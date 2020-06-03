 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USGS)   Okay, we got a pandemic, protests, tropical storms ... uh, California, what've you got? Wildfires? Not yet, but we got a little earthquake. Is that good?   (earthquake.usgs.gov) divider line
7
    More: Obvious, Earthquake Event Page application supports, Earthquake, Support, Real-time Notifications, view, recent, browsers  
•       •       •

23 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2020 at 2:05 AM (2 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
5.5 way up in Searles Valley but we felt here in Northridge.

Yes, Northridge.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
5.5 - didn't feel it in Huntington Beach.

However, you have my curiosity. Hopefully, you will not have my attention.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
5.5?
Pfffft
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Felt it here in North Hollywood.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not a the biggest Tori Amos fan but Little Earthquakes is a great album.
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Felt in Burbank, too ... but I'd assumed it was a smaller, closer quake.  It didn't seem to 'roll' like farther-away quakes tend to do.  Oh, well.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We call that "weather".
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.