 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Floridians stocking up on guns, ammunition during pandemic, civil unrest. Well, more than usual, that is   (wfla.com) divider line
25
    More: Florida, Firearm, Projectile, Police, Gun, peaceful Black Lives Matter protest, Bill Lambuth, city leaders, POLK COUNTY  
•       •       •

247 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2020 at 6:20 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"I just want us to be able to protect ourselves if things were to go how they have been in New York and Lakeland the other day," said Guillermo. "Hopefully I never have to use my gun but I'd rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it."

Pretty much this.

/when seconds count, the police are only minutes away!
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: "I just want us to be able to protect ourselves if things were to go how they have been in New York and Lakeland the other day," said Guillermo. "Hopefully I never have to use my gun but I'd rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it."

Pretty much this.

/when seconds count, the police are only minutes away!


When you buy a gun, that gun instantly becomes the single object in the world most likely to kill you or your children.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
at last, something that gets their minds off hoarding all the toilet paper.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Whoa. Two "guns are flying off the shelf" links in one day. Serious.
 
Mouser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, Thursday?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, some good will come of this.  The excise taxes on the weapons and ammo will go towards maintaining wildlife habitat.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pkjun: studebaker hoch: "I just want us to be able to protect ourselves if things were to go how they have been in New York and Lakeland the other day," said Guillermo. "Hopefully I never have to use my gun but I'd rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it."

Pretty much this.

/when seconds count, the police are only minutes away!

When you buy a gun, that gun instantly becomes the single object in the world most likely to kill you or your children.


Considering "death by aspiration of food" ranks higher as a cause of death among all Americans than gunshot wounds, your statement is absolutely false.
 
Kairam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good. More non-crazy-white guys buying guns, the bigger the gun owning population is sane enough to insist on basic background checks and handling requirements.

Now if the public would get on with police, education, housing, and tax reform in the meanwhile, the need for the gun might relax a bit.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

flart blooger: at last, something that gets their minds off hoarding all the toilet paper.


I still can't find any toilet paper except for Scotts. And that stuff is sandpaper.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: "I just want us to be able to protect ourselves if things were to go how they have been in New York and Lakeland the other day," said Guillermo. "Hopefully I never have to use my gun but I'd rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it."

Pretty much this.

/when seconds count, the police are only minutes away!



Unless you're black, own a gun and call the police.  Then they're more likely to shoot you in your own house.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: "I just want us to be able to protect ourselves if things were to go how they have been in New York and Lakeland the other day," said Guillermo. "Hopefully I never have to use my gun but I'd rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it."

Pretty much this.

/when seconds count, the police are only minutes away!


Never call the cops. Ever. They will fark you up.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is true everywhere.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, the "I'm the toughest badass that's scared shiatless of everything" people.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Anyone who hasn't armed up after the last few months believing the police will protect them is a fool.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: "I just want us to be able to protect ourselves if things were to go how they have been in New York and Lakeland the other day," said Guillermo. "Hopefully I never have to use my gun but I'd rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it."

Pretty much this.

/when seconds count, the police are only minutes away!


So you purchased an Automated External Defibrillator to protect your family?

Waaaaaaaay more people die of heart attacks each year than by any violence that could be stopped with a gun. It's not even close. And even if they survive, heart attacks can lead to brain damage and long term disabilities.  Studies have shown that every minute of delay in defibrillation reduces survival odds by 7-10%, going from 90% in the first minutes, to 5% after 10.  And like you said, when every seconds count, help is minutes away.

So, for around the cost of a new glock, you can protect yourself and your family from the number one killer in America. I mean, that is what this is about, right? Saving lives, and not just feeling tough?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My wife works next to a gun shop here in Sonoma County, California. Tuesday had a line of weirder looking than usual white people hanging out to shop. Creepy especially because of the timing.  Two of my neighbors have guns and they are not stocking up - there are two types of people who own guns, unfortunately.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pkjun: studebaker hoch: "I just want us to be able to protect ourselves if things were to go how they have been in New York and Lakeland the other day," said Guillermo. "Hopefully I never have to use my gun but I'd rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it."

