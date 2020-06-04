 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   I know this feels like last year but it was only last week that we were talking about Central Park Karen. Anyway she got her dog back   (abc7ny.com) divider line
    Followup, New York City, Police, Law enforcement agency, Birdwatching, Christian Cooper, Amy Cooper, CENTRAL PARK, Dog  
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Poor dog.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She'd already trained it to eat peanut butter off of her...nevermind.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That dog should have been adopted out to a decent owner.

The only good thing about this biatch is that her antics were a non-fatal lead-up to our current situation, through no effort of her own.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Judging from the video of how she was literally strangling the dog, she's uniquely unqualified to host such a magnificent creature.

Besides the fact, of course, that she's vile filth who wanted nothing more than to be an accessory to murder by cop. All the names I want to call her would earn me a TO.
 
Cuthbert Allgood
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shameful
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sorry Charlie.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Poor dog.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The dog injured multiple times in attacks because she doesn't leash it?

Great.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At least the NYPD cops didn't shoot the dog. Maybe they're getting better.

*reads the news*

Sigh.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Buttknuckle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
See you next Tuesday, lady!
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A lot of other animals will now suffer  because you can bet Abandoned Angels is going to lose a ton of financial support from New York City's animal lovers with big pockets. Hope there are others who are better.

/ White privilege B.S.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Local radio jocks loved this story and made this joke:

Karen:  I'm back from walling the dog, honey.
Karen's SO: How was your walk?
Karen:  Well, we went to the park. I was yelled at for having the dog off the leash.  I made a false police report while choking the dog.  I lost the dog back to the shelter for animal abuse.  It was made into a viral video and now the world hates me. Also, I was fired from my job.  All in all, it could have gone better.
 
buntz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Other than THAT, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?
 
CanisNoir
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm glad. Compounding wrongs doesn't make a right and in this case he weaponized his gender when he said "I'm going to do what I want and you're not going to like it" which is wrong and threatening, and she weaponized his race against him by stating she would specify an "African American Man" was threatening her life.

Both parties were in the wrong even though at the start she should have been following the rules and keeping her dog leashed. Both should be examining their behavior and learning from it. I would stipulate, however, that I do not believe her buying into the false narrative that Police are racists and will by default shoot a black man at the scene of a crime, does not make her a racist, but rather a foolish person with limited critical thinking skills. There are many like that here I would also stipulate.

Her threat against him was not her being racist, it was her attempting to use a false narrative to get him to go away and leave her alone - a big difference. And while I feel she should be penalized for not leashing her dog, I don't believe her actions, in this case, warrant a total destruction of her life.

I love my pet and I am sure she loves her dog, I am glad it is being returned to her. Now I hope she keeps it leashed.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I guess she asked to see the rescue shelter's manager.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A touching reunion no doubt.  I'm sure the dog got all choked up.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Leash your dog where required.
Pick up it's poop. (And don't leave the bag there)

Don't be one of those people.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Waitaminute, are you suggesting both sides are bad? What a novel thought! You truly have a dizzying intellect...
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Are you... special?
 
CanisNoir
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I know, complexity and nuance are rare commodities in this day and age, so it can surprise people when they are faced with it.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It won't be advertised, but watch for her to get her job back, or someplace similar very soon.
 
CanisNoir
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Are you... special?


Do you disagree and if so, with what parts and why? Or did you just feel like typing some random words to feel productive?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

And you've weaponized your autism
 
CanisNoir
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Which big words confused you?
 
hestheone
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I'm going to do what I want, but you're not going to like it,"
 
Salmon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
 I have 2 big dogs that take shiats that would fill a bread bag, does anyone have a mailing address so I can start sending her way?

Is C.O.D still a thing? I think she can pay for the shipping.
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Saturday, I commented to some friends, "I'll bet Amy Cooper's glad she's been bumped off the news cycle."
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The USPS really doesn't appreciate that sort of thing, and belligerently shipping biohazards through the mail draws more federal police attention than you'll appreciate.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Christ, a political flat Earther.
 
guestguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Did you watch the video?  All the other stuff aside, she was extremely rough with that dog...they didn't take it away because she didn't leash it or because she's racist.
 
