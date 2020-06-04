 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 New York)   Lawyers, Guns and Money: Forget the money and the lawyers, America is running out of guns   (fox5ny.com) divider line
115
    More: Murica, Nassau County, New York, Coliseum Gun Traders, Nassau County, Long Island, killing of George Floyd, Jimmy's Sport Shop, Nassau County Police Department, lot of minorities  
•       •       •

1154 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2020 at 9:47 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



115 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Psychopusher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, at least I have you, some guns...

Guns - Cyanide & Happiness Shorts
Youtube 45glq7huJJc
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Now I see a lot of minorities buying guns to try to protect their homes," co-owner Jimmy Gong said.

I'm buying a gun to protect my home.  Not from the minorities, mind you.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The stability of a society can be measured in the price of an AK-47.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The stability of a society can be measured in the price of an AK-47.


It appears to be a negative correlation, though.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Marcus Aurelius: The stability of a society can be measured in the price of an AK-47.

It appears to be a negative correlation, though.


I was gonna ask if cheaper or more expensive indicate stability.
With more demand price goes up.
With more supply price goes down.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, with most everything on lockdown and proper training not available, let's see how many people actually learn how to use and secure the things properly....or you know, you just leave it loaded on your end table where your 3 year old can get it.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone here wants to give me a worst case scenario(s) unfolding?
If things really hit the fan.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Nassau County Police Department acknowledged the right to bear arms but said that officers, even during this tumultuous time, are out in full force.

Somehow I take no comfort in that statement.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The way the coronavirus is spiking again you'd think they could save some money by just inheriting some guns.

/ old guns aren't cool
// gotta have new sexy to kill right
/// dead is dead. don't matter how you get there.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"America is running out of guns".

Unlikely tag.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if those folks in the cities that burned had guns in the first place.........
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chris Rock -- Bullet Control (HD)
Youtube VZrFVtmRXrw
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Anyone here wants to give me a worst case scenario(s) unfolding?
If things really hit the fan.


Everyone dies, except you. You spend your remaining sanity in a drunken war against the vampires. You lose.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Anyone here wants to give me a worst case scenario(s) unfolding?
If things really hit the fan.


Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together... mass hysteria!
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Anyone here wants to give me a worst case scenario(s) unfolding?
If things really hit the fan.


Desperately hiding in Honduras is the worst case. Thats when you know the shiat has hit the fan.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a libby, lib-lib-lib who also likes following logic and science, there's nothing wrong with having the tools should you need them. Particularly right now, and particularly living in America.

I was able to purchase a 12 gauge Redacted with very little effort, and a .45 Redacted similarly.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Anyone here wants to give me a worst case scenario(s) unfolding?
If things really hit the fan.


Worst case scenario? Biden is elected.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Took this photo the other day. It's the closest gun store to the north side of Chicago (in Lincolnwood) Line line was about a block long.

All the first time buyers are going to get a good taste of Illinois stupid waiting period.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mao Tse Tung Said - Alabama 3
Youtube MWBjwgxEawo
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: "Now I see a lot of minorities buying guns to try to protect their homes," co-owner Jimmy Gong said.

I'm buying a gun to protect my home.  Not from the minorities, mind you.


Gun ownership was and should never be a concept exclusive to right wing whites. That's been one major downfall of liberalism for the past few decades - they've let R's have the only platform on gun ownership.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAGChem82: Gun ownership was and should never be a concept exclusive to right wing whites.


I know it's stereotypically a redneck white thing to own guns and enjoy shooting, but any range or gunshop I go to around the Chicagoland area always has minorities in them. Redneck whites are just the loudest gun owners.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares, there is no ammo available anyway.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Anyone here wants to give me a worst case scenario(s) unfolding?
If things really hit the fan.


Trump sends out the armynavyairforcesmarines who shoot indiscriminately.  Black Lives Matter morphs into an actual terrorist group in response.  Those two groups turn the country into Afghanistan with the added bonus of millions of people dying from Covid on top.  (Hard to control a pandemic in an actual war zone.)

/you asked
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Anyone here wants to give me a worst case scenario(s) unfolding?
If things really hit the fan.



A race civil war actually happening?

Meh. I think getting wiped out by a meteor is more likely.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have lived on Long Island for 71 years and it's about the most segregated society with little or no riots. The biggest problems started back in the early sixties when the white flight from the areas in Brooklyn and Queens occurred. These folks all came out to the suburbs in fear of losing their money they invested in their homes. They all came out and most of them were racist and made sure they weren't anywhere close to another black family. The real estate agents all steered the blacks to black neighborhoods.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Who cares, there is no ammo available anyway.