Pretty much this.

/when seconds count, the police are only minutes away!

When you buy a gun, that gun instantly becomes the single object in the world most likely to kill you or your children.


in Ohio USA the leading cause of death is respiratory ailments. gun not the problem.
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: pkjun: studebaker hoch: "I just want us to be able to protect ourselves if things were to go how they have been in New York and Lakeland the other day," said Guillermo. "Hopefully I never have to use my gun but I'd rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it."

Pretty much this.

/when seconds count, the police are only minutes away!

When you buy a gun, that gun instantly becomes the single object in the world most likely to kill you or your children.

Considering "death by aspiration of food" ranks higher as a cause of death among all Americans than gunshot wounds, your statement is absolutely false.


By some statistic, I'm sure the claim is supportable, but pointless.  Swimming pools are also mass murderers if you go by the numbers.

A toaster oven can be hazardous in the hands of an irresponsible person.  If you're going to buy a gun, you need to budget enough to properly secure it for your situation.  You'll be glad to have it if the rabble ever reaches your front door.
 
kabloink
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I assume the number of "accidental discharges while cleaning" will be rising soon in Florida.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: "I just want us to be able to protect ourselves if things were to go how they have been in New York and Lakeland the other day," said Guillermo. "Hopefully I never have to use my gun but I'd rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it."

Pretty much this.

/when seconds count, the police are only minutes away!


That's why I have kitchen knives and full frontal nudity.  No need to kill someone when I can chase them away.
 
chewielouie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pkjun: studebaker hoch: "I just want us to be able to protect ourselves if things were to go how they have been in New York and Lakeland the other day," said Guillermo. "Hopefully I never have to use my gun but I'd rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it."

Pretty much this.

/when seconds count, the police are only minutes away!

When you buy a gun, that gun instantly becomes the single object in the world most likely to kill you or your children.


lol, nope, not even close.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: studebaker hoch: "I just want us to be able to protect ourselves if things were to go how they have been in New York and Lakeland the other day," said Guillermo. "Hopefully I never have to use my gun but I'd rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it."

Pretty much this.

/when seconds count, the police are only minutes away!

That's why I have kitchen knives and full frontal nudity.  No need to kill someone when I can chase them away.


Hey, you stole my plan and added s kitchen knife!

Recreated footage of the last home invader that encountered me:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pkjun: studebaker hoch: "I just want us to be able to protect ourselves if things were to go how they have been in New York and Lakeland the other day," said Guillermo. "Hopefully I never have to use my gun but I'd rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it."

Pretty much this.

/when seconds count, the police are only minutes away!

When you buy a gun, that gun instantly becomes the single object in the world most likely to kill you or your children.


Wrong.

I also own a motorcycle.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: "I just want us to be able to protect ourselves if things were to go how they have been in New York and Lakeland the other day," said Guillermo. "Hopefully I never have to use my gun but I'd rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it."

Pretty much this.

/when seconds count, the police are only minutes away!


Or with civil unrest, they might not come at all
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Considering "death by aspiration of food" ranks higher as a cause of death among all Americans than gunshot wounds...


In case anybody actually cares, that's a wildly far-out lie. There are more accidental choking deaths than accidental gunshot deaths.

Not that it matters since gun nuts don't actually use facts to argue their gun nuttery, but firearm suicides alone occur at about 4.5x the rate of accidental choking deaths.

I don't really know why he even picked choking. Poisoning is the most common accidental cause of death and actually kills more people than guns each year, on average. Didn't even pick the right derp.

Anyway, back to your regularly scheduled "ohmygodohmygod my suburban cul-de-sac might be beset any moment by ravaging hoards so I better go cling to my AR-15 and call everyone else a scared pussy!" idiocy.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.