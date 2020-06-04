 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Those "DOJ" forces dispatched to DC who won't identify themselves? They're BOP guards specially trained on putting down prison riots. Sleep well   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That seems like a good thing that they're trained in crisis management. I don't see any rifles or other guns (and you can't have a gun inside a prison) so that seems a proper response.

Do you disagree subby?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: That seems like a good thing that they're trained in crisis management. I don't see any rifles or other guns (and you can't have a gun inside a prison) so that seems a proper response.

Do you disagree subby?


Do we really want our citizens treated the way prison guards treat prisoners?

I mean, maybe it might be a wake-up call for more prison reform.
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: That seems like a good thing that they're trained in crisis management. I don't see any rifles or other guns (and you can't have a gun inside a prison) so that seems a proper response.

Do you disagree subby?


Not subby, but I think that you will find that generally, much to your chagrin, most Americans want de-escalation of this current situation not adding any sort of personnel to the fray.  But hey if the hacks want to be next in line for the civil suits arising out of this assault on democracy, so be it.   Defunding is coming bigly, one way or another.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ox45tallboy: feckingmorons: That seems like a good thing that they're trained in crisis management. I don't see any rifles or other guns (and you can't have a gun inside a prison) so that seems a proper response.

Do you disagree subby?

Do we really want our citizens treated the way prison guards treat prisoners?

I mean, maybe it might be a wake-up call for more prison reform.


I'd argue we don't want prisoners treated the way prison guards treat prisoners.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: ox45tallboy: feckingmorons: That seems like a good thing that they're trained in crisis management. I don't see any rifles or other guns (and you can't have a gun inside a prison) so that seems a proper response.

Do you disagree subby?

Do we really want our citizens treated the way prison guards treat prisoners?

I mean, maybe it might be a wake-up call for more prison reform.

I'd argue we don't want prisoners treated the way prison guards treat prisoners.


My point exactly.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want my MTVBarack Obama
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: That seems like a good thing that they're trained in crisis management. I don't see any rifles or other guns (and you can't have a gun inside a prison) so that seems a proper response.

Do you disagree subby?


These are probably the only large armed force in the federal government that's been trained to ignore human rights violations, and has been engaging in that for 3+ years now.

I don't know if you saw what Gen. Mattis and Gen. Milley said today but there's some shiat going down.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: [Fark user image image 401x401]


Too pale. That shiat is margarine.

MARGARINE.
 
