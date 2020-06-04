 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Harvard University)   Harvard Law School to be 100% online in fall 2020 at 100% tuition ($68,875), but at least the Zoom is free   (hls.harvard.edu) divider line
47
    More: Interesting, Academic term, Occupational safety and health, Harvard University, Epidemiology, Harvard Law School, Health care, continuing health risks, Alan Dershowitz  
•       •       •

357 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2020 at 10:02 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fun Fact.
You do not need a law degree to practice law in the sate of Vermont.
You merely need to pass the bar.
So you can go online, Study for Free.
FREE!
and take that bar exam.
You can work, 3rd shift at woolmort, come home, drink beer in the morning, and read law. case law, old law, new law, just learn law shiat until you are so frikkin good at law thinking that the bar is a breeze.
Then take that bar, and if you pass it, hang a shingle out.
You could just specialize in one thing you are really good at, too.

Divorce, bankruptcy, elder estate planning, or plain old court appointed hatchet work.

And stick an ESQ behind your name.

save a half a mil right there, chuckie.

Not go out there and get em!
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not if you don't want your conversations to be intercepted by the feds.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Harvard: Tuition is 68k, no discount. However, we will be giving you half off the cost of dormitory and food expenses since you won't be on campus.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harvard's pretty generous with their financial aid, though.  If you get in, they make sure you can go.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And apparently turning out religious zealots and right wing bigots.
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck with that. Zoom law classes suck.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is absolutely zero reason that lectures have to be done in person. Some other things will suffer but the bulk of university education will not.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats farked up.  Jesus......they should cut tuition in half.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, it's this week's full-tuition vs online-education thread!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: There is absolutely zero reason that lectures have to be done in person. Some other things will suffer but the bulk of university education will not.


This would have screwed me over, so many of my classes were actual labs, and hands-on training.  Do you know how hard it is to deflesh a skeleton in your kitchen?  Even boiling it takes time, not to mention having the right equipment.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Fun Fact.
You do not need a law degree to practice law in the sate of Vermont.
You merely need to pass the bar.
So you can go online, Study for Free.
FREE!
and take that bar exam.
You can work, 3rd shift at woolmort, come home, drink beer in the morning, and read law. case law, old law, new law, just learn law shiat until you are so frikkin good at law thinking that the bar is a breeze.
Then take that bar, and if you pass it, hang a shingle out.
You could just specialize in one thing you are really good at, too.

Divorce, bankruptcy, elder estate planning, or plain old court appointed hatchet work.

And stick an ESQ behind your name.

save a half a mil right there, chuckie.

Not go out there and get em!


I think that's similar to California. The difference is you need to work under the tutelage of a lawyer. Sort of an apprenticeship.  You may have to take a smaller test along the way called a "Baby Bar" which the folks who went to unaccredited law schools have to take sometime during their legal education (California has a large law school industry).

I remember thinking, hey why am I in law school, when I saw this.  But fact is it's fairly rare and the big issue is passing the California Bar.  You learn a lot of useless stuff in law school that is needed for the exam which one immediately forgets afterwards.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: Harvard's pretty generous with their financial aid, though.  If you get in, they make sure you can go.


This. So many folks get a near-free ride. OFC it's paid for by the stupid wealthy whose kids get in without a hitch, but that's the world.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet online chemistry classes are fun.  Hope your stove hood vents to the outside
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep saying it, within 12 months a school district is going to propose outsourcing all it's teachers to India.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Russ1642: There is absolutely zero reason that lectures have to be done in person. Some other things will suffer but the bulk of university education will not.

This would have screwed me over, so many of my classes were actual labs, and hands-on training.  Do you know how hard it is to deflesh a skeleton in your kitchen?  Even boiling it takes time, not to mention having the right equipment.


