(CBS Sacramento)   Citizens: Our facebooks and twitters have told us we're all going to be attacked and looted. Sheriff: ( paraphrasing ) you're all idiots. Reality: one man arrested for threatening peaceful protestors   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Ah, Placerville. Was outside a bar having a smoke before a gig and two dudes in a truck drove past. They screamed "Farking Jew!" as they drove by. Jeans, T-shirt, no yarmulke -- hell if I know.

/ A very unfriendly place.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coronavirus:
D: Everybody  stay away from each other, wash your hands and wear masks
R: Everybody is freaking out, but it really isn't that bad
D: That's because our preventative measures worked!

Looting:
R: Board up the windows, stand your ground!
D: The protests have been peaceful, nobody is looting
R: That's because our preventative measures worked!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyCurt: Ah, Placerville. Was outside a bar having a smoke before a gig and two dudes in a truck drove past. They screamed "Farking Jew!" as they drove by. Jeans, T-shirt, no yarmulke -- hell if I know.

/ A very unfriendly place.


Stop walking around with your circumcised dick out.

Put it back in the jar, weirdo.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Where are you hearing this from? Online?"

Translation: You are an idiot.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyCurt: Ah, Placerville. Was outside a bar having a smoke before a gig and two dudes in a truck drove past. They screamed "Farking Jew!" as they drove by. Jeans, T-shirt, no yarmulke -- hell if I know.


maybe they  were just yelling "fark you". but they were in a truck. so. anti-semites.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyCurt: Ah, Placerville. Was outside a bar having a smoke before a gig and two dudes in a truck drove past. They screamed "Farking Jew!" as they drove by. Jeans, T-shirt, no yarmulke -- hell if I know.

/ A very unfriendly place.


It translates to "Our parents are siblings and we just discovered 4chan!"
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: CrazyCurt: Ah, Placerville. Was outside a bar having a smoke before a gig and two dudes in a truck drove past. They screamed "Farking Jew!" as they drove by. Jeans, T-shirt, no yarmulke -- hell if I know.

/ A very unfriendly place.

It translates to "Our parents are siblings and we just discovered 4chan!"


4chan is mostly pro-wincest after all.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Alt-right has been posting shiat like this to social media.

Because apparently pro-fascists are really just organized, next-level Beckies.


i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
powtard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It happened here in Hood River, OR.

https://www.hoodrivernews.com/news/ta​l​e-of-two-vigils-monday-in-hood-river-p​eaceful-rally-brings-nearly-700-that-n​ight/article_a0b19768-a4fe-11ea-b1f7-6​76e6edcec5e.html?fbclid=IwAR0gnn4Dugh9​1Y49rs5G203m0FLUyHb0qgxUBr94qJdDkPXQk-​Rs6GxsQ94
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A few days ago, a woman in my neighborhood asked in a community FB page whether we should be concerned about reports that Antifa is calling for its followers to take the fight to the suburbs by attacking residential communities. It was all I could do to hold myself back from calling her a complete farking idiot, but I managed to gather myself and explain politely and calmly that it's a hoax. Seriously though. It's frightening how gullible people can be.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Ah, Placerville. Was outside a bar having a smoke before a gig and two dudes in a truck drove past. They screamed "Farking Jew!" as they drove by. Jeans, T-shirt, no yarmulke -- hell if I know.

/ A very unfriendly place.


They were actually recommending one of the bar's specialty drinks...orange juice with manischewitz is a Jew-screw.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Snohomish thought protesters from Seattle were going to riot in their far away hamlet of rednecks and stupidity recently.   ITGs were calling out the ammo they were going to use.  Most of these people carry around a lot of deep seated fear.
 
Nas is like [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
 yup Karenbook is going wild, i mean who the f believes what they see on that site?

Why are so many people gullible, scared fools? jeez wtf America? you used to be cool
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm in the Heart of Goddamn Dixie (I'm a Godless liberal here, up north I was an Evil Conservative) and our protests have been peaceful but direct, and only a few incidents of property damage.

For some reason, police in the same city that houses George Wallace for decades manage not to choke unresisting black men to death. You can't explain that.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nas is like: yup Karenbook is going wild, i mean who the f believes what they see on that site?

Why are so many people gullible, scared fools? jeez wtf America? you used to be cool


Putting aside our other argument elsewhere, you're exactly damn right here. Too many people rooting for and egging on more destruction from the safety of their homes, for their personal and political entertainment value.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: Most of these people carry around a lot of deep seated fear.


i think there's enough to go around for partisans of all stripes......
 
Lifeless
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Placerville is called "Hangtown" in honor of the large amount of lynchings that took place there before the Civil War - so much so that it was bestowed that name by the notoriously lawless gold miners.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I cannot fathom the amount of ignorance and fear these folks wallow in.  It has to be miserable and exhausting.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bthom37: I cannot fathom the amount of ignorance and fear these folks wallow in.  It has to be miserable and exhausting.


