 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Shovel (Australia))   NRA has apparently 'forgotten' to rise up against tyrannical government   (theshovel.com.au) divider line
92
    More: Satire, National Rifle Association, whole reason, oppressive government, whole rising, past years, Wayne LaPierre, embarrassed National Rifle Association, tyrannical government thing  
•       •       •

1742 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2020 at 10:19 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



92 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The first thing you need to do is to disregard every high-minded thing a conservative says they believe in.  They believe in the ability to do whatever they personally want to do, and not much else.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: The first thing you need to do is to disregard every high-minded thing a conservative says they believe in.  They believe in the ability to do whatever they personally want to do, and not much else.


Being a conservative is never having to say your sorry for having no scruples or morals or ethics.
 
Cajnik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The NRA needs to stand up to the terrorists if the government won't.
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The NRA is a white supremacist organization.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: The first thing you need to do is to disregard every high-minded thing a conservative says they believe in.  They believe in the ability to do whatever they personally want to do, and not much else.


So in that regard they're more like the looters than they'd care to admit.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...people are mad that people who bought firearms for their own personal protectionaren't helping people who usually want to take guns away from citizens?

Lol get farked, pantifa.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They haven't forgotten, they just seem not inclined to help black people with gun rights nor any other rights, but I am sure it's all just a coincidence.

A Brief History of the USA - Bowling for Columbine - Michael Moore
Youtube lGYFRzf2Xww
 
johnny queso
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FARK.com
Troll Community College
 
dragonchild
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's not tyranny to them if it's liberals and minorities getting oppressed and killed.

One big reason I got out of redneck country is the realization that flyover states have been fighting a cold civil war inside their heads for years.  Quickly got sick of the "let's build a wall around Austin" and "let's nuke Berkeley" humor.

One poll indicated that less than 45% of Trump voters are happy with his response to the protests.  Don't take that as a good sign.  They're not mad because Trump is acting like a clueless narcissistic twit; they're mad because it's still mostly cops using tear gas and not a full military mobilization against 40% of the U.S. population.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tuxq: So...people are mad that people who bought firearms for their own personal protectionaren't helping people who usually want to take guns away from citizens?

Lol get farked, pantifa.


Hey, they're just going by what the NRA guys always say - how they gonna defend the Constitution and shiat from the tyrants when the day comes.
I'm not saying anyone has any excuse if they were taken in - it was always obvious bullshiat.
If you believe a lie that obvious, I don't actually sympathize with you as having been deceived.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The boog f*cks were seen (maybe arrested but I doubt it) trying to incite violence against the protesters.

The NRA isn't about stopping tyrannical government.

The NRA is quite literally a Russian-funded organization, headed by a literal traitor to the nation, that exists only to boost firearm sales, elect Republicans, and intimidate liberals.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Rapmaster2000: The first thing you need to do is to disregard every high-minded thing a conservative says they believe in.  They believe in the ability to do whatever they personally want to do, and not much else.

Being a conservative is never having to say your sorry for having no scruples or morals or ethics.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

johnny queso: FARK.com
Troll Community College


The Drew Curtis School for Kids Who Can't Troll Good
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can't link this so copy-pasting it:
A friend of mine posted about seeing this: "Where are all you gun owners now that the federal government and police are attacking citizens in the streets?? Now that the National Guard is out oppressing citizens? I thought this was the moment you're waiting for? So why aren't you out there fighting them with your guns? You're nothing but a bunch of farking cowards!"
My response was the GIF of Nelson Muntz going HA HA.  :D
But I've seen this sentiment a lot too over the last few days, so please if you are so incredibly farking dumb that you are actually wondering why America's gun culture aren't commuting into the democrat cities you have banned us from in order to get into gun fights with the National Guard on your behalf, allow me to elaborate.
Hypothetical Liberal "Ally" Who Lives in the Suburbs Which Aren't On Fire - "Hey, gun owners! Here is some civil unrest! Why won't you come and help us?"
Snort. fark off. :D
"Pussies! Why not?"
Well, every single gun nut in America has spent their entire adult life being continually mocked, insulted, and belittled by the left. You've done nothing but paint us as the bad guys.
In Hollywood, we're always evil, stupid, violent, malicious, redneck, racist, murderers. That's so ingrained in the liberal religion that when "ally" Harvey Weinstein was trying to get out of being a sleazy rapist, his repentance consisted of promising to make more movies about how the NRA is bad.
In the news, everything is always our fault. If there is a mass murder, we can always count on the vultures to swoop in and blame America's gun culture. They flog it for weeks on end, 24/7 coverage, hoping for gun control. And if the identity of the shooter doesn't fit the narrative, it drops off the news in mere hours.
And then at the local, state, and federal level, legally speaking, the left farks us at every opportunity.  You ban everything you can get away with. You ban things that literally make no sense. You ban shiat just out of spite.
When we fight back against gun control laws, you declare we are stupid because only the police should have guns (hey, aren't those the guys you are protesting right now?)
"Stupid racist rednecks! We live in a civilized society! Don't you realize the police will protect us?"  until when your democrat cities are on fire, and you call 911 and the operator tells you sorry, the police can't come to your house right now, please try not to get murdered... How is that strict gun control working out for you?
Then you did everything in your power to chase gun owners out of your sainted liberal strongholds. You passed laws. You banned everything we like. Forced all the shooting ranges to close. Forced most of the gun stores to close. And just generally let us know that our kind is not welcome there.
But now you've started some shiat, YOU want US to go into democrat cities, with democrat mayors, and democrat police chiefs enforcing democrat policies which cause strife among democrats, in order to get into gun fights on your behalf?
How farking gullible do you think we are? :D  Like holy shiat. Damn dude!
Because we all know that literally 30 seconds after a gun nut blows away a government employee on your behalf, then all the national media coverage of the riots will instantly cease (sorta like the Corona Virus coverage did) and it'll be back to the news breathlessly reporting about right wing extremist gun nuts, and all you useless farks would go back to whining for more dumb ass gun control.
You've already thrown the black community under the bus, cheering as their neighborhoods get burned and yours are safe. Seriously, white liberals are the shiattiest "allies" in history, and your moral foundation has the consistency of Play-Doh. Your moral compass is a wind sock.
Just a little while ago, gun nuts had a massive peaceful protest in Virginia. Tens of thousands of people turned out to protest gun control proposals from a democrat with a penchant for wearing black face (he still considers himself an "ally" though!) They didn't break any windows. They didn't kill any puppies. They didn't burn any horses. They didn't flip any police cars or murder any security guards. They were downright boring. They were polite, and even cleaned up their litter.
Except then you called them domestic terrorists, and were super sad that they didn't get massacred by the government (said government you are now mad at for killing people, because again, you farkers ain't exactly consistent)
Liberal "allies" are quick to call gun nuts the bad guys, but we're not trying to disarm people. We want everybody to be able to defend themselves. It's a common thing to see some meme on the internet, showing a black family shooting or posing with their guns, with some caption like "bet this offends the NRA", which is liberal projection, because in reality in my social circles everybody is like, "fark yeah, good for them". And the harshest complaints I've seen have been about trigger finger discipline or lack of eye protection.
My side isn't the one that wants the state to have a monopoly on force. We know the 2nd is for everybody, regardless of skin color or where you live. You farkers are the ones who keep declaring we can't fight the government with AR-15s because they have tanks and nukes, but then you bumbling farkheads try it by throwing rocks?
So not only no, but hell no.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dragonchild: It's not tyranny to them if it's liberals and minorities getting oppressed and killed.