I studied chemistry and did a ton of lab work as well. But those lectures seemed pointless much of the time.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Fun Fact.
You do not need a law degree to practice law in the sate of Vermont.
You merely need to pass the bar.
So you can go online, Study for Free.
FREE!
and take that bar exam.
You can work, 3rd shift at woolmort, come home, drink beer in the morning, and read law. case law, old law, new law, just learn law shiat until you are so frikkin good at law thinking that the bar is a breeze.
Then take that bar, and if you pass it, hang a shingle out.
You could just specialize in one thing you are really good at, too.

Divorce, bankruptcy, elder estate planning, or plain old court appointed hatchet work.

And stick an ESQ behind your name.

save a half a mil right there, chuckie.

Not go out there and get em!


That's actually an interesting idea. I was looking for a hobby.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Do you know how hard it is to deflesh a skeleton in your kitchen?



Yeah right.  I'm not falling for that one officer.  I plead the fifth amendment.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fireclown: I keep saying it, within 12 months a school district is going to propose outsourcing all it's teachers to India.


Those guys know how to ace tests. When the grade 3 math teacher has a PhD I don't think you'll be complaining.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Russ1642: There is absolutely zero reason that lectures have to be done in person. Some other things will suffer but the bulk of university education will not.

This would have screwed me over, so many of my classes were actual labs, and hands-on training.  Do you know how hard it is to deflesh a skeleton in your kitchen?  Even boiling it takes time, not to mention having the right equipment.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
raerae1980: Do you know how hard it is to deflesh a skeleton in your kitchen?  Even boiling it takes time, not to mention having the right equipment.

Believe me, I ... I'm not falling for that again.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should let more people in - double the number, cut tuition by 40%, and come out ahead.

If Harvard really cared about social justice and providing a first class education, they would try to expand their reach as much as possible.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, yes, the Gucci of education - gotta keep that brand value on point...
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: raerae1980: Russ1642: There is absolutely zero reason that lectures have to be done in person. Some other things will suffer but the bulk of university education will not.

This would have screwed me over, so many of my classes were actual labs, and hands-on training.  Do you know how hard it is to deflesh a skeleton in your kitchen?  Even boiling it takes time, not to mention having the right equipment.

I studied chemistry and did a ton of lab work as well. But those lectures seemed pointless much of the time.


Maybe for you and chemistry, but I studied human anatomy and archaeology.    If I wasn't working in the field, I was in a lab.    That's just how you learned the material.    Trying to do learn this stuff at home would have been impossible.     I CAN'T CUT UP A CADAVER AT HOME!!
>_>
<_<
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: raerae1980: Russ1642: There is absolutely zero reason that lectures have to be done in person. Some other things will suffer but the bulk of university education will not.

This would have screwed me over, so many of my classes were actual labs, and hands-on training.  Do you know how hard it is to deflesh a skeleton in your kitchen?  Even boiling it takes time, not to mention having the right equipment.

[i.pinimg.com image 245x267] [View Full Size image _x_]


Exactly.   He majored in anthropology too!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Fun Fact.
You do not need a law degree to practice law in the sate of Vermont.
You merely need to pass the bar.


I once had the head of the legal department of a Fortune 500 company tell me that if you don't graduate from a top 20 law school in the top third, you are wasting your time. This wasn't her opinion either. I guess there are studies that show the return on investment to be poor if you aren't one of the top law school grads. Now I don't know how that would pan out if your education cost was some books and maybe a few online classes. You won't get a six figure job at a major law firm but you might be able to hang out a shingle and make $50k a year. Then again you'd probably be better off learning to code websites or data science.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Do you know how hard it is to deflesh a skeleton in your kitchen?


I am behind five boxxies, so I can say... Yes.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Russ1642: There is absolutely zero reason that lectures have to be done in person. Some other things will suffer but the bulk of university education will not.


Not everyone has access to a distraction-free environment on their own. Part of the point of having school in a school is to allow everyone equal access to the proper facilities for learning.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A Harvard Law JD means you've received a top-notch legal education. A comparable education can be had for less at a number of other institutions.