I managed to find two sealed spam cans of 7.62x25 Tokarev. Glorious Soviet ammunition will protect me from looters. Unless they burn down my house while I'm sleeping.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Anyone here wants to give me a worst case scenario(s) unfolding?
If things really hit the fan.


A trigger happy guardsman pulls the trigger outside the White House.  He 'wasn't supposed to have live ammo', but someone grabbed the wrong box.  Confronted with an immediate decision, a few other guardsmen join in the firing, responding to their training amid the panic.  One guardsman, and it's never determined whether it was intentional or not, shoots a fellow guardsman.  The panic spreads, and a stampede begins among the protesters.  Guardsmen continue to fire into the crowd, which is unable to escape quickly because of the sheer number of bodies.

After 90 seconds, the firing is brought under control.  150 American corpses litter Pennsylvania Avenue.  Recriminations are immediate, and the White House blames the protesters.  One day later, a small explosion rings out, as the first IED detonates next to a cop car in DC. One cop is killed.  The military, who is used to dealing with IEDs, begins patrolling the streets.  Sniper fire rings out from the upper floors of buildings, and return fire is indiscriminate.  Some units leave Washington, some refuse to follow their governors orders to return.

Bombings throughout the country begin, as do assaults on the protesting crowds, which have grown much larger.  A van attack kills 27 in Portland three days after the White House Massacre.  Leftists in Portland assassinate prominent Proud Boys in response.

From there, urban areas in all states begin to declare 24 hour curfews.  Several of them declare neutrality, while some see actual uprisings.  A few mayors are executed on TV, and footage spreads across the internet.  Rural areas begin to block food exports.

I think you get the picture.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: All the first time buyers are going to get a good taste of Illinois stupid waiting period.


Once they have a FOID they are approved to buy a gun. I never could figure out the reason for a waiting period once you've paid the $10 unconstitutional infringement tax that approves you for a purchase.
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: The way the coronavirus is spiking again you'd think they could save some money by just inheriting some guns.

/ old guns aren't cool
// gotta have new sexy to kill right
/// dead is dead. don't matter how you get there.


Old guns inherit an accelerated aging process that travels with the bullet. Your opponent literally ages in front of you when hit. If you use in conjunction with an old bullet, a real Dorian Gray, you can turn that sucker into soup before he has time to pick up his guts.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cakeman: I have lived on Long Island for 71 years and it's about the most segregated society with little or no riots. The biggest problems started back in the early sixties when the white flight from the areas in Brooklyn and Queens occurred. These folks all came out to the suburbs in fear of losing their money they invested in their homes. They all came out and most of them were racist and made sure they weren't anywhere close to another black family. The real estate agents all steered the blacks to black neighborhoods.


robert moses designed the long island expressway to only be able to have cars drive on it by putting up arched bridges that busses could not drive under. that was to keep out the riff raff.

cost the taxpayers mucho dinero to raise them all up years later.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Frank N Stein: All the first time buyers are going to get a good taste of Illinois stupid waiting period.

Once they have a FOID they are approved to buy a gun. I never could figure out the reason for a waiting period once you've paid the $10 unconstitutional infringement tax that approves you for a purchase.


Because Illinois doesn't want you to exercise your constitutional right and wants to make it as inconvenient and lengthy as possible.

There's a new form our fatass governor requires at the point of purchase. One questions is "what is your reason for purchasing this firearm?" I wrote "fark off, JB."

I know, I'm such a tough guy.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Anyone here wants to give me a worst case scenario(s) unfolding?
If things really hit the fan.


People start launching guerrilla-style ambushes against police (think IEDs, claymores, and the like against cops patrolling).  Then police start going door to door and searching for perpetrators (think Boston after the marathon bombings, but more brutal).  Feds then invoke the Insurrection Act, and while a number of military personnel resign, the vast majority do not.  Feds use generals to directly command the day to day operations of the states.  There's talk of succession in some states out west, but nothing comes of it.  The last peaceful protest in our Republic's history takes place on July 4, 2020.  750 people are gunned down by US Marines, along with reporters.  This is captured live by all major news networks, who watch in stunned silence as the Marines congratulate each other on a job well done.  Susan Collins remains concerned.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That should read "secession".  I'm an idiot.
 
Linkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Anyone here wants to give me a worst case scenario(s) unfolding?
If things really hit the fan.


