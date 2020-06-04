 Skip to content
(The Hill) The USA is literally being torn apart, but sure, let's have a flyover at Mt Rushmore. That will fix everything
55
•       •       •

Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's some big disconnect you got there Lou... don't think it can be fixed.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This gets more dystopian by the day.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
plans for a military flyover at Mount Rushmore during the president's visit to the national landmark July 3.

Calling it now: he's going to say something about his face being put on the mountain.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
At least it's a better use of the military then beating or tear gassing protesters
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I plan to post this in every thread I see where it's relevant.  Sadly I think it's going to get a lot of use.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

koder: plans for a military flyover at Mount Rushmore during the president's visit to the national landmark July 3.

Calling it now: he's going to say something about his face being put on the mountain.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah I don't know if you can actually save what exists without tearing it down to the very bedrock and starting over.

I'll present Tom Cotton as an example of everything wrong with America. A few dozen people in AK elected him (an obvious exagerration, but it was under half a million) and he wields phenomenal power as a Senator. While representing maybe 0.4% of the country. That isn't Democracy. And if everyone isn't fairly represented in a Democracy, then it really isn't one.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

koder: plans for a military flyover at Mount Rushmore during the president's visit to the national landmark July 3.

Calling it now: he's going to say something about his face being put on the mountain.


I'll raise you and say he compares it unfavorably to Stone Mountain.
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's just a distraction. A means to say, "We are fine." Which we clearly are not.
I worry about the upcoming election.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

koder: plans for a military flyover at Mount Rushmore during the president's visit to the national landmark July 3.

Calling it now: he's going to say something about his face being put on the mountain.


Then I'd appreciate someone knowledgeable in demolitions advising the general populace on how to  break apart certain mountain formations.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just bomb it at this point. I wouldn't be surprised in this timeline.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: That's some big disconnect you got there Lou... don't think it can be fixed.


be a hell of a place to accidentally nuke
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Just bomb it at this point. I wouldn't be surprised in this timeline.


goddam it you owe me a beer and I don't even drink anymore.
 
srb68
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
King Cheeto is whistling in the dark as They Might Be Giants once said.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Yeah I don't know if you can actually save what exists without tearing it down to the very bedrock and starting over.

I'll present Tom Cotton as an example of everything wrong with America. A few dozen people in AK elected him (an obvious exagerration, but it was under half a million) and he wields phenomenal power as a Senator. While representing maybe 0.4% of the country. That isn't Democracy. And if everyone isn't fairly represented in a Democracy, then it really isn't one.


AR, AK is Alaska.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The red hats do enjoy a bit of militaristic pablum.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm sure I hate America for saying this, but Mt. Rushmore always struck me as one of the more boring landmarks.  Exploring the Black Hills or checking out the Badlands sounds cool.  Driving to a parking lot and walking down a paved path to see Mt. Rushmore feels anticlimactic.  I don't know what I'm supposed to feel.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's for a campaign ad.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Great.  Another campaign ad.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ultradeeg: Gubbo: Yeah I don't know if you can actually save what exists without tearing it down to the very bedrock and starting over.

I'll present Tom Cotton as an example of everything wrong with America. A few dozen people in AK elected him (an obvious exagerration, but it was under half a million) and he wields phenomenal power as a Senator. While representing maybe 0.4% of the country. That isn't Democracy. And if everyone isn't fairly represented in a Democracy, then it really isn't one.

AR, AK is Alaska.


Dammit

Gary Gulman On How The States Got Their Abbreviations - CONAN on TBS
Youtube dLECCmKnrys
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

serfdood: Great.  Another campaign ad.


Jinx!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They've been trying to make this Trump party happen for awhile. Needs his attention fix with fireworks and booms and especially the military to show how military he is.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1969_Yo​r​k_race_riot

There was a race riot going on during the Moon Landing.
 
rcain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Yeah I don't know if you can actually save what exists without tearing it down to the very bedrock and starting over.

I'll present Tom Cotton as an example of everything wrong with America. A few dozen people in AK elected him (an obvious exagerration, but it was under half a million) and he wields phenomenal power as a Senator. While representing maybe 0.4% of the country. That isn't Democracy. And if everyone isn't fairly represented in a Democracy, then it really isn't one.


the fundamental problem is the Electoral College, which due to the educated and higher income people amassing in just 9 states means that we will continue to elect presidents that lose the popular vote

When 3 million votes mean nothing, and Trump wins -- how do you think that will look in a few decades when willfully ignorant rednecks in flyover states have 70% of the electorate?

