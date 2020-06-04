 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(do it)   Reminder: Facebook is not your friend. Here's how to delete it   (deletefacebook.com) divider line
38
    More: PSA, Facebook, official Facebook account deletion page, Facebook's apps, concentration of power, Facebook account, Deletion, Allegations of complicity, Free speech  
•       •       •

1144 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2020 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How timely. I deactivated my account about three years ago. I opened it back up today so I could delete it. It was pretty easy, but took a lot of clicks to "verify" I truly wanted to delete it.

DNRTFA
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I deactivated mine nearly 10 years ago. Forgot the login details and I don't really care to find them just to delete the account, so FB can mine that I'm a 102 year old Inuit woman whose favourite book is the Fark book.

I think I did that as soon as they started asking for a copy of some government-issued ID or something
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm so, so glad I never did the Facebook thing. My kid tried to get me on it years ago when she was interested in Farmville and wanted me on FB to give her credits for the game or whatever it was. But I resisted because I distrust most things online.

I'm right to.

/no twatter either
//or tiktok or snapchat or...
///yeah old - but smart
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I left Facebook in 2012 but sometimes I check in to see if people are still trolling for likes.
This dude is the master.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder what it's like to be a person who will only use a site if he believes it is his "friend." Sounds strange.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: I wonder what it's like to be a person who will only use a site if he believes it is his "friend." Sounds strange.


Fark is my friend.  It truly loves me and would never leave me.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't duckduckgo owned by Microsoft?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deleted mine a few years, back, it's one of those now that you've jumped through all these hoops, we're going to make you wait a week to be sure that you're really really sure.  Farkers treat you like you're a five year old.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5 years since deleting FB. Haven't missed it.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't used FB in 4 years but when someone tells me to delete it, I have to ask why do YOU want me to delete it?


Do YOU care about my privacy? Do YOU really? Because I don't believe you.


/Seriously. Why?
 
Nas is like [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is Facebook?

Is that where Karen's can connect with other Karen's and discuss the best ways to talk to people's managers?
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did it last year. I miss it as much as I miss my plantar warts.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm entertaining pulling the FB plug.  I hardly ever log into it, but I do see some cool updates from friends and family that I wouldn't normally be privy to, so still on the fence.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: I wonder what it's like to be a person who will only use a site if he believes it is his "friend." Sounds strange.

Fark is my friend.  It truly loves me and would never leave me.


For as long as you keep paying.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I haven't deleted mine because I have family that's all over and it's a good way to see what's going on with them, but I don't read anything on there about anything not family related
 
NevynFox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tuxq: I haven't used FB in 4 years but when someone tells me to delete it, I have to ask why do YOU want me to delete it?


Do YOU care about my privacy? Do YOU really? Because I don't believe you.


/Seriously. Why?


Fark user imageView Full Size

You let it all out.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nas is like: WTF is Facebook?

Is that where Karen's can connect with other Karen's and discuss the best ways to talk to people's managers?


Take your Karen right from the source

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Id like to delete it, but my out of state family still uses Messenger.   Can you delete FB but keep Messenger?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Instead of evading Facebook, invade it.  Create dozens of fake accounts, and get your real life friends to do the same.  Make it so that any data that they mine is indistinguishable from the noise.

/Probably way too late for that suggestion
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: EvilEgg: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: I wonder what it's like to be a person who will only use a site if he believes it is his "friend." Sounds strange.

Fark is my friend.  It truly loves me and would never leave me.

For as long as you keep paying.


Just like my girlfriend.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kudayta: Instead of evading Facebook, invade it.  Create dozens of fake accounts, and get your real life friends to do the same.  Make it so that any data that they mine is indistinguishable from the noise.

/Probably way too late for that suggestion


dannydainton.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NevynFox: tuxq: I haven't used FB in 4 years but when someone tells me to delete it, I have to ask why do YOU want me to delete it?


Do YOU care about my privacy? Do YOU really? Because I don't believe you.


/Seriously. Why?

[Fark user image 220x357] [View Full Size image _x_]
You let it all out.


I don't know why I thought that was a tattoo.
 
Nas is like [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Nas is like: WTF is Facebook?

Is that where Karen's can connect with other Karen's and discuss the best ways to talk to people's managers?

Take your Karen right from the source

[Fark user image image 247x139]


Wait wait hold up is that an app for Karens?

I cant even....
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nas is like: WTF is Facebook?

Is that where Karen's can connect with other Karen's and discuss the best ways to talk to people's managers?