One big reason I got out of redneck country is the realization that flyover states have been fighting a cold civil war inside their heads for years.  Quickly got sick of the "let's build a wall around Austin" and "let's nuke Berkeley" humor.

One poll indicated that less than 45% of Trump voters are happy with his response to the protests.  Don't take that as a good sign.  They're not mad because Trump is acting like a clueless narcissistic twit; they're mad because it's still mostly cops using tear gas and not a full military mobilization against 40% of the U.S. population.


No, it's not that simple.

Here's the thing though. If I were to go armed, being a redneck as you put it, to my local protest, I'm putting the protesters around me in danger. I'm not willing to do that and neither are a lot of people in my circle.


Add in threats from the rioters and looters and the police having no way to identify who is who and you can pretty easily see the problem.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tuxq: So...people are mad that people who bought firearms for their own personal protectionaren't helping people who usually want to take guns away from citizens?

Lol get farked, pantifa.


i need guns so i can protect my family.

i protest stay at home orders so i can infect my family.
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: The boog f*cks were seen (maybe arrested but I doubt it) trying to incite violence against the protesters.

The NRA isn't about stopping tyrannical government.

The NRA is quite literally a Russian-funded organization, headed by a literal traitor to the nation, that exists only to boost firearm sales, elect Republicans, and intimidate liberals.


If only there were huge profits to be made promoting the rest of our rights.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dragonchild: It's not tyranny to them if it's liberals and minorities getting oppressed and killed.

One big reason I got out of redneck country is the realization that flyover states have been fighting a cold civil war inside their heads for years.  Quickly got sick of the "let's build a wall around Austin" and "let's nuke Berkeley" humor.

One poll indicated that less than 45% of Trump voters are happy with his response to the protests.  Don't take that as a good sign.  They're not mad because Trump is acting like a clueless narcissistic twit; they're mad because it's still mostly cops using tear gas and not a full military mobilization against 40% of the U.S. population.


Yep.  I think lack of granularity in surveys like that really fools people.  They need to start including the 'harder daddy' options in those surveys.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Can't link this so copy-pasting it:
A friend of mine posted about seeing this: "Where are all you gun owners now that the federal government and police are attacking citizens in the streets?? Now that the National Guard is out oppressing citizens? I thought this was the moment you're waiting for? So why aren't you out there fighting them with your guns? You're nothing but a bunch of farking cowards!"
My response was the GIF of Nelson Muntz going HA HA.  :D
But I've seen this sentiment a lot too over the last few days, so please if you are so incredibly farking dumb that you are actually wondering why America's gun culture aren't commuting into the democrat cities you have banned us from in order to get into gun fights with the National Guard on your behalf, allow me to elaborate.
Hypothetical Liberal "Ally" Who Lives in the Suburbs Which Aren't On Fire - "Hey, gun owners! Here is some civil unrest! Why won't you come and help us?"
Snort. fark off. :D
"Pussies! Why not?"
Well, every single gun nut in America has spent their entire adult life being continually mocked, insulted, and belittled by the left. You've done nothing but paint us as the bad guys.
In Hollywood, we're always evil, stupid, violent, malicious, redneck, racist, murderers. That's so ingrained in the liberal religion that when "ally" Harvey Weinstein was trying to get out of being a sleazy rapist, his repentance consisted of promising to make more movies about how the NRA is bad.
In the news, everything is always our fault. If there is a mass murder, we can always count on the vultures to swoop in and blame America's gun culture. They flog it for weeks on end, 24/7 coverage, hoping for gun control. And if the identity of the shooter doesn't fit the narrative, it drops off the news in mere hours.
And then at the local, state, and federal level, legally speaking, the left farks us at every opportunity.  You ban everything you can get away with. You ban things that literally make no sense. You ban shiat just out of spite.
When we fight back against gun control laws, you declare we are stupid because only the police should have guns (hey, aren't those the guys you are protesting right now?)
"Stupid racist rednecks! We live in a civilized society! Don't you realize the police will protect us?"  until when your democrat cities are on fire, and you call 911 and the operator tells you sorry, the police can't come to your house right now, please try not to get murdered... How is that strict gun control working out for you?
Then you did everything in your power to chase gun owners out of your sainted liberal strongholds. You passed laws. You banned everything we like. Forced all the shooting ranges to close. Forced most of the gun stores to close. And just generally let us know that our kind is not welcome there.
But now you've started some shiat, YOU want US to go into democrat cities, with democrat mayors, and democrat police chiefs enforcing democrat policies which cause strife among democrats, in order to get into gun fights on your behalf?
How farking gullible do you think we are? :D  Like holy shiat. Damn dude!
Because we all know that literally 30 seconds after a gun nut blows away a government employee on your behalf, then all the national media coverage of the riots will instantly cease (sorta like the Corona Virus coverage did) and it'll be back to the news breathlessly reporting about right wing extremist gun nuts, and all you useless farks would go back to whining for more dumb ass gun control.
You've already thrown the black community under the bus, cheering as their neighborhoods get burned and yours are safe. Seriously, white liberals are the shiattiest "allies" in history, and your moral foundation has the consistency of Play-Doh. Your moral compass is a wind sock.
Just a little while ago, gun nuts had a massive peaceful protest in Virginia. Tens of thousands of people turned out to protest gun control proposals from a democrat with a penchant for wearing black face (he still considers himself an "ally" though!) They didn't break any windows. They didn't kill any puppies. They didn't burn any horses. They didn't flip any police cars or murder any security guards. They were downright boring. They were polite, and even cleaned up their litter.
Except then you called them domestic terrorists, and were super sad that they didn't get massacred by the government (said government you are now mad at for killing people, because again, you farkers ain't exactly consistent)
Liberal "allies" are quick to call gun nuts the bad guys, but we're not trying to disarm people. We want everybody to be able to defend themselves. It's a common thing to see some meme on the internet, showing a black family shooting or posing with their guns, with some caption like "bet this offends the NRA", which is liberal projection, because in reality in my social circles everybody is like, "fark yeah, good for them". And the harshest complaints I've seen have been about trigger finger discipline or lack of eye protection.
My side isn't the one that wants the state to have a monopoly on force. We know the 2nd is for everybody, regardless of skin color or where you live. You farkers are the ones who keep declaring we can't fight the government with AR-15s because they have tanks and nukes, but then you bumbling farkheads try it by throwing rocks?
So not only no, but hell no.


