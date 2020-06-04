 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   In the US, the President tear-gasses people for a publicity photo. In Australia the locals tell the Prime Minister to get off their lawn   (abc.net.au) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, they're pretty casual...


"Oi!  Prime Minister!  Annnndyyyy!"


Fark user imageView Full Size


"What's the good word!"
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah because their lawn has a couple hundred species of creature that wants to kill him. And those are the well manicured lawns.
 
Yanks_RSJ
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Over in one.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My home is already built. Get off my lawn!
 
