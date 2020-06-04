 Skip to content
(Politico)   Pandemic unemployment claims reach a staggering 42.6 million   (politico.com) divider line
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Getting awfully tired of all this winning.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
and somewhere moscow mitch is praying the protest keep distracting everyone so he can keep not addressing this.
 
capacc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wow, is all I can say
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Which is impressive when you consider that the president is still bragging about the lowest unemployment rates in history.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
nps.govView Full Size

"Thank god for Trump, my legacy will finally pass into obscurity"
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Exactly as the system was designed to work.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wonder if cutting the pandemic response team and hamstringing the CDC had a good return on investment?
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Accountants are being let go all over the business sector .... let that sink in....
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The best economy!
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: Getting awfully tired of all this winning.


The solution is clearly to close the economy for longer. That will help.

We won't have a choice soon enough, though. After the millions of COVIDidiots took the streets during the last weekend case numbers will shoot up again.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It isn't staggering if it is expected. What did people think would happen when almost every small business was forcibly shut down?

The only reason the numbers aren't way higher is the furloughed workers don't count.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
42.6 million lazy bums who need to get off their butts and find a job!
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just remember that this is unique to the US - no other nation is seeing job losses on this scale.
 
ENS [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Trump, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: It isn't staggering if it is expected. What did people think would happen when almost every small business was forcibly shut down?

The only reason the numbers aren't way higher is the furloughed workers don't count.


Well Europe instituted a robust supplemental system which meant that shuttered companies could keep paying their employees, thus keeping unemployment relatively low. Thanks to the GOP we handed out a trillion dollars to companies for stock buybacks
 
ENS [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: TheVirginMarty: It isn't staggering if it is expected. What did people think would happen when almost every small business was forcibly shut down?

The only reason the numbers aren't way higher is the furloughed workers don't count.

Well Europe instituted a robust supplemental system which meant that shuttered companies could keep paying their employees, thus keeping unemployment relatively low. Thanks to the GOP we handed out a trillion dollars to companies for stock buybacks


It's called a "transition to greatness."

Clearly you don't get real news in your municipality.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm out of a job at the end of June, I found out. So that's nice.

Didn't I see an article yesterday smugly saying "the COVID recession is over" ?
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Lurky McLurkerton: Getting awfully tired of all this winning.

The solution is clearly to close the economy for longer. That will help.

We won't have a choice soon enough, though. After the millions of COVIDidiots took the streets during the last weekend case numbers will shoot up again.


the lockdown has nothing to do with these losses - that's why european nations, that had far more severe lockdowns (look at the UK, they are still in lockdown) have had barely a fraction of the job losses, despite their government spending less on relief packages (per capita)

Honestly since you care so much about this, why not look up the facts one of these days? It's always surprising that you regularly post on these threads but haven't found the time to google these - you must be so busy...
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Does this count as living out his own tweets?

https://www.politifact.com/factchecks​/​2015/sep/30/donald-trump/donald-trump-​says-unemployment-rate-may-be-42-perc/​
 
zzottt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thinking about dropping some acid... Or did I already take a massive dose? Stuff is so farked up, i can't be certain either way
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Entirely the fault of Dolt45.  He doesn't know how to lead.  He could have made efforts to do something back in January. Instead he called it a hoax.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just wait till July and August when people will be kicked out of their homes
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: It isn't staggering if it is expected. What did people think would happen when almost every small business was forcibly shut down?

The only reason the numbers aren't way higher is the furloughed workers don't count.


even if you count furloughed workers, the figures are far, far lower than in the US (seriously, check for yourself)

If you want to know why, it's simple - if you fire someone, they won't spend as much (even if they can afford to), after all, who knows when they will get another job? So this means that secondary businesses, local businesses, ones that rely on these people who have been fired as customers - they will start to fail and have to lay off their workers. This creates a chain of losses that it will be difficult to recover from.

In europe these secondary businesses are largely unaffected, people are paying their bills, mortgages, loans as normal and so when lockdown ends, the business will restart and unemployment far, far lower.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Xai: Just remember that this is unique to the US - no other nation is seeing job losses on this scale.


Because the USA looks at a proper safety net and proper healthcare and proper wages and says "looks like pussy shiat" and takes all the money for those systems and just... loots it.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Xai: Just remember that this is unique to the US - no other nation is seeing job losses on this scale.


Its China's fault for some reason.

Also Obama.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

solokumba: Just wait till July and August when people will be kicked out of their homes


we've already got higher delinquency rates than the 2007 financial crash - it's coming. Maybe we should think of a name in advance - the trump slump?
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Thanks to the GOP we handed out a trillion dollars to companies for stock buybacks


Factually incorrect.