Holy shiat, how many people live in your head?  Are you on any medications?  That was the sort of screed usually found at crime scenes.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hint: NRA assholes imagine themselves as the oppressors. It's the only reason any of them care about guns.

Just ask the farkers that were all about "Voting from the rooftops" over tan pants, but are fine with police brutality now.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: They haven't forgotten, they just seem not inclined to help black people with gun rights nor any other rights, but I am sure it's all just a coincidence.

[YouTube video: A Brief History of the USA - Bowling for Columbine - Michael Moore]


Ah yes...that stupid cartoon where Moore tried to create a connection between the NRA and KKK, even though the NRA was founded by former Union officers.

And it's a joke that said cartoon was made look like a South Park episode.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Join the Socialist Rifle Association instead
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

tuxq: dragonchild: It's not tyranny to them if it's liberals and minorities getting oppressed and killed.

One big reason I got out of redneck country is the realization that flyover states have been fighting a cold civil war inside their heads for years.  Quickly got sick of the "let's build a wall around Austin" and "let's nuke Berkeley" humor.

One poll indicated that less than 45% of Trump voters are happy with his response to the protests.  Don't take that as a good sign.  They're not mad because Trump is acting like a clueless narcissistic twit; they're mad because it's still mostly cops using tear gas and not a full military mobilization against 40% of the U.S. population.

No, it's not that simple.

Here's the thing though. If I were to go armed, being a redneck as you put it, to my local protest, I'm putting the protesters around me in danger. I'm not willing to do that and neither are a lot of people in my circle.


Add in threats from the rioters and looters and the police having no way to identify who is who and you can pretty easily see the problem.


Your argument wrongfully presumes that the police are good faith actors facing a difficult situation. They are not. There are countless videos of law enforcement shooting rubber bullets at people who aren't doing anything, tear gassing people who are just standing there, causing property damage, shoving people who aren't running away fast enough for their liking, etc. They are responding to police brutality protests with more brutality, which is only making the situation worse.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bthom37: Boojum2k: Can't link this so copy-pasting it:
A friend of mine posted about seeing this: "Where are all you gun owners now that the federal government and police are attacking citizens in the streets?? Now that the National Guard is out oppressing citizens? I thought this was the moment you're waiting for? So why aren't you out there fighting them with your guns? You're nothing but a bunch of farking cowards!"
My response was the GIF of Nelson Muntz going HA HA.  :D
But I've seen this sentiment a lot too over the last few days, so please if you are so incredibly farking dumb that you are actually wondering why America's gun culture aren't commuting into the democrat cities you have banned us from in order to get into gun fights with the National Guard on your behalf, allow me to elaborate.
Hypothetical Liberal "Ally" Who Lives in the Suburbs Which Aren't On Fire - "Hey, gun owners! Here is some civil unrest! Why won't you come and help us?"
Snort. fark off. :D
"Pussies! Why not?"
Well, every single gun nut in America has spent their entire adult life being continually mocked, insulted, and belittled by the left. You've done nothing but paint us as the bad guys.
In Hollywood, we're always evil, stupid, violent, malicious, redneck, racist, murderers. That's so ingrained in the liberal religion that when "ally" Harvey Weinstein was trying to get out of being a sleazy rapist, his repentance consisted of promising to make more movies about how the NRA is bad.
In the news, everything is always our fault. If there is a mass murder, we can always count on the vultures to swoop in and blame America's gun culture. They flog it for weeks on end, 24/7 coverage, hoping for gun control. And if the identity of the shooter doesn't fit the narrative, it drops off the news in mere hours.
And then at the local, state, and federal level, legally speaking, the left farks us at every opportunity.  You ban everything you can get away with. You ban things that literally make no sense. You ban shiat just out of spite.
When we fight back against gun control laws, you declare we are stupid because only the police should have guns (hey, aren't those the guys you are protesting right now?)
"Stupid racist rednecks! We live in a civilized society! Don't you realize the police will protect us?"  until when your democrat cities are on fire, and you call 911 and the operator tells you sorry, the police can't come to your house right now, please try not to get murdered... How is that strict gun control working out for you?
Then you did everything in your power to chase gun owners out of your sainted liberal strongholds. You passed laws. You banned everything we like. Forced all the shooting ranges to close. Forced most of the gun stores to close. And just generally let us know that our kind is not welcome there.
But now you've started some shiat, YOU want US to go into democrat cities, with democrat mayors, and democrat police chiefs enforcing democrat policies which cause strife among democrats, in order to get into gun fights on your behalf?
How farking gullible do you think we are? :D  Like holy shiat. Damn dude!
Because we all know that literally 30 seconds after a gun nut blows away a government employee on your behalf, then all the national media coverage of the riots will instantly cease (sorta like the Corona Virus coverage did) and it'll be back to the news breathlessly reporting about right wing extremist gun nuts, and all you useless farks would go back to whining for more dumb ass gun control.
You've already thrown the black community under the bus, cheering as their neighborhoods get burned and yours are safe. Seriously, white liberals are the shiattiest "allies" in history, and your moral foundation has the consistency of Play-Doh. Your moral compass is a wind sock.
Just a little while ago, gun nuts had a massive peaceful protest in Virginia. Tens of thousands of people turned out to protest gun control proposals from a democrat with a penchant for wearing black face (he still considers himself an "ally" though!) They didn't break any windows. They didn't kill any puppies. They didn't burn any horses. They didn't flip any police cars or murder any security guards. They were downright boring. They were polite, and even cleaned up their litter.
Except then you called them domestic terrorists, and were super sad that they didn't get massacred by the government (said government you are now mad at for killing people, because again, you farkers ain't exactly consistent)
Liberal "allies" are quick to call gun nuts the bad guys, but we're not trying to disarm people. We want everybody to be able to defend themselves. It's a common thing to see some meme on the internet, showing a black family shooting or posing with their guns, with some caption like "bet this offends the NRA", which is liberal projection, because in reality in my social circles everybody is like, "fark yeah, good for them". And the harshest complaints I've seen have been about trigger finger discipline or lack of eye protection.
My side isn't the one that wants the state to have a monopoly on force. We know the 2nd is for everybody, regardless of skin color or where you live. You farkers are the ones who keep declaring we can't fight the government with AR-15s because they have tanks and nukes, but then you bumbling farkheads try it by throwing rocks?
So not only no, but hell no.

