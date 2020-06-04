 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Despite Coronavirus locking us inside, Earth's carbon dioxide emissions hit a record high   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
well they aren't going to go down, are they? Less added CO2 is still added CO2
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No subby, emissions are down. But the total level is up, in the same sense that if I only put $500 on my credit cards this month instead of $1000 (while paying off the minimum $25) my total balance is still going to go up.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Plant something. Repeat.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's going to be a while until that curve starts to flatten whether we choose help it or not.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
can't we just all put masks on our cars?

or the post?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
it is because of everyone sitting at home and opening up a cold one.....
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Won't someone think of the fizzy drinks?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm surprised Co2 increased from everyone wearing a mask.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I guess it makes sense. Those clouds of CO2 and other air pollution wouldn't have immediately dissipated within the atmosphere right when we all shut down in March.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I mean, with clouds concentrated around the industrial areas where it's produced.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh yea, that other thing that's going to kill all of us.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

flart blooger: can't we just all put masks on our cars?

or the post?


Oh.  So you're a climate change denier too.

Is there anything good about you?
 
flart blooger
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whidbey: Is there anything good about you?


the very best thing about me is that i'm not you.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pkjun: No subby, emissions are down. But the total level is up, in the same sense that if I only put $500 on my credit cards this month instead of $1000 (while paying off the minimum $25) my total balance is still going to go up.


Thank you. I was about to start banging my head against a wall repeating how how how how until my parietal lobe could mercifully fall off.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

flart blooger: whidbey: Is there anything good about you?

the very best thing about me is that i'm not you.


Yes, but I'm not a climate change denier/Corona Virus Hoax Believer/Trump Enabler.

How are those good things in your world?
 
flart blooger
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

whidbey: flart blooger: whidbey: Is there anything good about you?

the very best thing about me is that i'm not you.

Yes, but I'm not a climate change denier/Corona Virus Hoax Believer/Trump Enabler.

How are those good things in your world?


you know nothing about me. i am a contrarian and skeptic. i am not a trump enabler. i am an anarchist libertarian. you seem to have much hate in you. i just find everything funny.

you should try being funny instead of trying to spew hatred to others. chill dude.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ha. Joke's on you, Earth. Even the viruses you unleash against us won't stop us from suffocating you. We win!
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We should probably close more nuclear power plants.

That'll help.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The annual high typically occurs in May before CO2 levels temporarily ebb as trees and plants in the Northern Hemisphere absorb vast quantities of the planet-warming gas during the summer growing season. Though CO2 levels exhibit a seasonal cycle, the overall upward trend is clear.

I did not know that. You can clearly see the seasonality on the graph. I guess the Northern Hemisphere is where most of the CO2 comes from... but does that mean concentrations are normally lower in the Southern Hemisphere? I thought it all dispersed relatively evenly worldwide, at least over time.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: The annual high typically occurs in May


i thought it was april 20th......
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You're forgetting Trump's personal gas emissions. Sure, the world's airlines, highways, trains and shipping are at a standstill, but the Mouth of Hell is still sputtering away, and more so, even.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In Las Angeles car traffic dropped by over 40% (doesn't sound like much but remember this is LA we're talking about) but air pollution only dropped 14%.  Cars aren't as bad as everyone, including me, thought they were.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/just in case you want to read the whole article
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nature offered us a solution to this problem.  But when has man ever really listened to nature?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: I'm surprised Co2 increased from everyone wearing a mask.


Do you even wear a mask? Do you know how hot it gets under there? Global Warming is not gone, it's just wearing a mask.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gar1013: Plant something. Repeat.


Hemp grows fast and is very efficient at converting CO2 to O2.

You can always substitute any close relative to hemp, as well.

Save the earth.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Xai: well they aren't going to go down, are they? Less added CO2 is still added CO2


pkjun: No subby, emissions are down. But the total level is up, in the same sense that if I only put $500 on my credit cards this month instead of $1000 (while paying off the minimum $25) my total balance is still going to go up.


Stocks vs. flows in system dynamics.  MIT has a nice simulation of the "climate bathtub".
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Xai: well they aren't going to go down, are they? Less added CO2 is still added CO2


I seem to recall, if we stopped emitting entirely, atmospheric levels would drop some as the oceans continued to absorb CO2 from the atmosphere (acidifying in the process), until the partial pressure of its dissolved CO2 reached equilibrium with the atmosphere.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It would be really sweet if there was a simple energy efficient way to convert CO2 into graphene and oxygen.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

flart blooger: whidbey: flart blooger: whidbey: Is there anything good about you?

the very best thing about me is that i'm not you.

Yes, but I'm not a climate change denier/Corona Virus Hoax Believer/Trump Enabler.

