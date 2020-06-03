 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Subby thinks he handled that interviewer well...what do you guys think?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I agree. I, too, am out once the pussy begins.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Priorities.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
L-O-L
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That was funny.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He then proceeded to use the ATM...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
LMFAO
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This guy would be a better president than Donny. President Big Daddy from Cincinnati. He could drive an old school convertible Caddy and boast about the top shelf pussy he gets all around the world when he's doing president things.

White House parties would be epic. Studio 54 stuff.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, he's certainly more coherent and cogent in his analysis and goals than the bunker baby in DC.  I'd vote for him.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That guy reminds me of the bug from men in black
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark the protest away...
 
King of Monkeys [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Predisential Matteryal

Make
America
Get some pussy
Again
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Life imitates art:
i do allot of meth
Youtube NljIBPh2ydU
 
skinbubble
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He isn't wrong.
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, someone's got to take over the Hobo With A Shotgun franchise now that Rutger Hauer is gone.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Xai: That guy reminds me of the bug from men in black


I was getting more of a Carl Spackler vibe
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
whoa I thought that was Meat Loaf for a second.//I know his name was Robert Paulson
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At least he's being honest.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Theory Of Null: whoa I thought that was Meat Loaf for a second.//I know his name was Robert Paulson


*tiny fist*

Yup, it was uncanny, right down to the moobs.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Perfect. No notes.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Well, have a great day."

If he didn't wear v-neck t-shirts, he'd be getting major trim. That's the only thing holding him back.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That man can accomplish all of his goals by simply joining the #cuckthepolice movement.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: At least he's being honest.


I'd take an honest tweaker over forked tongue McPillhead any day of the week.
 
bluewave69 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
should have asked about project mayhem.
 
