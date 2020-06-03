 Skip to content
(CNN)   Protests, Police, and US Military Forces in DC. It's the Civil Unrest thread, Day Nine   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
211
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
fark this shiat. It's my day off.
I'm going outside to do some "gardening".
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh nice, I didn't think we'd get one today as the protests are visibly smaller.

Security in DC is much less tactical today..  Capital has just regularly dressed police, White House has various military but they're sort of just chilling and no riot shields.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would say civil resistance Subby, but that's just me.
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
WHITE HOUSE PROTESTS JUNE 3, 2020 -- POWERED BY WE ACT RADIO
Youtube LNFOIz8jV00

DC live feed.  Military and unmarked units on the front line
 
logic523 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Lincoln Project is doing some interesting things these days.  I hope independent groups will be able to buy air time for their videos once we're about two months away from the election.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Great stream for anyone wanting an overall glimpse of protests across the nation.

https://www.twitch.tv/woke
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
May you live in interesting times.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cretinbob: fark this shiat. It's my day off.
I'm going outside to do some "gardening".


Don't get popped by the police for violating curfew.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Snaps: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/LNFOIz8j​V00?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
DC live feed.  Military and unmarked units on the front line


Welp I take that back, they exchanged the chill military with the riot shield small penis military.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've had Woke on Twitch up through the afternoon

DC is having a party by the looks of it, loving that

Hoping for a less exciting night, more positive vibes.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

 
Snaps [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wednesday is the traditional day of rest for protests.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

El Trolo: May you live in interesting times.


Meh, it's more stupid than interesting. Sure scary though.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Never again thank them for their service or give them special treatment.

Instead, tell them... "we saw what you did in DC" and walk tf away from them.
 
mikaloyd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

styckx: Oh nice, I didn't think we'd get one today as the protests are visibly smaller.

Security in DC is much less tactical today..  Capital has just regularly dressed police, White House has various military but they're sort of just chilling and no riot shields.


If nothing is getting burnt then I aint even watching
 
lolmao500
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The cops are gonna wait till 2-3AM before attacking peaceful protesters, like always, when most of the press is gone...

Farking cowards.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Trump will be back in the bunker. Cowering.
 
Gratch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"To those accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression".

That quote's been rattling around in my head quite a bit over the last week.  Especially when it comes to the increasingly louder "there's no such thing as white privilege" crowd.

/stay safe everyone
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Private contractors up in DC. Nice democracy we have in America.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cretinbob: fark this shiat. It's my day off.
I'm going outside to do some "gardening".


I was out last night for about 20 mins getting my green thumb on while cooking a pizza, it was quite lovely.

I think I'll be doing it again tonight.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Here's a link for a single donation for 70+ bail funds

Here's a list of individual bail funds.

Please donate if you can.


Yo
Just wanted to tell you you're my first Farkie

Fark user imageView Full Size

Seriously appreciate the work you've put in on these long nights.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/nine days
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Trump will be back in the bunker. Cowering Inspecting.


Come on man.. Trump doesn't lie, at least be honest.
 
TheGhostofFarkPast
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The cops are gonna wait till 2-3AM before attacking peaceful protesters, like always, when most of the press is gone...

Farking cowards.


Yep they did that last night. Portland went nuts
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I bet Esper dared Dump into giving him a written and signed order to use the military, just so his ass is covered.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Here's a link for a single donation for 70+ bail funds

Here's a list of individual bail funds.

Please donate if you can.

Yo
Just wanted to tell you you're my first Farkie

[Fark user image 425x498]
Seriously appreciate the work you've put in on these long nights.


Thanks. Doing what I can.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think I'll take my own advice and inspect my bed early tonight.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lots of chevrons and rockers on that one USAF Praetorian Guard. He's definitely been in long enough to know better.
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Snaps: [Fark user image image 850x482]


That farking flag needs to be banned by all LEO.
 
ManyATrueDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good evening Farkers! Does anyone have a good on the ground feed from DC tonight?

I was glad to see the de-escalation by the police last night, and the subsequent reduction in violent protest. Any officer who thinks they can beat the population into compliance needs to be made aware of the German term "eingebläut" ... once you've been popped, you won't stop ;)
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: styckx: Oh nice, I didn't think we'd get one today as the protests are visibly smaller.

