(Times Union)   2020 pulls a throwback move, figures now is the time to bring back the tick-borne disease that has symptoms just like COVID. Stores run out of DEET in 3...2   (timesunion.com) divider line
    Lyme disease, Tick, Ixodes scapularis, deer tick, state health officials, Byron Backenson, Adirondack Mountains, United States  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like Picaridin much better.  It doesn't last as long as deet but it works and is less nasty and doesn't burn the shiat out of you if you sweat (has this effect on some people) and doesn't eat your synthetic clothing and you feel exponentially nastier than you would have been otherwise.

That said -

Picaridin: ticks, chiggers, mosquitoes, etc., stay off of you.  You need to cover yourself well and need to re-apply periodically.
Deet: ticks, chiggers, mosquitoes, etc., run the fark away from you.  You can half-ass your application in most conditions and you're good for at least all/half the day.
 
manhole
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They'll still be recorded as COVID deaths.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yes!  More fear!

Bring it on baby!
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you run out of DEET to put on your face, you can always use DEEZ...
 
bobadooey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ticks suck. Why wont they respect my personal space??
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yes, ticks come out in seasons in which the grass is growing.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A guy I work with recently had a probable case of Lyme disease (or whatever the non-racist name for that is now).  He spent a few tense days waiting for Covid test results.

The kicker is that he had SARS back in '03 from lots of international travel, so it would have sucked for him to get the sequel.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

manhole: They'll still be recorded as COVID pneumonia deaths.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good news everybody. the same thing that helps prevent the spread of Covid19 will keep you from getting ticks.. stay the fark inside.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bat ticks? Aha! We just found the missing animal vector between pangolins, bats and the Chinese.
 
sharbear
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Yes!  More fear!

Bring it on baby!


Really! I'm so numb now, I cheered the coming asteroids. Ticks? Meh.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Trumpland may be literally bat shiat crazy.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Alternative snarky comment:

SPOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOOOON!
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UberDave: I like Picaridin much better.  It doesn't last as long as deet but it works and is less nasty and doesn't burn the shiat out of you if you sweat (has this effect on some people) and doesn't eat your synthetic clothing and you feel exponentially nastier than you would have been otherwise.

That said -

Picaridin: ticks, chiggers, mosquitoes, etc., stay off of you.  You need to cover yourself well and need to re-apply periodically.
Deet: ticks, chiggers, mosquitoes, etc., run the fark away from you.  You can half-ass your application in most conditions and you're good for at least all/half the day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Good news everybody. the same thing that helps prevent the spread of Covid19 will keep you from getting ticks.. stay the fark inside.


It seems like half the times I've had a tick on me, it happened inside.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've found ticks on myself after being in my suburban backyard.  It does back to woods but wtf. Not generally squeamish about bugs but I draw the line at them feeding on me!
 
philotech [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

UberDave: I like Picaridin much better.  It doesn't last as long as deet but it works and is less nasty and doesn't burn the shiat out of you if you sweat (has this effect on some people) and doesn't eat your synthetic clothing and you feel exponentially nastier than you would have been otherwise.

That said -

Picaridin: ticks, chiggers, mosquitoes, etc., stay off of you.  You need to cover yourself well and need to re-apply periodically.
Deet: ticks, chiggers, mosquitoes, etc., run the fark away from you.  You can half-ass your application in most conditions and you're good for at least all/half the day.


A combination of Picardin and Permitrin is the best!
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We've been out birding a lot this spring.  We don't go into deep grass, but so far one tick has hitched a ride and was discovered on the dashboard on the way home.  It met its end being ground into the pavement with a hammer.  Thoroughly.  We're fairly certain it's dead.  Those f*ers are nearly indestructible.

It's not always possible every time, but the best defense, other than DEET, is scorching the earth. Go home, change your clothes, quarantine them immediately (one time one jumped into my sink from my shirt before I lay down to take a nap, before I was more cautious about this).  Brush your hair out if it's long (and wear a hat).  When you get back to your car from stomping in the grass, shake off your clothes, brush off your jeans, scuff your shoes.  Shower, if possible.  Ticks can't swim very well.

F**k ticks.
 