Holy shiat, how many people live in your head?  Are you on any medications?  That was the sort of screed usually found at crime scenes.


Have you always been functionally illiterate or did you suffer recent brain damage? Brick bounce off a window back into your skull?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTFA: "And then the government started shooting protesters and rolling tanks down the street"

Liberal fantasy.
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

tuxq: So...people are mad that people who bought firearms for their own personal protectionaren't helping people who usually want to take guns away from citizens?

Lol get farked, pantifa.


I'll give you the benefit of the doubt and assume you aren't aware the NRA promotes gun ownership as a way for citizens to defend against tyrannical government.  They do.  And that, of course, is what the headline is referring to.

I always try to give people the benefit of the doubt.  After all, if I assumed you already knew this and made that comment anyway, that would really make you look like a douchebag.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: tuxq: dragonchild: It's not tyranny to them if it's liberals and minorities getting oppressed and killed.

One big reason I got out of redneck country is the realization that flyover states have been fighting a cold civil war inside their heads for years.  Quickly got sick of the "let's build a wall around Austin" and "let's nuke Berkeley" humor.

One poll indicated that less than 45% of Trump voters are happy with his response to the protests.  Don't take that as a good sign.  They're not mad because Trump is acting like a clueless narcissistic twit; they're mad because it's still mostly cops using tear gas and not a full military mobilization against 40% of the U.S. population.

No, it's not that simple.

Here's the thing though. If I were to go armed, being a redneck as you put it, to my local protest, I'm putting the protesters around me in danger. I'm not willing to do that and neither are a lot of people in my circle.


Add in threats from the rioters and looters and the police having no way to identify who is who and you can pretty easily see the problem.

Your argument wrongfully presumes that the police are good faith actors facing a difficult situation. They are not. There are countless videos of law enforcement shooting rubber bullets at people who aren't doing anything, tear gassing people who are just standing there, causing property damage, shoving people who aren't running away fast enough for their liking, etc. They are responding to police brutality protests with more brutality, which is only making the situation worse.


Remember the standard Fark position: The police are completely racist and corrupt, and only the police should have firearms.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: bthom37: Boojum2k: Can't link this so copy-pasting it:
A friend of mine posted about seeing this: "Where are all you gun owners now that the federal government and police are attacking citizens in the streets?? Now that the National Guard is out oppressing citizens? I thought this was the moment you're waiting for? So why aren't you out there fighting them with your guns? You're nothing but a bunch of farking cowards!"
My response was the GIF of Nelson Muntz going HA HA.  :D
But I've seen this sentiment a lot too over the last few days, so please if you are so incredibly farking dumb that you are actually wondering why America's gun culture aren't commuting into the democrat cities you have banned us from in order to get into gun fights with the National Guard on your behalf, allow me to elaborate.
Hypothetical Liberal "Ally" Who Lives in the Suburbs Which Aren't On Fire - "Hey, gun owners! Here is some civil unrest! Why won't you come and help us?"
Snort. fark off. :D
"Pussies! Why not?"
Well, every single gun nut in America has spent their entire adult life being continually mocked, insulted, and belittled by the left. You've done nothing but paint us as the bad guys.
In Hollywood, we're always evil, stupid, violent, malicious, redneck, racist, murderers. That's so ingrained in the liberal religion that when "ally" Harvey Weinstein was trying to get out of being a sleazy rapist, his repentance consisted of promising to make more movies about how the NRA is bad.
In the news, everything is always our fault. If there is a mass murder, we can always count on the vultures to swoop in and blame America's gun culture. They flog it for weeks on end, 24/7 coverage, hoping for gun control. And if the identity of the shooter doesn't fit the narrative, it drops off the news in mere hours.
And then at the local, state, and federal level, legally speaking, the left farks us at every opportunity.  You ban everything you can get away with. You ban things that literally make no sense. You ban shiat just out of spite.
When we fight back against gun control laws, you declare we are stupid because only the police should have guns (hey, aren't those the guys you are protesting right now?)
"Stupid racist rednecks! We live in a civilized society! Don't you realize the police will protect us?"  until when your democrat cities are on fire, and you call 911 and the operator tells you sorry, the police can't come to your house right now, please try not to get murdered... How is that strict gun control working out for you?
Then you did everything in your power to chase gun owners out of your sainted liberal strongholds. You passed laws. You banned everything we like. Forced all the shooting ranges to close. Forced most of the gun stores to close. And just generally let us know that our kind is not welcome there.
But now you've started some shiat, YOU want US to go into democrat cities, with democrat mayors, and democrat police chiefs enforcing democrat policies which cause strife among democrats, in order to get into gun fights on your behalf?
How farking gullible do you think we are? :D  Like holy shiat. Damn dude!
Because we all know that literally 30 seconds after a gun nut blows away a government employee on your behalf, then all the national media coverage of the riots will instantly cease (sorta like the Corona Virus coverage did) and it'll be back to the news breathlessly reporting about right wing extremist gun nuts, and all you useless farks would go back to whining for more dumb ass gun control.
You've already thrown the black community under the bus, cheering as their neighborhoods get burned and yours are safe. Seriously, white liberals are the shiattiest "allies" in history, and your moral foundation has the consistency of Play-Doh. Your moral compass is a wind sock.
Just a little while ago, gun nuts had a massive peaceful protest in Virginia. Tens of thousands of people turned out to protest gun control proposals from a democrat with a penchant for wearing black face (he still considers himself an "ally" though!) They didn't break any windows. They didn't kill any puppies. They didn't burn any horses. They didn't flip any police cars or murder any security guards. They were downright boring. They were polite, and even cleaned up their litter.
Except then you called them domestic terrorists, and were super sad that they didn't get massacred by the government (said government you are now mad at for killing people, because again, you farkers ain't exactly consistent)
Liberal "allies" are quick to call gun nuts the bad guys, but we're not trying to disarm people. We want everybody to be able to defend themselves. It's a common thing to see some meme on the internet, showing a black family shooting or posing with their guns, with some caption like "bet this offends the NRA", which is liberal projection, because in reality in my social circles everybody is like, "fark yeah, good for them". And the harshest complaints I've seen have been about trigger finger discipline or lack of eye protection.
My side isn't the one that wants the state to have a monopoly on force. We know the 2nd is for everybody, regardless of skin color or where you live. You farkers are the ones who keep declaring we can't fight the government with AR-15s because they have tanks and nukes, but then you bumbling farkheads try it by throwing rocks?
So not only no, but hell no.