Because of this, America will be broken apart. The only other option is to willingly suffer oppression under biblical law by rascal scooter bound idiots wearing camouflage mu-mus, because there is no way in hell that the redneck states will ever ratify the removal of the electoral college. That would mean democracy like the they have in the rest of the developed world and just like nationalized healthcare and education is considered evil communism by these farkwads
 
jimjays
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Remember, the Republicans saw him coming and said they'd support him anyway, had a chance to impeach and didn't, continue to say the real problem is people doubting him and his intentions--how unfair it is we point out his faults. Pretend it's the rest of the country that are bad Americans.

I'm sorry I had it right in the early primary season when he was still a comical novelty: "He thinks we've been wrong with a constitutional democracy all these years."
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

rcain: Gubbo: Yeah I don't know if you can actually save what exists without tearing it down to the very bedrock and starting over.

I'll present Tom Cotton as an example of everything wrong with America. A few dozen people in AK elected him (an obvious exagerration, but it was under half a million) and he wields phenomenal power as a Senator. While representing maybe 0.4% of the country. That isn't Democracy. And if everyone isn't fairly represented in a Democracy, then it really isn't one.

the fundamental problem is the Electoral College, which due to the educated and higher income people amassing in just 9 states means that we will continue to elect presidents that lose the popular vote

When 3 million votes mean nothing, and Trump wins -- how do you think that will look in a few decades when willfully ignorant rednecks in flyover states have 70% of the electorate?

Because of this, America will be broken apart. The only other option is to willingly suffer oppression under biblical law by rascal scooter bound idiots wearing camouflage mu-mus, because there is no way in hell that the redneck states will ever ratify the removal of the electoral college. That would mean democracy like the they have in the rest of the developed world and just like nationalized healthcare and education is considered evil communism by these farkwads


There are ways to fix the EC so that it actually reflects popular vote totals.

There is no way to change the inherently gerrymandered Senate system.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I swear this farking governor... if she spent as much time trying to get the virus under control as she did sucking up for a cabinet position she's never gonna get? Well, she wouldn't cuz science and such.

/but still
//fark Noem
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

freddyV: At least it's a better use of the military then beating or tear gassing protesters


I tell you this though:  The Blue Angles are no joke.  When they get used to tear gas protesters, it will be the most on-time, precise, and patriotic atrocity ever seen.  Dare i say it will bring more than one kind of tear to your eye.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Anyone wanna join the 1st volunteer synchronized laser pointer salute to air force one division?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fireclown: freddyV: At least it's a better use of the military then beating or tear gassing protesters

I tell you this though:  The Blue Angles are no joke.  When they get used to tear gas protesters, it will be the most on-time, precise, and patriotic atrocity ever seen.  Dare i say it will bring more than one kind of tear to your eye.


Since Trump and Barr have brought out prison employees and the TSA, I wouldn't put it past them to involve every facet of the military
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Warthog: I plan to post this in every thread I see where it's relevant.  Sadly I think it's going to get a lot of use.

[i.imgflip.com image 682x500]


Could he have looked any more disinterested? That had to be one of the worst photo ops ever.
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm sure I hate America for saying this, but Mt. Rushmore always struck me as one of the more boring landmarks.  Exploring the Black Hills or checking out the Badlands sounds cool.  Driving to a parking lot and walking down a paved path to see Mt. Rushmore feels anticlimactic.  I don't know what I'm supposed to feel.


I've never been much a fan of faces. I've always preferred idolatry on my currency. Give me heraldic beasts and their bones, iconic tools, or moons and fire and shapes of integrity. Humanity is more fallible than its pretense and I adore its ideas but the stinking mugs that conceive of them do not inspire me.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: tedthebellhopp: Just bomb it at this point. I wouldn't be surprised in this timeline.

goddam it you owe me a beer and I don't even drink anymore.


If you're ever around Harpoon lmk I'll see what I can come up with.
 