No, I think that is Nextdoor.
 
dryknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm still trying to get off AOL
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kudayta: Instead of evading Facebook, invade it.  Create dozens of fake accounts, and get your real life friends to do the same.  Make it so that any data that they mine is indistinguishable from the noise.

/Probably way too late for that suggestion


You really need a bot to do that.  There's a guy in Petersbu ... Petrograd who can do this for you with a $5.99 app.  He's busy at his other job, wearing a uniform with no markings, and tear gassing protestors in an exotic city known by just its initials in America.  Military intelligence operations including troll electronically but also creating chaos by force.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Id like to delete it, but my out of state family still uses Messenger.   Can you delete FB but keep Messenger?


Yep. That's what I'm doing while currently on a FB hiatus.
Like others, I keep it because there are many people in my life I wouldn't be able to keep up with otherwise. It's been fun connecting over the last decade or so.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Turns out I deactivated my account in 2011. So I deleted it today. I didn't miss it then and I don't miss it now.
 
Bohnanza [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am old, and for some of my friends it is pretty much their only means of communication.
 
silverpie3
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Isn't duckduckgo owned by Microsoft?


No, Bing is the Microsoft search engine.
 
GoldSpider [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ultradeeg: I left Facebook in 2012 but sometimes I check in to see if people are still trolling for likes.
This dude is the master.

[Fark user image 497x428]


So it's like FarkPol?
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kudayta: Instead of evading Facebook, invade it.  Create dozens of fake accounts, and get your real life friends to do the same.  Make it so that any data that they mine is indistinguishable from the noise.

/Probably way too late for that suggestion


Here is the problem with that.

I had to create a Facebook page in order to access the Facebook pages of a number of companies (if you don't have an account Facebook blocks you on other Facebook pages after about a minutes and forces you to create an account).

So I set up an absolutely bare bones account.  No information about me at all.  Just the absolute minimum information to get it up and running. And then I never opened it again unless I had to to access another FB site, and then I would close my page instantly..

Within days I was getting "Friend Recommendations"  for people I was e-mailing inside my company.  Shortly after that I started getting "Friend Recommendations" for people in my company that I had never emailed.  Then I started getting them for my clients that I had emailed.  Then for clients that I had never emailed.

The last straw was when I was getting oddly specific recommendations for gaming sites which were clearly based on my twitch activities.

Facebook is nothing more than spyware.  It is reading your emails,harvesting your contact lists, and monitoring EVERYTHING you do on you PC all so they can sell you to the highest bidder.

So yeah.. open up a bunch of accounts on your PC.  Mark will appreciate all of your personal data so he can finish his private tropical island sanctuary.

https://www.businessinsider.com/mark-​z​uckerberg-hawaiian-property-photos-201​4-10
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Nas is like: WTF is Facebook?

Is that where Karen's can connect with other Karen's and discuss the best ways to talk to people's managers?

Take your Karen right from the source

[Fark user image image 247x139]


Blech.
I signed up for that one a few years ago only for the security section, or whatever it's called.  Just to get email notices whenever shenanigans happen in the area. It turned into lots of "OMG, there's some creepy guy who drove down my street--twice!"

Then we had a hail storm and my inbox filled with "security update" spam with promos from every roofing and siding contractor in town.

/csb
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ultradeeg: I left Facebook in 2012 but sometimes I check in to see if people are still trolling for likes.
This dude is the master.

[Fark user image 497x428]


The "may get my account suspended" was a very nice touch.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I use it for groups related to my hobby.  No other platform has the membership, the activity, or the buying groups that the FB groups do.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: raerae1980: Id like to delete it, but my out of state family still uses Messenger.   Can you delete FB but keep Messenger?

Yep. That's what I'm doing while currently on a FB hiatus.
Like others, I keep it because there are many people in my life I wouldn't be able to keep up with otherwise. It's been fun connecting over the last decade or so.


Messenger has all the same issues since it's still fb. Using messenger only is like opening a twitter profile just for the sake of the dm's.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I need to keep facebook for three reasons:

1. I volunteer with organizations that for some stupid reason use facebook to communicate (many of the people are elderly and facebook=internet).
2. I have a large family and the only way to contact many of them/have a group conversation/coordinate reunions or holidays is through facebook (again because they're old and facebook=internet).
3. The place I take my dog to socialize with other dogs posts all the photos to their facebook page...

That being said, here's a great article from Lifehacker on how to delete yourself from the internet.
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bonzo_1116:

Take your Karen right from the source

Nextdoor is how I know Amazon delivery is in the area, because Karen is really concerned about a dark skinned guy driving around the neighborhood in a van.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.