Holy shiat, how many people live in your head?  Are you on any medications?  That was the sort of screed usually found at crime scenes.

Have you always been functionally illiterate or did you suffer recent brain damage? Brick bounce off a window back into your skull?


Sorry I can't read schizophrenia.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bthom37: Boojum2k: bthom37: Boojum2k: Can't link this so copy-pasting it:
A friend of mine posted about seeing this: "Where are all you gun owners now that the federal government and police are attacking citizens in the streets?? Now that the National Guard is out oppressing citizens? I thought this was the moment you're waiting for? So why aren't you out there fighting them with your guns? You're nothing but a bunch of farking cowards!"
My response was the GIF of Nelson Muntz going HA HA.  :D
But I've seen this sentiment a lot too over the last few days, so please if you are so incredibly farking dumb that you are actually wondering why America's gun culture aren't commuting into the democrat cities you have banned us from in order to get into gun fights with the National Guard on your behalf, allow me to elaborate.
Hypothetical Liberal "Ally" Who Lives in the Suburbs Which Aren't On Fire - "Hey, gun owners! Here is some civil unrest! Why won't you come and help us?"
Snort. fark off. :D
"Pussies! Why not?"
Well, every single gun nut in America has spent their entire adult life being continually mocked, insulted, and belittled by the left. You've done nothing but paint us as the bad guys.
In Hollywood, we're always evil, stupid, violent, malicious, redneck, racist, murderers. That's so ingrained in the liberal religion that when "ally" Harvey Weinstein was trying to get out of being a sleazy rapist, his repentance consisted of promising to make more movies about how the NRA is bad.
In the news, everything is always our fault. If there is a mass murder, we can always count on the vultures to swoop in and blame America's gun culture. They flog it for weeks on end, 24/7 coverage, hoping for gun control. And if the identity of the shooter doesn't fit the narrative, it drops off the news in mere hours.
And then at the local, state, and federal level, legally speaking, the left farks us at every opportunity.  You ban everything you can get away with. You ban things that literally make no sense. You ban shiat just out of spite.
When we fight back against gun control laws, you declare we are stupid because only the police should have guns (hey, aren't those the guys you are protesting right now?)
"Stupid racist rednecks! We live in a civilized society! Don't you realize the police will protect us?"  until when your democrat cities are on fire, and you call 911 and the operator tells you sorry, the police can't come to your house right now, please try not to get murdered... How is that strict gun control working out for you?
Then you did everything in your power to chase gun owners out of your sainted liberal strongholds. You passed laws. You banned everything we like. Forced all the shooting ranges to close. Forced most of the gun stores to close. And just generally let us know that our kind is not welcome there.
But now you've started some shiat, YOU want US to go into democrat cities, with democrat mayors, and democrat police chiefs enforcing democrat policies which cause strife among democrats, in order to get into gun fights on your behalf?
How farking gullible do you think we are? :D  Like holy shiat. Damn dude!
Because we all know that literally 30 seconds after a gun nut blows away a government employee on your behalf, then all the national media coverage of the riots will instantly cease (sorta like the Corona Virus coverage did) and it'll be back to the news breathlessly reporting about right wing extremist gun nuts, and all you useless farks would go back to whining for more dumb ass gun control.
You've already thrown the black community under the bus, cheering as their neighborhoods get burned and yours are safe. Seriously, white liberals are the shiattiest "allies" in history, and your moral foundation has the consistency of Play-Doh. Your moral compass is a wind sock.
Just a little while ago, gun nuts had a massive peaceful protest in Virginia. Tens of thousands of people turned out to protest gun control proposals from a democrat with a penchant for wearing black face (he still considers himself an "ally" though!) They didn't break any windows. They didn't kill any puppies. They didn't burn any horses. They didn't flip any police cars or murder any security guards. They were downright boring. They were polite, and even cleaned up their litter.
Except then you called them domestic terrorists, and were super sad that they didn't get massacred by the government (said government you are now mad at for killing people, because again, you farkers ain't exactly consistent)
Liberal "allies" are quick to call gun nuts the bad guys, but we're not trying to disarm people. We want everybody to be able to defend themselves. It's a common thing to see some meme on the internet, showing a black family shooting or posing with their guns, with some caption like "bet this offends the NRA", which is liberal projection, because in reality in my social circles everybody is like, "fark yeah, good for them". And the harshest complaints I've seen have been about trigger finger discipline or lack of eye protection.
My side isn't the one that wants the state to have a monopoly on force. We know the 2nd is for everybody, regardless of skin color or where you live. You farkers are the ones who keep declaring we can't fight the government with AR-15s because they have tanks and nukes, but then you bumbling farkheads try it by throwing rocks?
So not only no, but hell no.

Holy shiat, how many people live in your head?  Are you on any medications?  That was the sort of screed usually found at crime scenes.

Have you always been functionally illiterate or did you suffer recent brain damage? Brick bounce off a window back into your skull?

Sorry I can't read schizophrenia.


Of course not, it's in your head. You'd need your eyes looking completely backwards instead of glazed and dilated like they are.
 
tuxq
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: tuxq: dragonchild: It's not tyranny to them if it's liberals and minorities getting oppressed and killed.

One big reason I got out of redneck country is the realization that flyover states have been fighting a cold civil war inside their heads for years.  Quickly got sick of the "let's build a wall around Austin" and "let's nuke Berkeley" humor.

One poll indicated that less than 45% of Trump voters are happy with his response to the protests.  Don't take that as a good sign.  They're not mad because Trump is acting like a clueless narcissistic twit; they're mad because it's still mostly cops using tear gas and not a full military mobilization against 40% of the U.S. population.

No, it's not that simple.

Here's the thing though. If I were to go armed, being a redneck as you put it, to my local protest, I'm putting the protesters around me in danger. I'm not willing to do that and neither are a lot of people in my circle.


Add in threats from the rioters and looters and the police having no way to identify who is who and you can pretty easily see the problem.

Your argument wrongfully presumes that the police are good faith actors facing a difficult situation. They are not. There are countless videos of law enforcement shooting rubber bullets at people who aren't doing anything, tear gassing people who are just standing there, causing property damage, shoving people who aren't running away fast enough for their liking, etc. They are responding to police brutality protests with more brutality, which is only making the situation worse.


I think you've got me all wrong. I'm on the side of the protesters. I've been watching the livestreams. My point is that the police would escalate the situation upon discovering armed protesters standing with unarmed protesters and it would get a lot of people injured.

