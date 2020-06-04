 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   Chicago GTA reenactor unlocks multiple achievements during chase from police   (wgntv.com) divider line
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you wanna lose the chopper you gotta take your chances on lower Wacker.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Suspect in custody

Never made it to a paint shop.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Went through my neighborhood. After a friend texted me I followed on the fun internet police scanner and it was bonkers. Sometimes you get a funny cop with a sassy dispatcher and it's a riot. 

As of an hr or so ago cops are still on scene of some of the crimes and calling back to dispatch as their trying to write it all up.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


just watched some of the video again and him getting away after stealing the car at the gas station was so improbable I was almost rooting for him at that point.
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

derpes_simplex: If you wanna lose the chopper you gotta take your chances on lower Wacker.


Yeah but Batman's down there.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already wanted for homicide before the chase?  That fatal crash is going to add felony murder to his rap sheet, even though the cops were supposed to have stood down well before it.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well in the plus side for him, because of the police brutality protests, he didn't die in a hail of bullets and might actually live to see the inside of a court room
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police continued to chase the suspect, and officers ended-up crashing into two civilian cars on Irving Park near Ashland.

Hey, that's my old neighbourhood! The Diner Grill, home of the famous "Slinger" (Slingerrhea, get it here, leave it there) is just a half block away. Crazy that he made it from the South Side all the way up there. Does CPD not have spike strips?
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Suspect in custody

Never made it to a paint shop.


He prayed but didn't spray.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watched most of this live after we turned on WGN to figure out what all the helicopter activity was about. I wonder how many of those cops were thinking "This was so much easier when we could just shoot black people whenever we wanted." I wonder how things would have gone if there hadn't been a news helicopter following the chase.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about catching him another day instead of killing innocent people in a chase? I mean, it's even upsetting in war when civilians get killed.
Wtf
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 556x604]

just watched some of the video again and him getting away after stealing the car at the gas station was so improbable I was almost rooting for him at that point.


Yep.  It's totally awesome and hilarious when some asshole endangers multiple lives, ending up with completely uninvolved civilians dead or injured.  THE BEST DAY EVER!!!

WTF dude?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 556x604]

just watched some of the video again and him getting away after stealing the car at the gas station was so improbable I was almost rooting for him at that point.

Yep.  It's totally awesome and hilarious when some asshole endangers multiple lives, ending up with completely uninvolved civilians dead or injured.  THE BEST DAY EVER!!!

WTF dude?


Fark user imageView Full Size


almost, farkstick,

reading is a skill.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What the suspect might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Dr Jack Badofsky: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 556x604]

just watched some of the video again and him getting away after stealing the car at the gas station was so improbable I was almost rooting for him at that point.

Yep.  It's totally awesome and hilarious when some asshole endangers multiple lives, ending up with completely uninvolved civilians dead or injured.  THE BEST DAY EVER!!!

WTF dude?

[Fark user image 480x360]

almost, farkstick,

reading is a skill.


YOU'RE the farkstick.  "Almost"  Wowzers, that makes you Humanitarian of the Year!!  It must have been so hard fighting off the urge to want to high five that dumb fark as he rolled through your hood on his merry quest.  How ever did you manage to hold back?  Might've sent you over the edge had he taken a cruise down the sidewalk and run over a few people, no?
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So if I read that correctly the civilians injured and killed were both from squad cars crashing?  Maybe high speed pursuit wasn't the best choice. I'm not saying I've got a better solution but c'mon CPD where's your driving skills at?
 
jimjays
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was once a big fam of the COPS TV show. My favorite episode was a chase where they warned each other on the radio that they'd be driving by so-and-so's house, that he'd be listening on the scanner, to be prepared that he would come out and throw something at the suspect's car. Sure enough, he did. More people should do that. They could send out local alerts to prepare us.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: How about catching him another day instead of killing innocent people in a chase? I mean, it's even upsetting in war when civilians get killed.
Wtf


There's no perfect solution. This guy was wanted for murder. Imagine not chasing him and letting him kill another day. Hell, he might never have been caught.
 