Copperbelly watersnake [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Skipped Rushmore last summer to see the Badlands and Devil's Tower instead. No regrets.

/What else is left to say about another idiotic photo-op?
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ultradeeg: AR, AK


gunbacker.comView Full Size

There is a difference. AK was made by the Soviets.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

freddyV: fireclown: freddyV: At least it's a better use of the military then beating or tear gassing protesters

I tell you this though:  The Blue Angles are no joke.  When they get used to tear gas protesters, it will be the most on-time, precise, and patriotic atrocity ever seen.  Dare i say it will bring more than one kind of tear to your eye.

Since Trump and Barr have brought out prison employees and the TSA, I wouldn't put it past them to involve every facet of the military


You just know Barr and the Trump clan are itching to bring out the tanks as a "show of force".
 
OmnomnomCookies [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fatty wants photo ops for his campaign ads, at the tax payers expense of course.  I live Rushmore but if any of the presidents faces sheered off the side of the mountain collapsed onto Trump turning him into pressed hamberders and spray tan, I will forgive God for everything in the last 4 years.


Please...pretty please...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He's must be pretty good at playing the fiddle by now.

Like Yngwie Malmsteen good.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: vudukungfu: tedthebellhopp: Just bomb it at this point. I wouldn't be surprised in this timeline.

goddam it you owe me a beer and I don't even drink anymore.

If you're ever around Harpoon lmk I'll see what I can come up with.


oh by jeezum, I ain't been up ta the kingdom in a while.
Gonna have to wait until it's safe to go out the dooryard, dont' ya know.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
USAF pilots have to maintain their currency by keeping their flight hours at a certain level.  That is part of the job, and perfectly acceptable. However, as noted above, no doubt this will be used at propoganda for Cadet Bonespurs, who wouldn't understand service before self if it bit him on the fat ass.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"The USA is literally being torn apart"?

Hyperbole much?

This isn't being "torn apart".  This isn't even as bad as issues from within living memory.   Get a farkin' grip, subby.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The United States aren't anymore...  We The People are now Me The Person.  Laws are good unless they inconvenience someone, then they are ignored.   We were born a young nation, we have grown, and we are now regressing back to childhood.  We are no longer United.  We all know better than anyone else.  We have forgotten how and why America came into being, and we will either re-unite as a nation or we will cease to exist as a nation, which is the direction we are headed presently.   The USA was a great experiment, which is failing.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcos P: He's must be pretty good at playing the fiddle by now.

Like Yngwie Malmsteen good.


isn't there a "v" in there somewhere?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dittybopper: "The USA is literally being torn apart"?

Hyperbole much?

This isn't being "torn apart".  This isn't even as bad as issues from within living memory.   Get a farkin' grip, subby.


Examples from living memory please?
My memory is failing me.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Anyone wanna join the 1st volunteer synchronized laser pointer salute to air force one division?


It's not the pilots' fault. They need flight time and do what's ordered. And a fly over isn't bombing US civilians. They have no duty to disobey.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: koder: plans for a military flyover at Mount Rushmore during the president's visit to the national landmark July 3.

Calling it now: he's going to say something about his face being put on the mountain.

I'll raise you and say he compares it unfavorably to Stone Mountain.


He'll say he's more deserving than anyone else to have his face up there.

Did you miss the tweet where he said no other American president has done more for African-Americans than him.

I mean, sure, maybe more than Lincoln, but what about the rest?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: dittybopper: "The USA is literally being torn apart"?

Hyperbole much?

This isn't being "torn apart".  This isn't even as bad as issues from within living memory.   Get a farkin' grip, subby.

Examples from living memory please?
My memory is failing me.


My money goes that he answers with anti war protests, or the LA riots. He's a fan of the LA riots. Especially the rooftop parts.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Spartapuss: koder: plans for a military flyover at Mount Rushmore during the president's visit to the national landmark July 3.

Calling it now: he's going to say something about his face being put on the mountain.

I'll raise you and say he compares it unfavorably to Stone Mountain.

He'll say he's more deserving than anyone else to have his face up there.

Did you miss the tweet where he said no other American president has done more for African-Americans than him.

I mean, sure, maybe more than Lincoln, but what about the rest?


He has united them against a common enemy. Perhaps he thinks he deserves credit for that.
 