The best part is in the Bible.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flart blooger: cakeman: I have lived on Long Island for 71 years and it's about the most segregated society with little or no riots. The biggest problems started back in the early sixties when the white flight from the areas in Brooklyn and Queens occurred. These folks all came out to the suburbs in fear of losing their money they invested in their homes. They all came out and most of them were racist and made sure they weren't anywhere close to another black family. The real estate agents all steered the blacks to black neighborhoods.

robert moses designed the long island expressway to only be able to have cars drive on it by putting up arched bridges that busses could not drive under. that was to keep out the riff raff.

cost the taxpayers mucho dinero to raise them all up years later.


He made a huge impact on the way people commuted . His Jones beach project was magnificent. His parkways and the problems they brought were sometimes awful to the farm lands I grew up around.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flart blooger: cakeman: I have lived on Long Island for 71 years and it's about the most segregated society with little or no riots. The biggest problems started back in the early sixties when the white flight from the areas in Brooklyn and Queens occurred. These folks all came out to the suburbs in fear of losing their money they invested in their homes. They all came out and most of them were racist and made sure they weren't anywhere close to another black family. The real estate agents all steered the blacks to black neighborhoods.

robert moses designed the long island expressway to only be able to have cars drive on it by putting up arched bridges that busses could not drive under. that was to keep out the riff raff.

cost the taxpayers mucho dinero to raise them all up years later.


Actually it was the LIE that had trucks on it and the parkways that were designed for the non commercial traffic. But your point is correct sir.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: There's a new form our fatass governor requires at the point of purchase. One questions is "what is your reason for purchasing this firearm?" I wrote "fark off, JB."


I haven't purchased anything in a long time. I was unaware of the new form. Sounds about right: more paperwork to go into a database.

100% of my firearms were purchased out-of-state in private transactions so there are no records of such a purchase maintained by the state.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: Resident Muslim: Anyone here wants to give me a worst case scenario(s) unfolding?
If things really hit the fan.

People start launching guerrilla-style ambushes against police (think IEDs, claymores, and the like against cops patrolling).  Then police start going door to door and searching for perpetrators (think Boston after the marathon bombings, but more brutal).  Feds then invoke the Insurrection Act, and while a number of military personnel resign, the vast majority do not.  Feds use generals to directly command the day to day operations of the states.  There's talk of succession in some states out west, but nothing comes of it.  The last peaceful protest in our Republic's history takes place on July 4, 2020.  750 people are gunned down by US Marines, along with reporters.  This is captured live by all major news networks, who watch in stunned silence as the Marines congratulate each other on a job well done.  Susan Collins remains concerned.


Any country using the dollar as it's reserve currency (i.e. all of them) sends troops to North America to attempt to stabilize the government. NATO, China, Russia, and maybe Japan all start carving out spheres of influence.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Resident Muslim: Anyone here wants to give me a worst case scenario(s) unfolding?
If things really hit the fan.

A trigger happy guardsman pulls the trigger outside the White House.  He 'wasn't supposed to have live ammo', but someone grabbed the wrong box.  Confronted with an immediate decision, a few other guardsmen join in the firing, responding to their training amid the panic.  One guardsman, and it's never determined whether it was intentional or not, shoots a fellow guardsman.  The panic spreads, and a stampede begins among the protesters.  Guardsmen continue to fire into the crowd, which is unable to escape quickly because of the sheer number of bodies.

After 90 seconds, the firing is brought under control.  150 American corpses litter Pennsylvania Avenue.  Recriminations are immediate, and the White House blames the protesters.  One day later, a small explosion rings out, as the first IED detonates next to a cop car in DC. One cop is killed.  The military, who is used to dealing with IEDs, begins patrolling the streets.  Sniper fire rings out from the upper floors of buildings, and return fire is indiscriminate.  Some units leave Washington, some refuse to follow their governors orders to return.

Bombings throughout the country begin, as do assaults on the protesting crowds, which have grown much larger.  A van attack kills 27 in Portland three days after the White House Massacre.  Leftists in Portland assassinate prominent Proud Boys in response.

From there, urban areas in all states begin to declare 24 hour curfews.  Several of them declare neutrality, while some see actual uprisings.  A few mayors are executed on TV, and footage spreads across the internet.  Rural areas begin to block food exports.

I think you get the picture.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAGChem82: Gun ownership was and should never be a concept exclusive to right wing whites. That's been one major downfall of liberalism for the past few decades - they've let R's have the only platform on gun ownership.


A wonderfully ignorant myth.

A very large percentage of U.S. liberals own guns.  Most are just in favor of more regulation of them.  The NRA pushes a narrative that makes it seem like gun ownership is a partisan issue, but that's highly inaccurate.  Very, very few liberals want a ban on privately owned firearms.  The question is around mass proliferation, registration, responsibility, and capability.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: 100% of my firearms were purchased out-of-state in private transactions so there are no records of such a purchase maintained by the state.