The CARES Act passed unanimously, and was negotiated behind closed doors by Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy and Chuck Schumer, with Steve Mnuchin representing the White House.

And that's it. If it was a shiatbag dog's breakfast of a bill, take it up with those five.

House members who objected, ranging from Justin Amash to AOC, were not even given the opportunity to put their objections into a roll-call vote - and they're the only ones who don't deserve a triple ration of shiat sandwiches for that piss-poor bill.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Governors from Maine to California slammed the doors shut on millions of businesses and the ability of people to patronize them. Somehow this has resulted in massive unemployment.  Someone should investigate this phenomenon. If they can crack it, I smell a Nobel Prize in the offing.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: cameroncrazy1984: Thanks to the GOP we handed out a trillion dollars to companies for stock buybacks

Factually incorrect.

The CARES Act passed unanimously, and was negotiated behind closed doors by Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy and Chuck Schumer, with Steve Mnuchin representing the White House.

And that's it. If it was a shiatbag dog's breakfast of a bill, take it up with those five.

House members who objected, ranging from Justin Amash to AOC, were not even given the opportunity to put their objections into a roll-call vote - and they're the only ones who don't deserve a triple ration of shiat sandwiches for that piss-poor bill.


Trump could have taken charge, put forward a proposal to merely copy european systems that (at that point) had been tried and tested in Italy. He didn't.
 
aedude01
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Lurky McLurkerton: Getting awfully tired of all this winning.

The solution is clearly to close the economy for longer. That will help.

We won't have a choice soon enough, though. After the millions of COVIDidiots took the streets during the last weekend case numbers will shoot up again.


The next outbreak will start in a week or so and will be because of all the morons that couldn't be bothered to stay home on Memorial Day.  Nice work trying to pin this on protesters that are wearing facemasks though. Yes, there will be an additional outbreak because of the protests, but the next wave didn't start with them.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Xai: TheVirginMarty: It isn't staggering if it is expected. What did people think would happen when almost every small business was forcibly shut down?

The only reason the numbers aren't way higher is the furloughed workers don't count.

even if you count furloughed workers, the figures are far, far lower than in the US (seriously, check for yourself)

If you want to know why, it's simple - if you fire someone, they won't spend as much (even if they can afford to), after all, who knows when they will get another job? So this means that secondary businesses, local businesses, ones that rely on these people who have been fired as customers - they will start to fail and have to lay off their workers. This creates a chain of losses that it will be difficult to recover from.

In europe these secondary businesses are largely unaffected, people are paying their bills, mortgages, loans as normal and so when lockdown ends, the business will restart and unemployment far, far lower.


"In Europe " sounds like that girlfriend from Canada, in other words a magical load of bull. Which countries?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Governors from Maine to California slammed the doors shut on millions of businesses and the ability of people to patronize them. Somehow this has resulted in massive unemployment.  Someone should investigate this phenomenon. If they can crack it, I smell a Nobel Prize in the offing.


It happened in Europe too, yet they don't have the same unemployment as we do. Care to guess why
 
jollyrancher82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: I'm out of a job at the end of June, I found out. So that's nice.

Didn't I see an article yesterday smugly saying "the COVID recession is over" ?


I've been furloughed since March 20th. And still fighting with the state for my unemployment benefits. Winning!
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: Xai: TheVirginMarty: It isn't staggering if it is expected. What did people think would happen when almost every small business was forcibly shut down?

The only reason the numbers aren't way higher is the furloughed workers don't count.

even if you count furloughed workers, the figures are far, far lower than in the US (seriously, check for yourself)

If you want to know why, it's simple - if you fire someone, they won't spend as much (even if they can afford to), after all, who knows when they will get another job? So this means that secondary businesses, local businesses, ones that rely on these people who have been fired as customers - they will start to fail and have to lay off their workers. This creates a chain of losses that it will be difficult to recover from.

In europe these secondary businesses are largely unaffected, people are paying their bills, mortgages, loans as normal and so when lockdown ends, the business will restart and unemployment far, far lower.

"In Europe " sounds like that girlfriend from Canada, in other words a magical load of bull. Which countries?


Literally all of them.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: [nps.gov image 850x425]"Thank god for Trump, my legacy will finally pass into obscurity"


#1! #1! #1!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Xai: Trump could have taken charge, put forward a proposal to merely copy european systems that (at that point) had been tried and tested in Italy. He didn't.


Pelosi could have done the same and she didn't.

Ultimately nobody in a position of power in the United States actually gives a fark about their constituents. This has been true for decades and it's why we're in the situation we're in now.

