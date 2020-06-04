 Skip to content
(Wikipedia)   On this day, June 4th, we take time to remember Ten Cent Beer Night   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
Cajnik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Meanwhile, throughout the game, the inebriated crowd grew more and more unruly. Early in the game, Cleveland's Leron Lee hit a line drive into the stomach of Rangers pitcher Ferguson Jenkins, after which Jenkins dropped to the ground. Fans in the upper deck of the stadium cheered, then chanted "Hit 'em again! Hit 'em again! Harder! Harder!" A woman ran out to the Indians' on-deck circle and flashed her breasts, and a naked man sprinted to second base as Grieve hit his second home run of the game. One inning later, a father-and-son pair ran onto the outfield and mooned the fans in the bleachers."
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Heh
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There it is... the single time and baseball game was entertaining.

Amazing!
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the best Wikipedia entry of all time.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My question is: how the heck did they have that much beer on hand? "Contact the brewery, we need all their beer by the 4th."
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What a legend.

NBC newscaster Tim Russert, then a student at the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, attended the game. "I went with $2 in my pocket," recalled the Meet the Press host. "You do the math."[17]
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
See Also: Disco Demolition Night.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Goddamn Batman: This is the best Wikipedia entry of all time.


The one for Warren G and Nate Dogg's "Regulate" was pretty good, before some fuddy-duddy admin made it all serious again:  https://www.reddit.com/r/Music/commen​t​s/4z3u55/wikipedias_explanation_of_war​ren_gs_regulate/
 
rcain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Back in the mid-90's I used to go to this shiat hole bar across from the Old Rainier Brewery in the Georgetown District of Seattle that had a $0.25 schooner night the first Thursday of each month. There was also a Diner a few blocks away called the Happy Hooker that offered a 2 egg, 2 bacon strip and toast breakfast for $1.60

The entire District got paved over and turned into a massive Metro Bus Fleet HQ, Seattle has no idea what they lost
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And now you know why a beer at Fenway is $360 and they still shut it off after the 7th inning
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Opie Anthony: Ten Cent Beer Night
Youtube i6wf30_HH48
Opie and Anthony's take was pretty good.  Billy Martin: "Let's get 'em boys!"
 
dittybopper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You know, while I'm aware of the Cleveland beer riot because of The History Guy:

The 'Ten Cent Beer Night' Riot
Youtube nx_zzHjqFRk


My first thought was "TenCent Beer Night" was some kind of code phrase for the Tienanmen Square massacre to get around PRC censorship.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Brings back (very hazy) memories of 10 cent well drink night at the Thirsty I (college bar at Ohio State during the 80s). Ugh.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That game comes in a close 2nd in attendance (562,413) to Len Barker's perfect game (564,901).

/ I was there for both
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
While I wasn't at this fun time for all, I was at the Boogaloo 2 at the new stadium ... hahaha.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bottleg​a​te
 
dittybopper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Combustion: My question is: how the heck did they have that much beer on hand? "Contact the brewery, we need all their beer by the 4th."


It was 3.2 beer.

For comparison, Bud Lite is 4.2% ABV.

https://www.realbeer.com/edu/health/c​a​lories.php
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: While I wasn't at this fun time for all, I was at the Boogaloo 2 at the new stadium ... hahaha.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bottlega​te


Bottlegate
Youtube K-teMkx2vgA
 
