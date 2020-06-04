 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Europe's bars reopen with a million beers waiting as lockdown at home gives way to heaven on earth   (reuters.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The thing that some folks may not understand, is how much beer is going down the drain because of this mess. We had multiple kegs that we had to pour out because they were past their sell-by date. Thankfully, our distributor stepped up and gave us credit for all the full kegs that we had, and half credit for all the kegs that had been tapped, but still...it was a sad day last week having to pour out all those kegs. I mean, there's only so much beer you can bring home in growlers...
 
Cajnik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Similar thing here, but only at specific bars, which I did not seek out because they would be packed. I'll take my full priced beer in peace on the patio, thanks
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thus the Junetober Fest came into being.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeerBear
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
sings

I million beer on the wall, 1 million beer....
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Prost!
 
the_rhino
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Belinda Carlisle has entered the chat
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In Sweden, for good or ill, the pubs haven't closed during the whole crisis - unless they failed the constant health authority inspections: in which case, they were closed on the spot.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm not sure which I love more, free beer or pre-paid beer!
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Poor Jan.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: The thing that some folks may not understand, is how much beer is going down the drain because of this mess. We had multiple kegs that we had to pour out because they were past their sell-by date. Thankfully, our distributor stepped up and gave us credit for all the full kegs that we had, and half credit for all the kegs that had been tapped, but still...it was a sad day last week having to pour out all those kegs. I mean, there's only so much beer you can bring home in growlers...


Well certainly not with that attitude.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've got the night on my side.

I've seen a million beers, and I drank them all.
 
pacmanner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Funny cuz I am about to head out to one ofthe Biergartens here in Leipzig. Prost nee!
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Surely they will all die?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are they Corona only?
 
Cajnik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Chats - Pub Feed (official video)
Youtube 1LGM82uPuvA
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Are they Corona only?


Summer of 2020....the dad jokes will be arriving at local bars:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'll drink to that.
 
Bmorrison
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
so the old Polka song is a lie, it said In Heaven there is no beer. That's why we drink it here
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bmorrison: so the old Polka song is a lie, it said In Heaven there is no beer. That's why we drink it here


"When we drink, we get drunk.
When we get drunk, we fall asleep.
When we fall asleep, we do not sin.
When we do not sin, we go to Heaven.
So let's get drunk and go to Heaven!"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh man...how I wish I could be at my favorite European pub right now:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
