(Vox)   Sɹǝʇɹodǝɹ sʇᴉ ɟo ɹᴉɐd uo ʞɔɐʇʇɐ ǝɔᴉlod ǝʇɐƃᴉʇsǝʌuᴉ oʇ S∩ sʞsɐ ɐᴉlɐɹʇsn∀   (vox.com) divider line
30
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you don't want to get arrested, don't aim your gun camera at the police.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure this administration will get right on that.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The DOJ response.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
throw another barbie on the sheila, mate.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
G'day mates! We here at the good ol' US of A would be happy to give ya a hand! Let us just throw a shrimp on the barbie and we'll get right back to ya!

*aside*
Put a tariff on all Australian goods
Ban all travel to and from Australia
Deport all Australians residing in or visiting the US
Declare Australia the headquarters of Antifa
 
Northern [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline made me spill my MAGA kool-aid.  Hey why are all these corpses lying around?
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: I'm sure this administration will get right on that.


QFTFuture: "We have investigated ourselves and found no wrongdoing.  The officers in question were responding to a reported dropbear attack, and were covering the Australians for safety. If an injury occurred, it was due to the wild dropbear, and not the officers in question. God bless America, mate."
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From this thread's URL: Sod-s-o-d-uo-lod-su-o-S-ss-lsn

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the best part is that the url_safe version turned into "Sod-s-o-d-uo-lod-su-o-S-ss-lsn"

/as for the article: No, America is not okay please stop asking
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Police were rightly attacking the enemies of America!

If it ain't in Breitbart, FOX or OANN, it's all leftist lies!

#MAGAWAGADINGDONG
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the Australian government had any credibility left, they would end diplomatic relations with the US.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're worse than a hemorrhoid, Floyd
You're worse than a hemorrhoid.
You're someone we should avoid, Floyd
You're worse than a hemorrhoid.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roc6783: RaceDTruck: I'm sure this administration will get right on that.

QFTFuture: "We have investigated ourselves and found no wrongdoing.  The officers in question were responding to a reported dropbear attack, and were covering the Australians for safety. If an injury occurred, it was due to the wild dropbear, and not the officers in question. God bless America, mate."


Instead of "dropbear attack"... use "halo jump koalas"
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PoweredByIrony: G'day mates! We here at the good ol' US of A would be happy to give ya a hand! Let us just throw a shrimp on the barbie and we'll get right back to ya!

*aside*
Put a tariff on all Australian goods
Ban all travel to and from Australia
Deport all Australians residing in or visiting the US
Declare Australia the headquarters of Antifa


Won't happen.  Aussie will claim they have bunkers so deep they're in the Southern Hemisphere, and they will save one for BB when he get 'fraid.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Brace then appears back on screen. "You heard us yelling that we were media, but they don't care,"

It's awfully presumptuous to assume that they're fluent in your language, and were able to understand you, mate.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They're Australians.  They do not fear death.  Do not make them angry.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: If the Australian government had any credibility left, they would end diplomatic relations with the US.


Sooner or later some countries will do that. Just how much bullying are we going to put up with? What really needs to happen is that Canada does it with the support of a hundred other countries.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: G'day mates! We here at the good ol' US of A would be happy to give ya a hand! Let us just throw a shrimp on the barbie and we'll get right back to ya!

*aside*
Put a tariff on all Australian goods
Ban all travel to and from Australia
Deport all Australians residing in or visiting the US
Declare Australia the headquarters of Antifa


It's actually off-putting that an action like this isn't out of his wheel house.

Honestly, this won't be the end of anything. Everyone will get bored in a few weeks then we will be on to the latest and greatest shiat show of alienating allies and weakening our standing.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
GOOD NEWS!  They investigated themselves and found they did noting wrong!
 
Dog Welder
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Attorney General ordered the attack.  I'm pretty sure he's going to investigate himself and discover he did nothing wrong.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
To those of you who are laughing, Australia is in the Five Eyes. They have hella leverage.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: To those of you who are laughing, Australia is in the Five Eyes. They have hella leverage.


Woopty. So is the US. I wonder who wags the big dick.

This will go nowhere. They should have known better than even asking.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Russ1642: SurelyShirley: If the Australian government had any credibility left, they would end diplomatic relations with the US.

Sooner or later some countries will do that. Just how much bullying are we going to put up with? What really needs to happen is that Canada does it with the support of a hundred other countries.


Well, it would severely fark trade in Canada, but that asisde, it would be an insanely bad idea.

Under its current leadership, the US is leaning more and more towards an isolationist stance.  Look at how well that works out for its citizens, and its neighbours, in a history book.  There are more than a few examples of that in just the last hundred years...
 
ryant123
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I understand why it's upside down, but I don't understand why it reads right to left.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dog Welder: The Attorney General ordered the attack.  I'm pretty sure he's going to investigate himself and discover he did nothing wrong.


He's very efficient. He did that even before giving the order.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ryant123: I understand why it's upside down, but I don't understand why it reads right to left.


Or why the capital is at the end of the sentence.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
[Jim Gaffigan] The Israelis like us. The British like us. The Australians like us so much it makes you question their judgement. "you should read some of our history." [/gaffigan]
 
