it interesting that when a photographer takes color our of their shot and presents it as a black & white it somehow seems to add more depth to it.   I dunno, I'm not an photo/art-talkin' guy.  Just think it's cool.  Amazing pictures.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: I always found it interesting that when a photographer takes color our of their shot and presents it as a black & white it somehow seems to add more depth to it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not Powerful:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dude only died last Monday. shiat got out of hand as if they were waiting for quarantine to let out.
 
tasteme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Powerful
Fark user imageView Full Size

/grey lives matter
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Some protesters are bad actors
Fark user imageView Full Size

some are brilliant
 
flart blooger
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
get it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeuroticRocker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

culebra: Not Powerful:

[Fark user image 400x225]


I heard someone call him Orangy Bunker. Brill
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ahh. Black and white to add a stark gravitas. This one was missing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: Ahh. Black and white to add a stark gravitas. This one was missing. [Fark user image 425x282]


Revolting! That guy needs to be wearing a mask or observing social distancing guidelines.

Good catch, citizen!
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

culebra: TheVirginMarty: Ahh. Black and white to add a stark gravitas. This one was missing. [Fark user image 425x282]

Revolting! That guy needs to be wearing a mask or observing social distancing guidelines.

Good catch, citizen!


I was trying to draw attention to the amature looter in the background on the right. The white guy looting legos.
 
flart blooger
‘’ less than a minute ago  
TheVirginMarty:
Good catch, citizen!

I was trying to draw attention to the amature looter in the background on the right. The white guy looting legos.

priorities man.
 