The real selling point of Harvard: connections. The likelihood of making substantial connections in an online environment is far less than that of an in-person experience. Having an online Harvard JD would be far from meaningless, but missing out on personal connections to the pantheon of future powerbrokers makes it far less meaningful.
 
Tex570
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Russ1642: There is absolutely zero reason that lectures have to be done in person. Some other things will suffer but the bulk of university education will not.


This is 100% true. However, law professors do not lecture anywhere near as much as your traditional university classes. It's a lot like "The Paper Chase." Stand up and the professors starts with the Socratic method. If you cannot answer the questions, they can (in most universities) start knocking down your grade. Check out some law school memes for the level of stress this causes a lot of students. The rule we had was that no one could judge you if you made it to your car to cry as some of the professors were pretty damn heartless.

This online thing seems like a really bad idea if you're trying to train lawyers to be in a courtroom. If you're just to make trial/appellate doc production or transactional attorneys, then it's a great idea.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gar1013: vudukungfu: Fun Fact.
You do not need a law degree to practice law in the sate of Vermont.
You merely need to pass the bar.
So you can go online, Study for Free.
FREE!
and take that bar exam.
You can work, 3rd shift at woolmort, come home, drink beer in the morning, and read law. case law, old law, new law, just learn law shiat until you are so frikkin good at law thinking that the bar is a breeze.
Then take that bar, and if you pass it, hang a shingle out.
You could just specialize in one thing you are really good at, too.

Divorce, bankruptcy, elder estate planning, or plain old court appointed hatchet work.

And stick an ESQ behind your name.

save a half a mil right there, chuckie.

Not go out there and get em!

That's actually an interesting idea. I was looking for a hobby.


You do know you actually have to pass the bar, right?

Have you considered collecting spores, molds, and fungus?
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tex570: Russ1642: There is absolutely zero reason that lectures have to be done in person. Some other things will suffer but the bulk of university education will not.

This is 100% true. However, law professors do not lecture anywhere near as much as your traditional university classes. It's a lot like "The Paper Chase." Stand up and the professors starts with the Socratic method. If you cannot answer the questions, they can (in most universities) start knocking down your grade. Check out some law school memes for the level of stress this causes a lot of students. The rule we had was that no one could judge you if you made it to your car to cry as some of the professors were pretty damn heartless.

This online thing seems like a really bad idea if you're trying to train lawyers to be in a courtroom. If you're just to make trial/appellate doc production or transactional attorneys, then it's a great idea.


And that's something you'll be sad you're losing? What in the ever loving fark is wrong with you?
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Think of all the parrots that will now be speaking legalese.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Russ1642: There is absolutely zero reason that lectures have to be done in person. Some other things will suffer but the bulk of university education will not.

Not everyone has access to a distraction-free environment on their own. Part of the point of having school in a school is to allow everyone equal access to the proper facilities for learning.


That's a very good point. Many many students can not sit at home and get anything meaningful done, even if the lectures are a set of videos online. Hell, many students don't even have decent internet access. With dorms shut down this really screws them over.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
All colleges teach basically the same stuff. It's not like they have a different kind of mathematics at Harvard.

The biggest value of a Harvard education is the people you meet. Those contacts will be a huge source of opportunity in your future career. You do not get nearly the same value from going to zoom classes together.
 
dwrash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Tex570: Russ1642: There is absolutely zero reason that lectures have to be done in person. Some other things will suffer but the bulk of university education will not.

This is 100% true. However, law professors do not lecture anywhere near as much as your traditional university classes. It's a lot like "The Paper Chase." Stand up and the professors starts with the Socratic method. If you cannot answer the questions, they can (in most universities) start knocking down your grade. Check out some law school memes for the level of stress this causes a lot of students. The rule we had was that no one could judge you if you made it to your car to cry as some of the professors were pretty damn heartless.

This online thing seems like a really bad idea if you're trying to train lawyers to be in a courtroom. If you're just to make trial/appellate doc production or transactional attorneys, then it's a great idea.