The rioters and looters discrediting the protesters is the problem here. If you took that variable away from this and the police were still responding the way they were, there would be no choice but to make an attempt to protest the police... armed.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

phrawgh: [Fark user image image 425x425]


that was different because reasons and such furthermore comma
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: bthom37: Boojum2k: bthom37: Boojum2k: Can't link this so copy-pasting it:
A friend of mine posted about seeing this: "Where are all you gun owners now that the federal government and police are attacking citizens in the streets?? Now that the National Guard is out oppressing citizens? I thought this was the moment you're waiting for? So why aren't you out there fighting them with your guns? You're nothing but a bunch of farking cowards!"
My response was the GIF of Nelson Muntz going HA HA.  :D
But I've seen this sentiment a lot too over the last few days, so please if you are so incredibly farking dumb that you are actually wondering why America's gun culture aren't commuting into the democrat cities you have banned us from in order to get into gun fights with the National Guard on your behalf, allow me to elaborate.
Hypothetical Liberal "Ally" Who Lives in the Suburbs Which Aren't On Fire - "Hey, gun owners! Here is some civil unrest! Why won't you come and help us?"
Snort. fark off. :D
"Pussies! Why not?"
Well, every single gun nut in America has spent their entire adult life being continually mocked, insulted, and belittled by the left. You've done nothing but paint us as the bad guys.
In Hollywood, we're always evil, stupid, violent, malicious, redneck, racist, murderers. That's so ingrained in the liberal religion that when "ally" Harvey Weinstein was trying to get out of being a sleazy rapist, his repentance consisted of promising to make more movies about how the NRA is bad.
In the news, everything is always our fault. If there is a mass murder, we can always count on the vultures to swoop in and blame America's gun culture. They flog it for weeks on end, 24/7 coverage, hoping for gun control. And if the identity of the shooter doesn't fit the narrative, it drops off the news in mere hours.
And then at the local, state, and federal level, legally speaking, the left farks us at every opportunity.  You ban everything you can get away with. You ban things that literally make no sense. You ban shiat just out of spite.
When we fight back against gun control laws, you declare we are stupid because only the police should have guns (hey, aren't those the guys you are protesting right now?)
"Stupid racist rednecks! We live in a civilized society! Don't you realize the police will protect us?"  until when your democrat cities are on fire, and you call 911 and the operator tells you sorry, the police can't come to your house right now, please try not to get murdered... How is that strict gun control working out for you?
Then you did everything in your power to chase gun owners out of your sainted liberal strongholds. You passed laws. You banned everything we like. Forced all the shooting ranges to close. Forced most of the gun stores to close. And just generally let us know that our kind is not welcome there.
But now you've started some shiat, YOU want US to go into democrat cities, with democrat mayors, and democrat police chiefs enforcing democrat policies which cause strife among democrats, in order to get into gun fights on your behalf?
How farking gullible do you think we are? :D  Like holy shiat. Damn dude!
Because we all know that literally 30 seconds after a gun nut blows away a government employee on your behalf, then all the national media coverage of the riots will instantly cease (sorta like the Corona Virus coverage did) and it'll be back to the news breathlessly reporting about right wing extremist gun nuts, and all you useless farks would go back to whining for more dumb ass gun control.
You've already thrown the black community under the bus, cheering as their neighborhoods get burned and yours are safe. Seriously, white liberals are the shiattiest "allies" in history, and your moral foundation has the consistency of Play-Doh. Your moral compass is a wind sock.
Just a little while ago, gun nuts had a massive peaceful protest in Virginia. Tens of thousands of people turned out to protest gun control proposals from a democrat with a penchant for wearing black face (he still considers himself an "ally" though!) They didn't break any windows. They didn't kill any puppies. They didn't burn any horses. They didn't flip any police cars or murder any security guards. They were downright boring. They were polite, and even cleaned up their litter.
Except then you called them domestic terrorists, and were super sad that they didn't get massacred by the government (said government you are now mad at for killing people, because again, you farkers ain't exactly consistent)
Liberal "allies" are quick to call gun nuts the bad guys, but we're not trying to disarm people. We want everybody to be able to defend themselves. It's a common thing to see some meme on the internet, showing a black family shooting or posing with their guns, with some caption like "bet this offends the NRA", which is liberal projection, because in reality in my social circles everybody is like, "fark yeah, good for them". And the harshest complaints I've seen have been about trigger finger discipline or lack of eye protection.
My side isn't the one that wants the state to have a monopoly on force. We know the 2nd is for everybody, regardless of skin color or where you live. You farkers are the ones who keep declaring we can't fight the government with AR-15s because they have tanks and nukes, but then you bumbling farkheads try it by throwing rocks?
So not only no, but hell no.

Holy shiat, how many people live in your head?  Are you on any medications?  That was the sort of screed usually found at crime scenes.

Have you always been functionally illiterate or did you suffer recent brain damage? Brick bounce off a window back into your skull?

Sorry I can't read schizophrenia.

Of course not, it's in your head. You'd need your eyes looking completely backwards instead of glazed and dilated like they are.


You're not very good at this.  Have you considered trying humor?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It might seem obvious now, but this has always been the counter argument to the belief that the Second Amendment existed to let Joe Schmoe decide when tyranny had come to America and it was therefore time to rise up.

