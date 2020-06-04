 Skip to content
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Man Johnny Depp has really let himself go and to be honest I think Tim Burton is just churning them out to pay his mortgage at this point.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Elegy: Man Johnny Depp has really let himself go and to be honest I think Tim Burton is just churning them out to pay his mortgage at this point.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, Edward Scissorhands has really gone downhill here.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
SNIKT!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Okay. But who has that thing just sitting in their car? You come at me with a softball bat? Fine. You play in a rec league on Tuesday nights. But swordhand?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This new Wolverine movie is going to be lit!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Spotted leaving the scene, disappointedly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We have lost our collective shiate.
 
bluewave69 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
careful not to set him on fire he's going to come back and kill the local kids in their dream.
 