And that's something you'll be sad you're losing? What in the ever loving fark is wrong with you?


Life is full of heartless adversity.  Learning how to cope with that in college is probably a godsend when it comes to creating good lawyers.  Lawyers represent the good guys and the bad.. like doctors (who through residency work see all the horrors they will pretty much see in their careers) they need to be hardened to what is coming.

In the courtroom, Judges pick on attorneys constantly.. they test your competence and intelligence continually... success or failure depends on your mental agility, preparedness and ability to not get flustered.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dwrash: Russ1642: Tex570: Russ1642: There is absolutely zero reason that lectures have to be done in person. Some other things will suffer but the bulk of university education will not.

This is 100% true. However, law professors do not lecture anywhere near as much as your traditional university classes. It's a lot like "The Paper Chase." Stand up and the professors starts with the Socratic method. If you cannot answer the questions, they can (in most universities) start knocking down your grade. Check out some law school memes for the level of stress this causes a lot of students. The rule we had was that no one could judge you if you made it to your car to cry as some of the professors were pretty damn heartless.

This online thing seems like a really bad idea if you're trying to train lawyers to be in a courtroom. If you're just to make trial/appellate doc production or transactional attorneys, then it's a great idea.

And that's something you'll be sad you're losing? What in the ever loving fark is wrong with you?

Life is full of heartless adversity.  Learning how to cope with that in college is probably a godsend when it comes to creating good lawyers.  Lawyers represent the good guys and the bad.. like doctors (who through residency work see all the horrors they will pretty much see in their careers) they need to be hardened to what is coming.

In the courtroom, Judges pick on attorneys constantly.. they test your competence and intelligence continually... success or failure depends on your mental agility, preparedness and ability to not get flustered.


You take the good, you take the bad, you take them both, and then you have...

images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size


that's right:  The A-Team.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: vudukungfu: Fun Fact.
You do not need a law degree to practice law in the sate of Vermont.
You merely need to pass the bar.
So you can go online, Study for Free.
FREE!
and take that bar exam.
You can work, 3rd shift at woolmort, come home, drink beer in the morning, and read law. case law, old law, new law, just learn law shiat until you are so frikkin good at law thinking that the bar is a breeze.
Then take that bar, and if you pass it, hang a shingle out.
You could just specialize in one thing you are really good at, too.

Divorce, bankruptcy, elder estate planning, or plain old court appointed hatchet work.

And stick an ESQ behind your name.

save a half a mil right there, chuckie.

Not go out there and get em!

I think that's similar to California. The difference is you need to work under the tutelage of a lawyer. Sort of an apprenticeship.  You may have to take a smaller test along the way called a "Baby Bar" which the folks who went to unaccredited law schools have to take sometime during their legal education (California has a large law school industry).

I remember thinking, hey why am I in law school, when I saw this.  But fact is it's fairly rare and the big issue is passing the California Bar.  You learn a lot of useless stuff in law school that is needed for the exam which one immediately forgets afterwards.


This is correct.  Supposedly Kim Kardashian is going to become a lawyer via this method.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A good buddy of mine who was a year behind me in college had a choice between taking out loans and going to Harvard law, or going to UVA law (then 7th in the country) essentially for free.  He was the first person in his family to even go to college, and was under immense pressure to grab for the highest ring he could.  So he went to Harvard.  At that point I was finishing my 1L year at UVA, as it was the best school that accepted me.  I had to pay my own way -- although at 25% the cost of Harvard because of in-state tuition here in Virginia.

My buddy studied his ass off for three years, in a hyper-competitive stress environment, and then landed a biglaw job in D.C. and rented for five years until he'd paid off his loans and could afford to buy a place.

In contrast I worked hard my first year, but then drank a lot of beer and played a ton of softball and golf as is the norm at UVA, before also getting a biglaw job in D.C.  I rented for a year while I paid off my loans, and then bought my first place.

