(Twitter)   Lincoln, NE protests have reached an interesting new phase involving line dancing   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an effective technique to clog everything up and bring attention the cause.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair that's also the police response to unjust police brutality.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Line dancing?

This calls for napalm.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take Lives that matter for two hundred.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they are all spaced six feet apart at least.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: It's an effective technique to clog everything up and bring attention the cause.

[Fark user image 300x168]


Yeah, but you forgot to mention this can lead to a Ratt problem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is hard to start a riot when folks are busting out the Michael Jackson moves.  These folks are onto something.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Line dancing?

This calls for napalm.


In this instance, it's marginally better than pole dancing.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Line dancing?

This calls for napalm.


Lived in Tennessee for a time. God's truth I witnessed- with my own eyes and everything- line dancing to hip hop.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dangitt......this place where black people line dance was supposed to be a secret.

they also are into gun rights and drive pickem up trucks.

it's like the redneck wakanda.....
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Line dancing?

This calls for napalm.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lincoln is a nice city, but when I was there a few years back it looked really white.
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hee Haw - The Next Generation
Youtube O6T2nRAazrY
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's not much else to do in Nebraska.

/That doesn't involve corn
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am consistently getting "This media cannot be played." Anyone else having this problem? Any suggestions?
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THEY ARE ALL RESISTING!
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: I am consistently getting "This media cannot be played." Anyone else having this problem? Any suggestions?


yo' man. that media is just too smart for you. you can't get over on it. it's on to you. give it up, yo'.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

serfdood: Diogenes: It's an effective technique to clog everything up and bring attention the cause.

[Fark user image 300x168]

Yeah, but you forgot to mention this can lead to a Ratt problem.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Stephen Pearcy did not age well. He looks like zombie Stephen Pearcy in that commercial.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to be addicted to line dancing. It got so bad that I could think of nothing else, and I had to see a counselor. The counselor put me in a two-step program.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: I am consistently getting "This media cannot be played." Anyone else having this problem? Any suggestions?


In Soviet Russia the media play you.
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WithinReason: [Fark user image 425x381]


That reminds me of two hilarious methods for deflating a fight I've read about online (so they must be true)...

1) When a dude starts getting all puffed up and takes his shirt off, grab his shirt off the ground and put it on over your own shirt;

or alternatively,

2) If dude starts doing the "take-off-my-shirt-Bruh!" thing, you just start completely disrobing. Shirt, shoes, pants, everything. No one's going to fight a naked dude. Outside of prison perhaps, but then you've got other problems to deal with.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I used to be addicted to line dancing. It got so bad that I could think of nothing else, and I had to see a counselor. The counselor put me in a two-step program.


Booooo!

/ I laughed
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: I am consistently getting "This media cannot be played." Anyone else having this problem? Any suggestions?


Embedded twitter vids haven't been working for me and some others here lately

Just click on the link and watch it on twitter
Annoying but works
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Lincoln is a nice city, but when I was there a few years back it looked really white.


There's a lot of diversity in Lincoln.  I don't know the percentages tho
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Line dancing?

This calls for napalm.

In this instance, it's marginally better than pole dancing.

Ever been to a Nebraska strip joint... napalm is a far more civil solution.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It probably wouldn't be a good time to do Thriller, though...
 
Vhale
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Need more of this. Most people are followers. They need things like this to follow vrs the bad example the GOP sets.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Man. Goatman.: WithinReason: [Fark user image 425x381]

That reminds me of two hilarious methods for deflating a fight I've read about online (so they must be true)...

1) When a dude starts getting all puffed up and takes his shirt off, grab his shirt off the ground and put it on over your own shirt;

or alternatively,

2) If dude starts doing the "take-off-my-shirt-Bruh!" thing, you just start completely disrobing. Shirt, shoes, pants, everything. No one's going to fight a naked dude. Outside of prison perhaps, but then you've got other problems to deal with.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: It probably wouldn't be a good time to do Thriller, though...


Picking up my lunch. Muzak is "Thriller" so I am getting a kick.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mouser: It is hard to start a riot when folks are busting out the Michael Jackson moves.  These folks are onto something.


It's also hard to initiate actual hard-line police reform when it's this easy to distract everyone with dancing. "Har har, white cop is dancing with black people!" regularly gets trotted out, everyone laughs, and then cops go back to beating people.

Wise up to their PR distractions.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: pup.socket: Lincoln is a nice city, but when I was there a few years back it looked really white.

There's a lot of diversity in Lincoln.  I don't know the percentages tho


Good to know - it certainly appears like a breath of fresh air considering all other videos we've seen.

Sadly, I know only the Cornhusker hotel...
 
WithinReason
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Man. Goatman.: WithinReason: [Fark user image 425x381]

That reminds me of two hilarious methods for deflating a fight I've read about online (so they must be true)...

1) When a dude starts getting all puffed up and takes his shirt off, grab his shirt off the ground and put it on over your own shirt;

or alternatively,

2) If dude starts doing the "take-off-my-shirt-Bruh!" thing, you just start completely disrobing. Shirt, shoes, pants, everything. No one's going to fight a naked dude. Outside of prison perhaps, but then you've got other problems to deal with.


If you try option two you might end up on a sex predator list.
 
Slypork
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
purpurosea
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We got the police to dance, everyone! We did it! We can all go home!

What? Systemic reform you say? That sounds hard though...
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Line dance for freedom, LOL. Why not?
 
