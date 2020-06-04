 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Some people can analyze a problem, take immediate action, and save lives. This boy could do it at the age of three   (wcvb.com) divider line
    Hero, English-language films, Police, Mother, Award, Italy, Eye, Hampton Police Department Lifesaving Award, quick thinking  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
kid will end up running a HOA.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm surprised he knew what a newspaper was.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Faith in the Next generation : +1

That's a bright, good-hearted young soul
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That website gave my phone AIDS.

Headline is more than a little misleading.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If by "this boy," you mean "this boy's mom," then you're totally correct subby.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: If by "this boy," you mean "this boy's mom," then you're totally correct subby.


Mom: "Go ring that doorbell"
Kid: "Okay mom."
People starved for a feel-good story: "That boy is a f*cking hero."
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what? his name was tran. didn't you read the story?
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.  Now I feel like the bad guy because a few months ago I saw a package that sat outside my neighbor's door for over a week. I know she's an older lady and I suspect she may live alone (not sure about that though).

It even snowed and her package disappeared for a few days only to reappear with slightly soggy cardboard.

It concerned me enough that I didn't do a thing other than think about it.

She was fine.  Just went out somewhere for a week or so.
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: If by "this boy," you mean "this boy's mom," then you're totally correct subby.


To be fair, I'm sure the mom did have the boy push the doorbell, so he gets some credit I guess...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: If by "this boy," you mean "this boy's mom," then you're totally correct subby.


Take your 'smart' and GTFO

/lol
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't watch the video. Did they mention how the woman got stuck in the basement? Was it a principal Skinner situation?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: If by "this boy," you mean "this boy's mom," then you're totally correct subby.


I'll go as far as giving him credit for noticing a pile of papers, then Mom connecting the dots.
Probably along the lines of "Mommy, can I have one of those paper logs over there?"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Warthog: If by "this boy," you mean "this boy's mom," then you're totally correct subby.

I'll go as far as giving him credit for noticing a pile of papers, then Mom connecting the dots.
Probably along the lines of "Mommy, can I have one of those paper logs over there?"


Well, it said he really liked bringing the paper up her steps to her door.  I'll give him the benefit of the doubt and guess that he wondered why she didn't take them inside as usual.  May have even mentioned it to Mom.  Luckily, she took it up from there.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sadly he only knew about newspaper subscriptions because of his Fortnite subscription..

Nah jk well done kiddo
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: I didn't watch the video. Did they mention how the woman got stuck in the basement? Was it a principal Skinner situation?


From another article

Pilat-Roth said she accidentally trapped herself behind an emergency door in her basement Sunday, May 2. She said she was not paying attention when the door closed behind her.

I'm not sure what kind of "emergency door" traps you in an inescapable room.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Warthog: If by "this boy," you mean "this boy's mom," then you're totally correct subby.

I'll go as far as giving him credit for noticing a pile of papers, then Mom connecting the dots.
Probably along the lines of "Mommy, can I have one of those paper logs over there?"


??

My kid would totally pull something like this off. Incredibly observant, knows when something isn't the way it's supposed to be, and depending on how the mom trained him to react to things, it's easy to believe the story the way it's told. I didn't read the article that closely, but I'd be willing to bet the mom taught her kid to look out for stuff like that. "See the Applebottom's house? They've gone on vacation so their newspapers are piling up. Let's put them on the porch for them," can very easily be a set up for this sort of situation.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: I didn't watch the video. Did they mention how the woman got stuck in the basement? Was it a principal Skinner situation?

From another article

Pilat-Roth said she accidentally trapped herself behind an emergency door in her basement Sunday, May 2. She said she was not paying attention when the door closed behind her.

I'm not sure what kind of "emergency door" traps you in an inescapable room.


You've never seen Panic Room?
Picture this.  You're robbing a house and getting everything you can when you run into an old lady who won't shut up.
" Hello?  What's your name?  Why are you here?  You remind me of my son who never calls."

Right?  Just STFU, lady!  Go away!
With this room you can panic and lock up that pesky old bat and get on with taking her old lady sh*t.

/Just skip over that godawful collection of little ceramic elephants
 