Good for you. There's also optional "contact" information you can fill out on that form which probably won't be optional in a couple years.

Can't wait to leave this shiathole state.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Khellendros: The question is around mass proliferation, registration, responsibility, and capability.


aka heavy infringement.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: bthom37: Resident Muslim: Anyone here wants to give me a worst case scenario(s) unfolding?
If things really hit the fan.

A trigger happy guardsman pulls the trigger outside the White House.  He 'wasn't supposed to have live ammo', but someone grabbed the wrong box.  Confronted with an immediate decision, a few other guardsmen join in the firing, responding to their training amid the panic.  One guardsman, and it's never determined whether it was intentional or not, shoots a fellow guardsman.  The panic spreads, and a stampede begins among the protesters.  Guardsmen continue to fire into the crowd, which is unable to escape quickly because of the sheer number of bodies.

After 90 seconds, the firing is brought under control.  150 American corpses litter Pennsylvania Avenue.  Recriminations are immediate, and the White House blames the protesters.  One day later, a small explosion rings out, as the first IED detonates next to a cop car in DC. One cop is killed.  The military, who is used to dealing with IEDs, begins patrolling the streets.  Sniper fire rings out from the upper floors of buildings, and return fire is indiscriminate.  Some units leave Washington, some refuse to follow their governors orders to return.

Bombings throughout the country begin, as do assaults on the protesting crowds, which have grown much larger.  A van attack kills 27 in Portland three days after the White House Massacre.  Leftists in Portland assassinate prominent Proud Boys in response.

From there, urban areas in all states begin to declare 24 hour curfews.  Several of them declare neutrality, while some see actual uprisings.  A few mayors are executed on TV, and footage spreads across the internet.  Rural areas begin to block food exports.

I think you get the picture.

Fark is not your personal erotica site.


Lies.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

1funguy: / old guns aren't cool
// gotta have new sexy to kill right


I know you're trying to be funny, but that's actually right.

Culture, Commentary & Rant - Bolt guns are Obsolete
Youtube pC4Gqvd7T1s


Also, what do you mean by "old"?  All of the modern "assault weapons" have their designs based on 60+ year old technology.  That's older than I am.  It's "OK Boomer" tech, literally.

Remember that the AK design dates back to the 1940's, (hence AK-47), and the AR-15 design dates to the late 1950's, and was adopted in M-16 form back in the 1960's.  FN-FAL?  1950's.

And it actually goes back even farther.  There is very little real functional difference between something like this:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


and something like this:

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size



In fact, we've been at a relative plateau in firearms development for the past 100 years or more.  The first common semi-auto rifle sold was the John Browning designed Remington Model 8/FN Browning1900.  First sold in 1905.

Sure, we've had incremental improvements, but no huge advances since then.  Better materials, better manufacturing processes.  But nothing like going from flintlock to percussion, or percussion muzzleloaders to metallic cartridges, or from black powder to smokeless powder, or from single shot to repeaters, or from manually operated repeaters to self-powered (ie., semi-automatic and automatic) firearms.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Sure, we've had incremental improvements, but no huge advances since then


"no huge advan-"
hi-pointfirearms.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Khellendros: The question is around mass proliferation, registration, responsibility, and capability.


All of those concerns are soft-pedaling toward a ban. It's coded language to sell a backdoor ban.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: I never could figure out the reason for a waiting period once you've paid the $10 unconstitutional infringement tax that approves you for a purchase.


It's to stop heat-of-the-moment scenarios like a husband from coming home, seeing the cable guy boffing his wife through the bedroom window, turning around, heading to a gun store, buying a pistol, and then coming back and blowing both away.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Geotpf: mrmopar5287: I never could figure out the reason for a waiting period once you've paid the $10 unconstitutional infringement tax that approves you for a purchase.

It's to stop heat-of-the-moment scenarios like a husband from coming home, seeing the cable guy boffing his wife through the bedroom window, turning around, heading to a gun store, buying a pistol, and then coming back and blowing both away.


So he'll just beat her to death in the heat of the moment instead.

Seriously though, how often does that scenario happen? I doubt waiting periods have saved even 1 life.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If anyone is in the Albuquerque area, has just purchased a new firearm and has no earthly clue how to use it safely and effectively, let me know.  Be happy to show you the ropes.

Guns are not magic protective talismans, they're tools.  Learning to use one is not like riding a bike either, pistols in particular are hard to gain proficiency with and that proficiency is easy to lose.

Anyways, back to your regularly scheduled shiat flinging!
 
Displayed 50 of 115 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.