(The New York Times)   He pulls a knife, you pull a gun. That's the Chicago way. But... but... this is Brooklyn   (nytimes.com) divider line
5
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's refreshing to see the cops shot a guy who had it coming instead of just picking on protestors.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
but...but....but....he was white....
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not to be that guy. But...like...And I don't have all the facts of course. But if you stab anyone in the neck, let alone a cop....I mean...Assuming of course the facts presented are accurate...I'm a have to be on the side of the police on this one.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He stabbed a cop. Of course they were going to use deadly force.
 
bkarasek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"It appears to be a completely, cowardly despicable unprovoked attack on a defenseless police officer," Mr. Shea said.

Couple things.

It is not cowardly to attack A GROUP of people who are more heavily armed than you.  It might be stupid, but it isn't cowardly. Despicable, sure.

I doubt the attacker would consider it unprovoked.   The attacker would probably consider it attacking an occupying invader.

The fact that the police fired 31 rounds of ammunition at him sort of belies the notion that they were "defenseless."

If you treat citizens like an insurgency, they will act like one.  This gets worse before it gets better.  And we all know how good we are at defeating an armed native insurgency, don't we?  We've been doing it for twenty years in Afghanistan.
 
