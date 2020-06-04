 Skip to content
(Reuters)   "Florida offers drive-through Botox to quarantined residents." Trying to improve this headline would be like putting lipstick on a pig   (reuters.com) divider line
I'd consider botox injections, just so I could fast-track my ventriloquism career.
 
Meh, I'll be impressed when they figure out drive through colonoscopies where you just hang your ass out the car window
 
