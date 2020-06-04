 Skip to content
mynameisnick [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well yeah.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Most of the people pictured in that article were wearing masks, so it appears they were aware of the risk and felt that it was an important enough issue to go out and protest anyway. Being outdoors helps, but shouting slogans seems like a great way to spread a lot of infectious droplets.

Place your bets as to whether the virus or the cops will have a higher body count when this is all over.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better to die standing as a free man than under the knee of the thugs.

I'll take my chances on the virus not killing me and my loved ones.  The cops are the bigger threat.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd rather die from a virus than from injustice.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They're not wrong, but, was there similar hand-wringing when the Flu Klux Klan marched for their right to get Tammy-Ann's boob rubbed on their shoulder at SuperCuts?
 
dragonchild
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If the government has indicated it might murder you on a whim, you protest and take your damn chances with the plague.  At least the virus doesn't care about your skin color.
 
FuManchu7
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: They're not wrong, but, was there similar hand-wringing when the Flu Klux Klan marched for their right to get Tammy-Ann's boob rubbed on their shoulder at SuperCuts?


Yes there was.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: They're not wrong, but, was there similar hand-wringing when the Flu Klux Klan marched for their right to get Tammy-Ann's boob rubbed on their shoulder at SuperCuts?


Are you even farking serious?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Coronavirus spikes?

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This has made several people in my Facebook feed come out of their holes.  We had a local protest last night, everyone was told to wear masks and space themselves out.  Several people commented about how it's a good thing we've been socially distancing ourselves just to blow it up for "nothing."  One person who I've never liked that much anyway said something like, "they've had 400 years to protest, do they have to do it right now?" Gosh, I'm sorry that Mr. Floyd was murdered at an inconvenient time for you, for when should we reschedule the revolution?

/"Now's not the time to discuss race reform"
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dragonchild: If the government has indicated it might murder you on a whim, you protest and take your damn chances with the plague.  At least the virus doesn't care about your skin color.


US statistics suggest that, sadly, Covid19 deaths are proportionally higher amongst African Americans.

The reasons are varied, but that's the really distressing outcome...
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: They're not wrong, but, was there similar hand-wringing when the Flu Klux Klan marched for their right to get Tammy-Ann's boob rubbed on their shoulder at SuperCuts?


I have been cutting my own hair for 20 years.  If I go to a super cuts, I can have boobs rubbing my shoulders?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The real wild card with the potential spike is how many of those affected (infected?) will be police?  If they can't maintain the protest lines because half the department is sick, will they just fold up and go away or will they switch to live ammo at the first hint of aggressive protesting?
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: The real wild card with the potential spike is how many of those affected (infected?) will be police?  If they can't maintain the protest lines because half the department is sick, will they just fold up and go away or will they switch to live ammo at the first hint of aggressive protesting?


M.A.D.  if the police are out sick, the mayor has an fusion bomb dropped on the city.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: US statistics suggest that, sadly, Covid19 deaths are proportionally higher amongst African Americans.

I'm aware of that.  When the entire country is institutionally stacked against you -- less education, higher poverty, worse/no health insurance, higher stress -- you're collectively far less healthy than the bigots in charge.  There may be some genetic factors but compared to racism it's essentially statistical noise.  Blacks already had much worse mortality before COVID-19 existed.

Blacks aren't dying because the virus is out to get them; they're dying from the virus because America realized they can turn a pandemic into soft genocide.

FWIW, Anne Frank died in a concentration camp, but she wasn't gassed.
 
way south
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Corona virus was last months mass hysteria. Please keep up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