Careful there, or someone will BSAB your post like they did mine.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

flart blooger: CrazyCurt: Ah, Placerville. Was outside a bar having a smoke before a gig and two dudes in a truck drove past. They screamed "Farking Jew!" as they drove by. Jeans, T-shirt, no yarmulke -- hell if I know.

maybe they  were just yelling "fark you". but they were in a truck. so. anti-semites.


Or, maybe the guy who was there knows what happened better than someone who wasn't, but has an alternative set of "facts" pulled straight from his ass. Save yourself some effort next time and just tell us it's fake news.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bthom37: I cannot fathom the amount of ignorance and fear these folks wallow in.  It has to be miserable and exhausting.


If ignorance is bliss, you must be absolutely ecstatic.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nas is like: yup Karenbook is going wild, i mean who the f believes what they see on that site?

Why are so many people gullible, scared fools? jeez wtf America? you used to be cool


No, you used to be innocent enough to believe we were cool.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's putting some people on edge. Laranzo Smith describes Placerville as the old west right now.

"There's like hundreds of locals down here very night just protecting," he said.

Since you're waiting around to protect against your imagination, you might as well get some wooden stakes to be prepared for the vampire invasion.
 
jimjays
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: A few days ago, a woman in my neighborhood asked in a community FB page whether we should be concerned about reports that Antifa is calling for its followers to take the fight to the suburbs by attacking residential communities. It was all I could do to hold myself back from calling her a complete farking idiot, but I managed to gather myself and explain politely and calmly that it's a hoax. Seriously though. It's frightening how gullible people can be.


Have some fun with her and the group. Tell them about the "Antifa code" of not attacking homes with clean windows, freshly-mown lawns, trimmed bushes... Get them off Facebook and out working on the homes and lawns together.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Locally, demonstrations have been pretty quiet although they did arrest a few for not dispersing. Meanwhile, the police are more annoyed/worreid at the MAGAhats driving around trying to instigate stuff.

A rumor started on FB about the mall being looted or something, so the mall closed, and the armed patriots showed up to stand around in the parking lot.The police said they appreciated the thought but no, don't do that, it's makes the job harder. I don't think any demonstrators showed.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: bthom37: I cannot fathom the amount of ignorance and fear these folks wallow in.  It has to be miserable and exhausting.

If ignorance is bliss, you must be absolutely ecstatic.


MUCH better, lil buddy.  Meds kicking in?
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Quick question, is there going to be a hotline to turn in looters like there was for people violating coronavirus restrictions? Asking for a friend.

JC
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Nas is like: yup Karenbook is going wild, i mean who the f believes what they see on that site?

Why are so many people gullible, scared fools? jeez wtf America? you used to be cool

Putting aside our other argument elsewhere, you're exactly damn right here. Too many people rooting for and egging on more destruction from the safety of their homes, for their personal and political entertainment value.


These are the people who need some sort of glorious battle to give themselves and their lives meaning.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Literally every regional Facebook group I'm in (and I've moved across country enough that it's a pretty diverse bunch) has had multiple posts along the lines of "Posting this just in case" followed by reposted variations of "Antifa has announced (or 'Has anyone heard any rumors that...') they're planning to go door to door in <affluent, suburban, or rural neighborhood> and attack anyone who answers the door" followed by an endless stream of "those thugs are gonna meet my gun!" replies.

It's farking disgusting.
 
nanim [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That CBS page designer needs to work on juxtaposition, stat.
- Especially considering the content of these two stories:
''"Where are you hearing this from? Online?" CBS13's Anna Giles asked.
"I guess online but word gets around in a small town like this," Laranzo Smith said. Then, directly below that line follows:
ALSO: More Than 100 Charged With Looting, Assaults In California''
 
pounddawg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Boojum2k: Nas is like: yup Karenbook is going wild, i mean who the f believes what they see on that site?

Why are so many people gullible, scared fools? jeez wtf America? you used to be cool

Putting aside our other argument elsewhere, you're exactly damn right here. Too many people rooting for and egging on more destruction from the safety of their homes, for their personal and political entertainment value.

These are the people who need some sort of glorious battle to give themselves and their lives meaning.


No battles are glorious.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jclark666: Literally every regional Facebook group I'm in (and I've moved across country enough that it's a pretty diverse bunch) has had multiple posts along the lines of "Posting this just in case" followed by reposted variations of "Antifa has announced (or 'Has anyone heard any rumors that...') they're planning to go door to door in <affluent, suburban, or rural neighborhood> and attack anyone who answers the door" followed by an endless stream of "those thugs are gonna meet my gun!" replies.

It's farking disgusting.


What idiots.  Everyone knows that Antifa are driving around with their headlights off and following any Lexus home that flashes their brights at them.
 
