(New York Daily News)   Well if nothing else, maybe George Floyd can get the last laugh by giving Derek Chauvin coronavirus   (nydailynews.com) divider line
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When people try to tell you this man died from the 'Rona and there was no way for that poor cop to know, point them towards the Eggshell Skull rule.

It won't help but it might make you feel better.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And in a fitting twist of karmic justice, the last words Derek Chauvin uttered as he died from Coronavirus were "I can't breathe".
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: And in a fitting twist of karmic justice, the last words Derek Chauvin uttered as he died from Coronavirus were "I can't breathe".


Brutal
 
jollyrancher82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Walker: And in a fitting twist of karmic justice, the last words Derek Chauvin uttered as he died from Coronavirus were "I can't breathe".


I wish I had a million smarts for this. Amen.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
flart blooger
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
first thing i said was "listed as covid"

but nobody listened.
 
Magnus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's the risk you take when oppressing the unwashed masses.  If you don't want to make yourself sick, don't oppress.

*Bet that farker sues for a work-related injury.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
brizzle365
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Karma is lovely biatch, at times.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Magnus: It's the risk you take when oppressing the unwashed masses.  If you don't want to make yourself sick, don't oppress.

*Bet that farker sues for a work-related injury.


Don't laugh this guy filed and got a a worker's comp award for the pain and suffering he received.

sdd2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

brizzle365: Karma is lovely biatch, at times.


This text is now purple
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: And in a fitting twist of karmic justice, the last words Derek Chauvin uttered as he died from Coronavirus were "I can't breathe".


Difficulty: if you can talk, you can breathe.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Walker: And in a fitting twist of karmic justice, the last words Derek Chauvin uttered as he died from Coronavirus were "I can't breathe".

Brutal


Right?  I felt that in my alveoli.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why am I seeing in my head that scene from The Green Mile when Coffee (sp?) breathes the bugs into Pursie?
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Walker: And in a fitting twist of karmic justice, the last words Derek Chauvin uttered as he died from Coronavirus were "I can't breathe".

Difficulty: if you can talk, you can breathe.


Hey everyone, look at the guy who's never had the wind knocked out of him.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TimeCubeFan: Why am I seeing in my head that scene from The Green Mile when Coffee (sp?) breathes the bugs into Pursie?


Whoa, whoa, how about a spoiler alert? I haven't seen it yet.
 
wxboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If he tested positive in early April, what are the odds he was still contagious in late May?

I'm guessing "very low".
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: And in a fitting twist of karmic justice, the last words Derek Chauvin uttered as he died from Coronavirus were "I can't breathe".


This text is now purple
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: This text is now purple: Walker: And in a fitting twist of karmic justice, the last words Derek Chauvin uttered as he died from Coronavirus were "I can't breathe".

Difficulty: if you can talk, you can breathe.

Hey everyone, look at the guy who's never had the wind knocked out of him.


If you could still talk, you hadn't had the wind knocked out of you.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Walker: And in a fitting twist of karmic justice, the last words Derek Chauvin uttered as he died from Coronavirus were "I can't breathe".

Difficulty: if you can talk, you can breathe.


You actually can.
Try holding your breath and talk. See you can still do it.
But keep on pushing that racist talking point.
It was brought up with Eric Garner too.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Karma ran over your Dogma.

/Don't wish people ill. Wish them what they deserve.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: This text is now purple: Walker: And in a fitting twist of karmic justice, the last words Derek Chauvin uttered as he died from Coronavirus were "I can't breathe".

Difficulty: if you can talk, you can breathe.

You actually can.
Try holding your breath and talk. See you can still do it.
But keep on pushing that racist talking point.
It was brought up with Eric Garner too.


Meant you actually can talk when you can't breathe.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Elegy: When people try to tell you this man died from the 'Rona and there was no way for that poor cop to know, point them towards the Eggshell Skull rule.

It won't help but it might make you feel better.


Of course that won't be included in the defense.

On the other hand, if it goes to trial, the defense will bring up that he was zonked out on fentanyl and meth. Fentanyl kills by making your body forget to breathe. The defense will probably argue that the restraint Chauvin and company put on Floyd would not normally have killed someone, but the respiratory depression from the fentanyl was an unexpected contributing factor.

This won't make the manslaughter charge go away. It may make 2nd degree murder more difficult though.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Fentanyl kills by making your body forget to breathe.


Yeah, but you're going to lose consciousness first.  You're not going to be awake saying, "I can't breathe" because fentanyl made you "forget".
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

China White Tea: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Fentanyl kills by making your body forget to breathe.

Yeah, but you're going to lose consciousness first.  You're not going to be awake saying, "I can't breathe" because fentanyl made you "forget".


I'm pretty sure you still have respiratory depression while conscious. He probably wouldn't have lost consciousness from the fentanyl alone. However, with the added pressure, it wouldn't have been a good mix.
 
Trik
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Only know of one person who for sure had it.
They said the muscle and joint pain was incredible.
So hopefully Chauvin has that too look forward to.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wxboy: If he tested positive in early April, what are the odds he was still contagious in late May?

I'm guessing "very low".


Exactly, if Chodevin is going to catch the virus, it is highly likely he will have caught it like many people in his shoes, while being a prisoner.
 