Almost 20 years down the road now, he and I recently compared notes, and he admitted he should have come to UVA too.  He didn't think the incremental benefit of the Harvard degree was worth the added costs (financial and emotional) that came with it.
 
dwrash
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Geotpf: SirEattonHogg: vudukungfu: Fun Fact.
You do not need a law degree to practice law in the sate of Vermont.
You merely need to pass the bar.
So you can go online, Study for Free.
FREE!
and take that bar exam.
You can work, 3rd shift at woolmort, come home, drink beer in the morning, and read law. case law, old law, new law, just learn law shiat until you are so frikkin good at law thinking that the bar is a breeze.
Then take that bar, and if you pass it, hang a shingle out.
You could just specialize in one thing you are really good at, too.

Divorce, bankruptcy, elder estate planning, or plain old court appointed hatchet work.

And stick an ESQ behind your name.

save a half a mil right there, chuckie.

Not go out there and get em!

I think that's similar to California. The difference is you need to work under the tutelage of a lawyer. Sort of an apprenticeship.  You may have to take a smaller test along the way called a "Baby Bar" which the folks who went to unaccredited law schools have to take sometime during their legal education (California has a large law school industry).

I remember thinking, hey why am I in law school, when I saw this.  But fact is it's fairly rare and the big issue is passing the California Bar.  You learn a lot of useless stuff in law school that is needed for the exam which one immediately forgets afterwards.

This is correct.  Supposedly Kim Kardashian is going to become a lawyer via this method.


You learn a ton of useless stuff when you take any state license exams that you promptly forget.  The professional land surveyors exam, EIT and professional engineer exams are all like that.  They are all geared toward academia's 30+ year old understanding of the professions.. of how they used to be.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

40 degree day: All colleges teach basically the same stuff. It's not like they have a different kind of mathematics at Harvard.

The biggest value of a Harvard education is the people you meet. Those contacts will be a huge source of opportunity in your future career. You do not get nearly the same value from going to zoom classes together.


If I was a freshman entering Harvard or other high end institution this year and the college went on-line only, I think I'd take a gap year instead.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Russ1642: raerae1980: Russ1642: There is absolutely zero reason that lectures have to be done in person. Some other things will suffer but the bulk of university education will not.

This would have screwed me over, so many of my classes were actual labs, and hands-on training.  Do you know how hard it is to deflesh a skeleton in your kitchen?  Even boiling it takes time, not to mention having the right equipment.

I studied chemistry and did a ton of lab work as well. But those lectures seemed pointless much of the time.

Maybe for you and chemistry, but I studied human anatomy and archaeology.    If I wasn't working in the field, I was in a lab.    That's just how you learned the material.    Trying to do learn this stuff at home would have been impossible.     I CAN'T CUT UP A CADAVER AT HOME!!
>_>
<_<


Not after that restraining order.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Won't someone think of the poor, oppressed parents paying their kids' Harvard Law tuition.
 
Devo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Top law firms will still want Harvard grads. You probably won't do 4 years of online. It will probably be the 20-21 school year.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fireclown: I keep saying it, within 12 months a school district is going to propose outsourcing all it's teachers to India.


Do you keep saying it because it doesn't happen and you keep pushing the date back
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Harvard's pretty generous with their financial aid, though.  If you get in, they make sure you can go.


Everybody is generous with their financial aid......for college.

That's why so many people are drowning in debt.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Russ1642: There is absolutely zero reason that lectures have to be done in person. Some other things will suffer but the bulk of university education will not.


Zoom was understandable in the late Spring. If you can get the training to created asynchronous content in 8-10 minute chunks with small micro assessments and some simple assignments that is RN w pedagogical way to go. Trying to lecture for and hour over zoom is a failure. Automatically.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gar1013: They should let more people in - double the number, cut tuition by 40%, and come out ahead.

If Harvard really cared about social justice and providing a first class education, they would try to expand their reach as much as possible.


Never confuse professional teaching and scholarship with higher education administration.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.