(Sun Sentinel)   Cop who shoved kneeling protester relieved of duty and will face investigation   (sun-sentinel.com)
    Florida, Police, Fort Lauderdale police officer, Jonothan DeCamps, Walking, Local officials, administrative review, fellow officer, Police brutality  
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wow, what a big dumb shiathead.  All bowed up like drunken fratboy at the bar.  This is a person who got into policing specifically for the legal right to hassle people.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Investigation = we will review the video evidence and if it looks like you might loose a civil liberties case in court, because you got caught, we will have to suspend you for not being a sneaky little shiat.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
PDs are about to lose a ton of lawsuits
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He had 71 use of force cases on file - and that is just in the 4 years he was with Fort Lauderdale Police.  No telling how many while he was with Florida Highway Patrol.

https://www.local10.com/news/local/20​2​0/06/03/officer-accused-of-pushing-tee​n-during-protest-has-71-use-of-force-c​ases-on-file/
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was this the jerk who already had 79 - seventy nine - excessive force complaints against him in 3-4 years?  If so he needs to be fired (out of a cannon into a pool of sharks) & never work in any form of law enforcement/position of power over others ever again.

One of the nationwide reforms that needs to be pushed through somehow is that there needs to be a mechanism in place to strip people of police powers nationwide for 'x' years ('x' being on a sliding scale from months to lifetime ban).  Otherwise this clown will accept his firing, look contrite for the two minutes that the cameras will be focused on him & then move one county down & get hired on there to go abuse 'their' citizens.
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So... paid leave?

Work on the tan?

Rough.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Since this shiat is going on nationwide, is FL tag particularly applicable?
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tracianne: He had 71 use of force cases on file - and that is just in the 4 years he was with Fort Lauderdale Police.  No telling how many while he was with Florida Highway Patrol.

https://www.local10.com/news/local/202​0/06/03/officer-accused-of-pushing-tee​n-during-protest-has-71-use-of-force-c​ases-on-file/


Hmm.. looks like he'll have to join Broward's Sheriffs department next.
 
Vespers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"We have investigated ourselves and determined that the only mistake that was made was getting caught."
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Otherwise this clown will accept his firing, look contrite for the two minutes that the cameras will be focused on him & then move one county down & get hired on there to go abuse 'their' citizens.


Or the Police Union will sue and get the guy back on duty.
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maglione said protesters had attacked a police car, jumping on it and breaking its windows. Pohorence and other officers responded to the initial distress call...
Jonothan DeCamps, a local photographer who witnessed the incident, said he did not see any police vehicles with their windows broken, or any officers in distress...
Pohorence's personnel file wasn't available Monday. Neither were body camera footage or police radio calls of the encounter.
preview.redd.itView Full Size


Prove me wrong.  I'll wait.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
OUTSTANDING!

Seems the protest ARE doing some good.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yes, crucify cop-bro.  But also give that other cop that farking gives him hell up one side and down the other and then reported him to the supervisor a farking promotion.  She looked like that wasn't the first time she'd had to tell that particular shiathead off, and she's probably quietly saved the city millions just by having her head on straight.
 
jimjays
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: PDs are about to lose a ton of lawsuits


Indeed. As someone pointed out here the other day (I'm sorry I don't remember the poster to credit them), juries are going to look at cops and their word much differently...
 
rbuzby
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The cop with 79 previous incidents of excessive force?  Does he get promoted after #80?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good! More of this. Wake me when they do the same to all of the police officers who used tear gas on a peaceful crowd and attacked journalists, EMTs, and priests all so Trump could have an awkward photo op.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Was this the jerk who already had 79 - seventy nine - excessive force complaints against him in 3-4 years?s will be focused on him & then move one county down & get hired on there to go abuse 'their' citizens.



Amazing that he hasn't shot anyone yet.

-According to Internal Affairs investigators, there have been at least 51 incidents in which Pohorence has drawn his gun.

-His personnel file shows an allegation of unnecessary force and false arrest was made

-In each case, he was not found to be in violation of department policy.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Pohorence shoves her out of the way, pushing her to the ground. A fellow officer, Krystle Smith, immediately berates Pohorence and separates him from the protesters, who begin to throw water bottles.
Soon after, witnesses say police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets and concussion grenades, dispersing the crowd."

One asshole cop caused all that.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Reverend J
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rbuzby: The cop with 79 previous incidents of excessive force?  Does he get promoted after #80?


It's like those coffee cards where after 5 you get the next one for free, except in this case every assault is free.
 