How are those good things in your world?

you know nothing about me. i am a contrarian and skeptic. i am not a trump enabler. i am an anarchist libertarian. you seem to have much hate in you. i just find everything funny.

you should try being funny instead of trying to spew hatred to others. chill dude.


So deflect deflect deflect so you can keep shiatposting along the lines of what you're being accused of.

You're not worth any more replies.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Xai: well they aren't going to go down, are they? Less added CO2 is still added CO2

pkjun: No subby, emissions are down. But the total level is up, in the same sense that if I only put $500 on my credit cards this month instead of $1000 (while paying off the minimum $25) my total balance is still going to go up.

Stocks vs. flows in system dynamics.  MIT has a nice simulation of the "climate bathtub".


They need to update that for our post-Flash world...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dbrunker: In Las Angeles car traffic dropped by over 40% (doesn't sound like much but remember this is LA we're talking about) but air pollution only dropped 14%.  Cars aren't as bad as everyone, including me, thought they were.


[Fark user image 704x465]

/just in case you want to read the whole article


SUVs count as trucks and are therefor exempt from car emission standards. An SUV, one inch short of legally being obliged to carry a WIDE LOAD sign, can emit six times (6X) as much pollution as a car.

Did I mention those masks that global warming is wearing are made in factories in China and that's where the US and other Western countries shipped their industrial pollution? And bunker coal accounts for the pollution that shipping by truck and trains used to produce when the shipping was mostly done on land and not the high seas.

Also, while I am on a coaling roll,

TRUMP WANTS TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN BY KILLING THE WEST'S ENVIRONMENT AND WORKERS AND DEMOCRACY, thus getting back all that precious pollution from Asia.

IT'S YOUR farkING TURN TO WEAR THE MASKS so you can breathe on your streets and in your damn MONSTER CARDBOARD BOX HOMES, MOTHRA-FLICKERS!

Putin chuckles sovietly and has a teeny-tiny tyrant-gasm every time he thinks of the load of goods that his bots and zombies are selling to each other.

Suck it up, Trumpers! You have no foreign or domestic commie enemies. Just your own stupid ANTIFAS hating selves to blame. And Trump. Trump is always doing something blame-worthy, but he is just the figure head on the Good Ship FUBAR.
 
rat_creature
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: The annual high typically occurs in May before CO2 levels temporarily ebb as trees and plants in the Northern Hemisphere absorb vast quantities of the planet-warming gas during the summer growing season. Though CO2 levels exhibit a seasonal cycle, the overall upward trend is clear.

I did not know that. You can clearly see the seasonality on the graph. I guess the Northern Hemisphere is where most of the CO2 comes from... but does that mean concentrations are normally lower in the Southern Hemisphere? I thought it all dispersed relatively evenly worldwide, at least over time.


Less land in the southern hemisphere than in the northern means fewer plants to absorb CO2, so the northern hemisphere's annual foliation cycle plays a larger role in annual CO2 rise/fall patterns.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dbrunker: In Las Angeles car traffic dropped by over 40% (doesn't sound like much but remember this is LA we're talking about) but air pollution only dropped 14%.  Cars aren't as bad as everyone, including me, thought they were.


[Fark user image 704x465]

/just in case you want to read the whole article


Cars' catalytic converters also do a very good job of removing NOx, Ozone, and CO from the exhaust.
DEF converters used in diesel engines aren't as effective, especially when the turbo is still spooling up to a new spike in power demand.
To see a major reduction in pollutants (and not just CO2 and water vapor) we will need to move as much fossil-fuel power generation out of the cities as possible, including vehicle engines, and electrify the transport infrastructure. Electric plants of all types are held to much higher standards of cleanliness and efficiency than engines that some OO is "just trying to get a few more years out of".

One severe drawback is that nobody wants to wait four to six hours at a rest stop while their car charges up, and high-speed chargers are less efficient and expensive. Truck and charter bus drivers have HOS rules that would make such charge times a logistical hassle.

A common form-factor for car batteries (and another for tractor-trailer batteries) that would allow customers to drive up to a battery-chaNging (not chaRging) station and have the batteries swapped out by robots as quickly as they can pump 12 or so gallons of gas, while charging less per mile than the vehicle's comparable gasoline price point, would be an awesome technology improvement that would make the electric vehicle transition all but inevitable.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This post is a Bookmark for farkie updating later on.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dbrunker: In Las Angeles car traffic dropped by over 40% (doesn't sound like much but remember this is LA we're talking about) but air pollution only dropped 14%.  Cars aren't as bad as everyone, including me, thought they were.


[Fark user image 704x465]

/just in case you want to read the whole article


Modern cars have fairly sophisticated pollution controls.  A lot of pollution now comes from other sources.  (This is different from thirty or forty years ago.)
 
