 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Mainichi (Japan))   Student arrested over crossbow killings of 3 family members following quarrel   (mainichi.jp) divider line
44
    More: Obvious, Family, KILL, Arquebus, Hideaki Nozu, 23-year-old university student, Hyōgo Prefecture, Japan, online shopping website sells crossbows  
•       •       •

738 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2020 at 3:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That kid was such a straight shooter. Idk where he went wrong, but he sure did go off target.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: That kid was such a straight shooter. Idk where he went wrong, but he sure did go off target.


I don't know. I'm pretty sure I'd be quivering in fear knowing that he was armed and look to bolt the first chance I had.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Japan has no laws to regulate crossbows despite a number of incidents involving the weapon. It is not banned under the firearms and sword control law, either. "

SWORD CONTROL LAWS......
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine the tension built and he wouldn't bow down. I would have bolted.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oreminer: AsparagusFTW: That kid was such a straight shooter. Idk where he went wrong, but he sure did go off target.

I don't know. I'm pretty sure I'd be quivering in fear knowing that he was armed and look to bolt the first chance I had.


*shakes fist all aquiver*
 
Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All these puns are missing the mark.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kevin?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should be happy to have that headline notched on your belt. Take a bow, subby.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tranquil Hegemony: I imagine the tension built and he wouldn't bow down. I would have bolted.


Probably took after his father - a thwip off the old nock.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: All these puns are missing the mark.


Keep getting caught in the wind, lass, and drifting. It happens.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flart blooger: "Japan has no laws to regulate crossbows despite a number of incidents involving the weapon. It is not banned under the firearms and sword control law, either. "

SWORD CONTROL LAWS......


Why are you surprised. It's Japan. Ninjas behind every bush.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn three crossbow kills his reload speed must be insane
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to talk about Hideaki.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Student unable to parlay it into a successful rap career due to lack of dark melanin and oval hair follicles.
 
FoopytheMoose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChopperCharles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay subby, that was awesome.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Kevin?


*shakes tiny fist*
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the kid named Darrel? He was probably just practicing for the upcoming zombie apocolypse.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I first read the headline as following squirrel...and was all what?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a re-bolting headline.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Why are you surprised. It's Japan. Ninjas behind every bush.


diasporadical.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Kevin?


Amazing book. Had no idea of the plot but a buddy lent it to me and told me to read it.  He's got good taste in literature.

Never saw the movie.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's hoping the courts don't give his victims the shaft.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: That kid was such a straight shooter. Idk where he went wrong, but he sure did go off target.


He should have channeled his hunger and not played games, with human lives. I guess the odd wasn't with him. Or the victims?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to think that Michael Bolt-on was playing in the background while all this happened.
/I hate myself now
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
damn you, subby. I laughed
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flart blooger: "Japan has no laws to regulate crossbows despite a number of incidents involving the weapon. It is not banned under the firearms and sword control law, either. "

SWORD CONTROL LAWS......


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ban assault bows.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this like those stories of family members mistakenly shot? Maybe he thought they were robin the hood.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/my guess is it's a student that buckled under all the pressure to achieve academically.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: flart blooger: "Japan has no laws to regulate crossbows despite a number of incidents involving the weapon. It is not banned under the firearms and sword control law, either. "

SWORD CONTROL LAWS......

[Fark user image image 850x477]


Once again, fiction recurves to reality.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

flart blooger: "Japan has no laws to regulate crossbows despite a number of incidents involving the weapon. It is not banned under the firearms and sword control law, either. "

SWORD CONTROL LAWS......


Hatori Hanzo caused those to happen.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: flart blooger: "Japan has no laws to regulate crossbows despite a number of incidents involving the weapon. It is not banned under the firearms and sword control law, either. "

SWORD CONTROL LAWS......

[Fark user image image 850x477]


Heh we were on the same wavelength.
 
probesport
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Damn three crossbow kills his reload speed must be insane


Maybe he had an automatic?
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ChopperCharles: Okay subby, that was awesome.


You could say he was on target and hit his mark!
 
moresugar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was his name Kevin?  Do we need to talk about him?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

moresugar: Was his name Kevin?  Do we need to talk about him?


His name was Stirling "Duchess" Archer.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Ban assault bows.


We should not use this tragedy for political gains! This is not
The time to be considering an assault bow weapons.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: flart blooger: "Japan has no laws to regulate crossbows despite a number of incidents involving the weapon. It is not banned under the firearms and sword control law, either. "

SWORD CONTROL LAWS......

[Fark user image 850x477]


Fun fact: In the universe of Kill Bill, it is apparently perfectly common and legal to take a sword on to an airplane as carry on luggage. There's a scene with her writing the kill checklist on a plane, and not only is her sword stuffed between the seats, in the background you can see she's not the only one with one on the plane.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: /my guess is it's a student that buckled under all the pressure to achieve academically.


I guess he was missing his marks?
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Settling a quarrel with a quarrel.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Even a light crossbow does enough damage to kill an average 0-level human.

Of course, so does a housecat.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.