It's not just Trump's fault that things are like this. He's one of the worst possible people to be president so it's easy to point the finger at him as the only thing wrong with our government, but that lets a hell of a lot of guilty people off the hook for their failures.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: cameroncrazy1984: Thanks to the GOP we handed out a trillion dollars to companies for stock buybacks

Factually incorrect.

The CARES Act passed unanimously, and was negotiated behind closed doors by Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy and Chuck Schumer, with Steve Mnuchin representing the White House.

And that's it. If it was a shiatbag dog's breakfast of a bill, take it up with those five.

House members who objected, ranging from Justin Amash to AOC, were not even given the opportunity to put their objections into a roll-call vote - and they're the only ones who don't deserve a triple ration of shiat sandwiches for that piss-poor bill.


With the current Congress and President in power, could anything better pass?  Nothing passing would have been much worse than what we got.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who'da thunk that closing down the entire economy was a bad idea?
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Xai: Just remember that this is unique to the US - no other nation is seeing job losses on this scale.


USA! USA! USA!
 
darkeyes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I need to invest in bootstraps.
 
eiger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good thing everyone has moved on.

i was at a business earlier this week that involved contact with customers and none of the employees were wearing masks or making an even minimal effort at social distancing.

Yesterday my county had the most new cases it has had since this began.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Xai: Trump could have taken charge, put forward a proposal to merely copy european systems that (at that point) had been tried and tested in Italy. He didn't.

Pelosi could have done the same and she didn't.


Pelosi routinuely passes bills that die in the Senate, something like 400+ this term alone.

She also passed a phase four of Covid relief more than two weeks ago.  The Senate hasn't even brought it to a vote yet.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/nex​t​-coronavirus-aid-package-expected-to-b​ecome-reality-in-june-at-the-earliest-​as-house-prepares-to-pass-its-bill-on-​friday-2020-05-15
 
Geotpf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: Who'da thunk that closing down the entire economy was a bad idea?


Better than millions dying from a virus, though.
 
eiger
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: Who'da thunk that closing down the entire economy was a bad idea?


Not completely closing down the economy all at once with aggressive enforcement coupled with a real attempt to mitigate the economic damage was the real mistake.

i know Americans have a real hard time understanding comparisons between their country and others, but America is literally doing the worst of any first world country both on the pandemic and economically. Almost all the resat took extremely aggressive action.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Aren't you glad healthcare isn't tied to employment in the USA?
USA
USA
USA

Hard rain is going to fall
 
Free Radical
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Governors from Maine to California slammed the doors shut on millions of businesses and the ability of people to patronize them. Somehow this has resulted in massive unemployment.  Someone should investigate this phenomenon. If they can crack it, I smell a Nobel Prize in the offing.


Ignoring SMEs and worrying only about re-election, slammed the door shut on preparing for the inevitable pandemic. Someone should investigate this phenomenon. If they can crack it, I smell a Nobel prize in the offing.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm sure this has nothing to do with the mass riots across the country.

Let's keep shooting ourselves in the foot because we're scared of the flu.

eiger: penetrating_virga: Who'da thunk that closing down the entire economy was a bad idea?

Not completely closing down the economy all at once with aggressive enforcement coupled with a real attempt to mitigate the economic damage was the real mistake.

i know Americans have a real hard time understanding comparisons between their country and others, but America is literally doing the worst of any first world country both on the pandemic and economically. Almost all the resat took extremely aggressive action.


You:  NO NO!  The problem is we didn't shoot our dick off with an even LARGER gun!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Geotpf: AdmirableSnackbar: Xai: Trump could have taken charge, put forward a proposal to merely copy european systems that (at that point) had been tried and tested in Italy. He didn't.

Pelosi could have done the same and she didn't.

Pelosi routinuely passes bills that die in the Senate, something like 400+ this term alone.

She also passed a phase four of Covid relief more than two weeks ago.  The Senate hasn't even brought it to a vote yet.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/next​-coronavirus-aid-package-expected-to-b​ecome-reality-in-june-at-the-earliest-​as-house-prepares-to-pass-its-bill-on-​friday-2020-05-15


That doesn't address my point at all, thanks for your deflection.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Exactly as the system was designed to work.


Do tell.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jjorsett: Governors from Maine to California slammed the doors shut on millions of businesses and the ability of people to patronize them. Somehow this has resulted in massive unemployment.  Someone should investigate this phenomenon. If they can crack it, I smell a Nobel Prize in the offing.


Weird how most other first world countries did the same thing, typically even more aggressively, and yet are not suffering the same amount of economic damage.

Weird....
 