The founders knew that guns weren't some magical artifact that could only be wielded by the freedom-loving.  There were loyalist paramilitaries just like there were minutemen.  And what they knew a little bit of then, but we know a lot better now, is that pro-government paramilitaries have been responsible for some of the worst atrocities in history.  That's literally their job.  They do the dirty work so the regime's hands can stay "clean."  Even Thomas Jefferson's argument in favor of a broader right to bear arms wasn't that it would be better, per se, but that a strong Republic should be capable of bearing the cost.  His "tree of liberty" quote wasn't advocating for some cycle of rebellion.  It was just acknowledging, that yeah, bad stuff could happen, as it happens in every civilized country. So what?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Can't link this so copy-pasting it:
A friend of mine posted about seeing this: "Where are all you gun owners now that the federal government and police are attacking citizens in the streets?? Now that the National Guard is out oppressing citizens? I thought this was the moment you're waiting for? So why aren't you out there fighting them with your guns? You're nothing but a bunch of farking cowards!"
My response was the GIF of Nelson Muntz going HA HA.  :D
But I've seen this sentiment a lot too over the last few days, so please if you are so incredibly farking dumb that you are actually wondering why America's gun culture aren't commuting into the democrat cities you have banned us from in order to get into gun fights with the National Guard on your behalf, allow me to elaborate.
Hypothetical Liberal "Ally" Who Lives in the Suburbs Which Aren't On Fire - "Hey, gun owners! Here is some civil unrest! Why won't you come and help us?"
Snort. fark off. :D
"Pussies! Why not?"
Well, every single gun nut in America has spent their entire adult life being continually mocked, insulted, and belittled by the left. You've done nothing but paint us as the bad guys.
In Hollywood, we're always evil, stupid, violent, malicious, redneck, racist, murderers. That's so ingrained in the liberal religion that when "ally" Harvey Weinstein was trying to get out of being a sleazy rapist, his repentance consisted of promising to make more movies about how the NRA is bad.
In the news, everything is always our fault. If there is a mass murder, we can always count on the vultures to swoop in and blame America's gun culture. They flog it for weeks on end, 24/7 coverage, hoping for gun control. And if the identity of the shooter doesn't fit the narrative, it drops off the news in mere hours.
And then at the local, state, and federal level, legally speaking, the left farks us at every opportunity.  You ban everything you can get away with. You ban things that literally make no sense. You ban shiat just out of spite.
When we fight back against gun control laws, you declare we are stupid because only the police should have guns (hey, aren't those the guys you are protesting right now?)
"Stupid racist rednecks! We live in a civilized society! Don't you realize the police will protect us?"  until when your democrat cities are on fire, and you call 911 and the operator tells you sorry, the police can't come to your house right now, please try not to get murdered... How is that strict gun control working out for you?
Then you did everything in your power to chase gun owners out of your sainted liberal strongholds. You passed laws. You banned everything we like. Forced all the shooting ranges to close. Forced most of the gun stores to close. And just generally let us know that our kind is not welcome there.
But now you've started some shiat, YOU want US to go into democrat cities, with democrat mayors, and democrat police chiefs enforcing democrat policies which cause strife among democrats, in order to get into gun fights on your behalf?
How farking gullible do you think we are? :D  Like holy shiat. Damn dude!
Because we all know that literally 30 seconds after a gun nut blows away a government employee on your behalf, then all the national media coverage of the riots will instantly cease (sorta like the Corona Virus coverage did) and it'll be back to the news breathlessly reporting about right wing extremist gun nuts, and all you useless farks would go back to whining for more dumb ass gun control.
You've already thrown the black community under the bus, cheering as their neighborhoods get burned and yours are safe. Seriously, white liberals are the shiattiest "allies" in history, and your moral foundation has the consistency of Play-Doh. Your moral compass is a wind sock.
Just a little while ago, gun nuts had a massive peaceful protest in Virginia. Tens of thousands of people turned out to protest gun control proposals from a democrat with a penchant for wearing black face (he still considers himself an "ally" though!) They didn't break any windows. They didn't kill any puppies. They didn't burn any horses. They didn't flip any police cars or murder any security guards. They were downright boring. They were polite, and even cleaned up their litter.
Except then you called them domestic terrorists, and were super sad that they didn't get massacred by the government (said government you are now mad at for killing people, because again, you farkers ain't exactly consistent)
Liberal "allies" are quick to call gun nuts the bad guys, but we're not trying to disarm people. We want everybody to be able to defend themselves. It's a common thing to see some meme on the internet, showing a black family shooting or posing with their guns, with some caption like "bet this offends the NRA", which is liberal projection, because in reality in my social circles everybody is like, "fark yeah, good for them". And the harshest complaints I've seen have been about trigger finger discipline or lack of eye protection.
My side isn't the one that wants the state to have a monopoly on force. We know the 2nd is for everybody, regardless of skin color or where you live. You farkers are the ones who keep declaring we can't fight the government with AR-15s because they have tanks and nukes, but then you bumbling farkheads try it by throwing rocks?
So not only no, but hell no.


i agree with a lot of what you said. i don't think we should be looking for your help at all. i don't actually care if you own guns, but i'd prefer to not have more blood running in the streets.

i'd say there is a fair amount of proof we're doing fine without you.  you may disagree, but to me it's far more powerful to stand up against the fascists unarmed pointing up their impotence regardless of how much artillery and body armor.

keep your guns.  we don't need them.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dragonchild: It's not tyranny to them if it's liberals and minorities getting oppressed and killed.

One big reason I got out of redneck country is the realization that flyover states have been fighting a cold civil war inside their heads for years.  Quickly got sick of the "let's build a wall around Austin" and "let's nuke Berkeley" humor.

One poll indicated that less than 45% of Trump voters are happy with his response to the protests.  Don't take that as a good sign.  They're not mad because Trump is acting like a clueless narcissistic twit; they're mad because it's still mostly cops using tear gas and not a full military mobilization against 40% of the U.S. population.


