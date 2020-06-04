 Skip to content
Man hatches a cunning plan to beat the queues as McDonald's re-opens, also appears to be speaking english
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
What if you don't drive? Some of us are Walkers.
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can anyone translate this quote from the article?

"I just fancied a bit of craic and to get some scran," he said.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTA: "I just fancied a bit of craic and to get some scran "

Would someone please translate these two words to English? Thanks
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
fellow grew up in A Clockwork Orange
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Missed it by that much!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The McDonald's drive thru never closed here.  I still haven't been.  These are the end times.  I'm only eating steaks now.
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: What if you don't drive? Some of us are Walkers.


I feel your pain....I only walk....banks are closed, no drive thru windows for food or money!!!
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Can anyone translate this quote from the article?

"I just fancied a bit of craic and to get some scran," he said.


i2-prod.dailyrecord.co.ukView Full Size
Merida can
 
dyhchong
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Can anyone translate this quote from the article?

"I just fancied a bit of craic and to get some scran," he said.


Nobody in Peculiar: FTA: "I just fancied a bit of craic and to get some scran "

Would someone please translate these two words to English? Thanks


The man would like some craic and scran.

Hope this helps.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
scran == grub
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dyhchong: CFitzsimmons: Can anyone translate this quote from the article?

"I just fancied a bit of craic and to get some scran," he said.

Nobody in Peculiar: FTA: "I just fancied a bit of craic and to get some scran "

Would someone please translate these two words to English? Thanks

The man would like some craic and scran.

Hope this helps.


No, No it does not.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The McDonald's drive thru never closed here.  I still haven't been.  These are the end times.  I'm only eating steaks now.


extra extra extra well done with lots of ketchup to own the libs?
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Can anyone translate this quote from the article?

"I just fancied a bit of craic and to get some scran," he said.


Bally Jerry pranged his kite right in the how's-your-father; hairy blighter, dicky-birded, feathered back on his sammy, took a waspy, flipped over on his Betty Harpers and caught his can in the Bertie.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
craic = fun/what's going on/party - depends on the context. if you're asked 'what's the craic?' the answer is whatever it is that's going on be it a party or other event. if you're doing something 'for the craic' (pronounced 'crack') it's 'for fun'. Irish connotation.
scran is a word (taken out of context because sum peepl karnt spel) is derived from the word 'scram' which is a word that either means 'get out of here!', or 'a quick meal' and I'm guessing the last letter was changed due to confusion.
lived in an area where 'craic' and 'scram' were used often.
 