Security in DC is much less tactical today..  Capital has just regularly dressed police, White House has various military but they're sort of just chilling and no riot shields.

If nothing is getting burnt then I aint even watching


That, and the fact that the main media outlets share your evil-minded goldfish attention span is why things need to be burnt sometimes.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The US could really use some Sam Vimes policing.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Imagining a cartoon of daytime protests vs cops in ball caps and golf shirts in the first panel with night time vs riot troops.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Private contractors up in DC. Nice democracy we have in America.
[Fark user image 425x566]


No doubt Blackwater.

farking mercenary traitors.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm really getting tired of the Times' both sides shiat.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just because someone asks you to print something doesn't mean you have to say yes.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ManyATrueDerp: Good evening Farkers! Does anyone have a good on the ground feed from DC tonight?

I was glad to see the de-escalation by the police last night, and the subsequent reduction in violent protest. Any officer who thinks they can beat the population into compliance needs to be made aware of the German term "eingebläut" ... once you've been popped, you won't stop ;)


If you don't mind a multistream then https://m.twitch.tv/woke is good

Dude was just doing karaoke Marvin Gaye, they've got a good energy about them tonight
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let's go crazy! Michael's is open past 5:00 PM tonight! Styrofoam balls, rhinestones, and scrapbooking supplies FTW!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

styckx: Oh nice, I didn't think we'd get one today as the protests are visibly smaller.

Security in DC is much less tactical today..  Capital has just regularly dressed police, White House has various military but they're sort of just chilling and no riot shields.


It's a weekday. I figure the weekend will be bigger.
 
mikaloyd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gaspode: mikaloyd: styckx: Oh nice, I didn't think we'd get one today as the protests are visibly smaller.

Security in DC is much less tactical today..  Capital has just regularly dressed police, White House has various military but they're sort of just chilling and no riot shields.

If nothing is getting burnt then I aint even watching

That, and the fact that the main media outlets share your evil-minded goldfish attention span is why things need to be burnt sometimes.


You can thank me later
 
abb3w [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bondith: The US could really use some Sam Vimes policing.


You mean the guy who arrested the absolute "quod hic dico" ruler of the city? Repeatedly?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Was just reading about how Bunker Biatch has some outwardly anonymous "security force" surrounding the White House grounds because he's so afraid of We The People. Taking bets on whether or not they're Erik Prince's goons, or he got them from Erdogan for a reunion tour.
 
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Never again thank them for their service or give them special treatment.

Instead, tell them... "we saw what you did in DC" and walk tf away from them.


...Didn't realize that 6.6m people were in D.C... also didn't realize that being a single person meant you got to speak for everyone.

/Pronouns are very important things, friend.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Actually, Trump doest care about protests any more
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

King Something: Lots of chevrons and rockers on that one USAF Praetorian Guard. He's definitely been in long enough to know better.


The USAF loves their rockers. The top ranks have three chevrons and five rockers...indeed, you get the rockers first.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 585x514]


He knew what he was getting into when he got into it. Should we feel respect for Mattis now that he quit? Hell no. He was dumb enough to think that he mattered in a Trump administration. And it took that asshole a year to get out.
F*ck him. He just wants a book. Don't turn him into a hero for saying the obvious 4 years after the dumbest of us figured it out.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: styckx: Oh nice, I didn't think we'd get one today as the protests are visibly smaller.

Security in DC is much less tactical today..  Capital has just regularly dressed police, White House has various military but they're sort of just chilling and no riot shields.

It's a weekday. I figure the weekend will be bigger.


I was reading captions on a stream that looked to be a meeting between some protestors (maybe affiliated with some organization, haven't gotten to check yet) and some authority figures (older white lady in nice clothes, some cops) in an office of some sort. He's saying 10k Saturday, don't know where he got that but wouldn't surprise me if it happened
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

styckx: Snaps: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/LNFOIz8j​V00?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
DC live feed.  Military and unmarked units on the front line

Welp I take that back, they exchanged the chill military with the riot shield small penis military.


Push those shields aside and get busy
 