It's always been clear to me that for many, "Conservative" is just a mask that right-wing authoritarians wear when out of power. I think we all should be able to see it at this point, and make damn sure they're removed from power.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Can't link this so copy-pasting it:
A friend of mine posted about seeing this: "Where are all you gun owners now that the federal government and police are attacking citizens in the streets?? Now that the National Guard is out oppressing citizens? I thought this was the moment you're waiting for? So why aren't you out there fighting them with your guns? You're nothing but a bunch of farking cowards!"
My response was the GIF of Nelson Muntz going HA HA.  :D
But I've seen this sentiment a lot too over the last few days, so please if you are so incredibly farking dumb that you are actually wondering why America's gun culture aren't commuting into the democrat cities you have banned us from in order to get into gun fights with the National Guard on your behalf, allow me to elaborate.
Hypothetical Liberal "Ally" Who Lives in the Suburbs Which Aren't On Fire - "Hey, gun owners! Here is some civil unrest! Why won't you come and help us?"
Snort. fark off. :D
"Pussies! Why not?"
Well, every single gun nut in America has spent their entire adult life being continually mocked, insulted, and belittled by the left. You've done nothing but paint us as the bad guys.
In Hollywood, we're always evil, stupid, violent, malicious, redneck, racist, murderers. That's so ingrained in the liberal religion that when "ally" Harvey Weinstein was trying to get out of being a sleazy rapist, his repentance consisted of promising to make more movies about how the NRA is bad.
In the news, everything is always our fault. If there is a mass murder, we can always count on the vultures to swoop in and blame America's gun culture. They flog it for weeks on end, 24/7 coverage, hoping for gun control. And if the identity of the shooter doesn't fit the narrative, it drops off the news in mere hours.
And then at the local, state, and federal level, legally speaking, the left farks us at every opportunity.  You ban everything you can get away with. You ban things that literally make no sense. You ban shiat just out of spite.
When we fight back against gun control laws, you declare we are stupid because only the police should have guns (hey, aren't those the guys you are protesting right now?)
"Stupid racist rednecks! We live in a civilized society! Don't you realize the police will protect us?"  until when your democrat cities are on fire, and you call 911 and the operator tells you sorry, the police can't come to your house right now, please try not to get murdered... How is that strict gun control working out for you?
Then you did everything in your power to chase gun owners out of your sainted liberal strongholds. You passed laws. You banned everything we like. Forced all the shooting ranges to close. Forced most of the gun stores to close. And just generally let us know that our kind is not welcome there.
But now you've started some shiat, YOU want US to go into democrat cities, with democrat mayors, and democrat police chiefs enforcing democrat policies which cause strife among democrats, in order to get into gun fights on your behalf?
How farking gullible do you think we are? :D  Like holy shiat. Damn dude!
Because we all know that literally 30 seconds after a gun nut blows away a government employee on your behalf, then all the national media coverage of the riots will instantly cease (sorta like the Corona Virus coverage did) and it'll be back to the news breathlessly reporting about right wing extremist gun nuts, and all you useless farks would go back to whining for more dumb ass gun control.
You've already thrown the black community under the bus, cheering as their neighborhoods get burned and yours are safe. Seriously, white liberals are the shiattiest "allies" in history, and your moral foundation has the consistency of Play-Doh. Your moral compass is a wind sock.
Just a little while ago, gun nuts had a massive peaceful protest in Virginia. Tens of thousands of people turned out to protest gun control proposals from a democrat with a penchant for wearing black face (he still considers himself an "ally" though!) They didn't break any windows. They didn't kill any puppies. They didn't burn any horses. They didn't flip any police cars or murder any security guards. They were downright boring. They were polite, and even cleaned up their litter.
Except then you called them domestic terrorists, and were super sad that they didn't get massacred by the government (said government you are now mad at for killing people, because again, you farkers ain't exactly consistent)
Liberal "allies" are quick to call gun nuts the bad guys, but we're not trying to disarm people. We want everybody to be able to defend themselves. It's a common thing to see some meme on the internet, showing a black family shooting or posing with their guns, with some caption like "bet this offends the NRA", which is liberal projection, because in reality in my social circles everybody is like, "fark yeah, good for them". And the harshest complaints I've seen have been about trigger finger discipline or lack of eye protection.
My side isn't the one that wants the state to have a monopoly on force. We know the 2nd is for everybody, regardless of skin color or where you live. You farkers are the ones who keep declaring we can't fight the government with AR-15s because they have tanks and nukes, but then you bumbling farkheads try it by throwing rocks?
So not only no, but hell no.


Uh. Aren't the ammosexuals showing up to start shiat with protestersinstead?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tuxq: So...people are mad that people who bought firearms for their own personal protectionaren't helping people who usually want to take guns away from citizens?

Lol get farked, pantifa.


Do you smell toast comrade?
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why would the NRA have a problem with what's going on now?  They're the lobbying/marketing arm of the gun manufacturers, so they're all about money.  They've chosen to make their money by scaring the hell out of a bunch of white men, convincing them that "the other" is out to do them harm.

This is exactly what the NRA wants to see.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: bluejeansonfire: The boog f*cks were seen (maybe arrested but I doubt it) trying to incite violence against the protesters.

The NRA isn't about stopping tyrannical government.

The NRA is quite literally a Russian-funded organization, headed by a literal traitor to the nation, that exists only to boost firearm sales, elect Republicans, and intimidate liberals.

If only there were huge profits to be made promoting the rest of our rights.


Well, Larry Flint had a pretty huge impact on Free Speech protections.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

joker420: The NRA needs to stand up to the terrorists if the government won't.


I agree, those cops need reined in.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: johnny queso: FARK.com
Troll Community College

The Drew Curtis School for Kids Who Can't Troll Good


But it's so tiny, how will they fit?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: bthom37: Boojum2k:

Have you always been functionally illiterate or did you suffer recent brain damage? Brick bounce off a window back into your skull?


It's considered poor form to Funny your own posts.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bthom37: Boojum2k: bthom37: Boojum2k: Can't link this so copy-pasting it:
A friend of mine posted about seeing this: "Where are all you gun owners now that the federal government and police are attacking citizens in the streets?? Now that the National Guard is out oppressing citizens? I thought this was the moment you're waiting for? So why aren't you out there fighting them with your guns? You're nothing but a bunch of farking cowards!"
My response was the GIF of Nelson Muntz going HA HA.  :D
But I've seen this sentiment a lot too over the last few days, so please if you are so incredibly farking dumb that you are actually wondering why America's gun culture aren't commuting into the democrat cities you have banned us from in order to get into gun fights with the National Guard on your behalf, allow me to elaborate.
Hypothetical Liberal "Ally" Who Lives in the Suburbs Which Aren't On Fire - "Hey, gun owners! Here is some civil unrest! Why won't you come and help us?"
Snort. fark off. :D
"Pussies! Why not?"
Well, every single gun nut in America has spent their entire adult life being continually mocked, insulted, and belittled by the left. You've done nothing but paint us as the bad guys.
In Hollywood, we're always evil, stupid, violent, malicious, redneck, racist, murderers. That's so ingrained in the liberal religion that when "ally" Harvey Weinstein was trying to get out of being a sleazy rapist, his repentance consisted of promising to make more movies about how the NRA is bad.
In the news, everything is always our fault. If there is a mass murder, we can always count on the vultures to swoop in and blame America's gun culture. They flog it for weeks on end, 24/7 coverage, hoping for gun control. And if the identity of the shooter doesn't fit the narrative, it drops off the news in mere hours.
And then at the local, state, and federal level, legally speaking, the left farks us at every opportunity.  You ban everything you can get away with. You ban things that literally ...


It seems like you can't read at all. You didn't make it through the first sentence, or you'd know he didn't write it.
 
tuxq
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Uh. Aren't the ammosexuals showing up to start shiat with protestersinstead?


So you think because someone owns guns, they're the same as everyone else who owns guns?

Just like someone who owns a car is the same as everyone else who owns a car?

You realize that you're exemplifying bigoted thinking, right?

So I want to ask. Are you a bigot or are you just the kind of person who sees one facet of someones life and fills in all the blanks with preconceived notions?
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tuxq: I think you've got me all wrong. I'm on the side of the protesters. I've been watching the livestreams. My point is that the police would escalate the situation upon discovering armed protesters standing with unarmed protesters and it would get a lot of people injured.


Fair enough. And yes, if these protesters were armed, then the police would absolutely be shooting live rounds into the crowd. Which of course just illustrates how differently the police treat white protesters from protests filled with brown and black people.
 
Displayed 50 of 92 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.