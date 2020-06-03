 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Actual headline: Spanish porn star who likes to advertise his aromatic candles shaped like male genitalia on Twitter, has been arrested on manslaughter charges following a man's death during a mystic ritual in which he inhaled psychedelic toad venom   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
27
    More: Strange, Psychedelics, dissociatives and deliriants, Dimethyltryptamine, Shamanism, Bufotenin, Bufo, Ritual, Psychedelic drug, Ayahuasca  
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Boy, if I had a nickel for every time this has happened to me...
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Boy, if I had a nickel for every time this has happened to me...


Whew, was worried I was the only for a second there.
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

naughtyrev: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Boy, if I had a nickel for every time this has happened to me...

Whew, was worried I was the only for a second there.


Mom?  Dad?
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

derpes_simplex: naughtyrev: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Boy, if I had a nickel for every time this has happened to me...

Whew, was worried I was the only for a second there.

Mom?  Dad?


Go back to your room and we'll talk about this in the morning.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I once dated a girl named Cerise Genitalia.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That's quite the headline, Smitty. Good find, well done.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

roddikinsathome: That's quite the headline, Smitty. Good find, well done.


I didn't do anything fancy except cut some words to get under the character limit for headlines. The truth is stranger than fiction indeed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He tried to sniff this guy?

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


That's truly some farked up kinda ritual.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
deffuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"a man's death during a mystic ritual in which he inhaled psychedelic toad venom"Questions - you inhale venom? Toads are poisonous aren't they, not venomous? And, I mean, really, who hasn't inhaled psychedelic toad venom?// Psychedelic Toad Venom is the name of my Violet Femmes cover band
 
deffuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that formatting got trashed didn't it

/just like the guy inhaling
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He croaked.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tuesdays, amiright?
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

deffuse: "a man's death during a mystic ritual in which he inhaled psychedelic toad venom"Questions - you inhale venom? Toads are poisonous aren't they, not venomous? And, I mean, really, who hasn't inhaled psychedelic toad venom?// Psychedelic Toad Venom is the name of my Violet Femmes cover band


according the the documentary, "White Lines" you should pseudo-inject the stuff.

Only certain toads excrete the toxin that gets you rockin.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think I saw this on Season three of House. It wasn't lupus.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

yms: He croaked.


♫ His brain was squirming like a toad. ♫
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Psychedelic Toad Venom" is the name of my death metal Pink Floyd cover band.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cool

We have those toads roaming around our local desert environs
here in the American Southwest

a couple in my backyard would be f****** awesome

couple of San Pedro cactus columns

i'd be all set

Mike Monday "Catnip" FULL LENGTH FEATURE
Youtube V62r-2jbsvo
 
katbarf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I bet that biatch Carole Baskin had something to do with this
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You gotta lick the toads if you want to get high.

i.imgur.comView Full Size


You rock, Earl!
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pornhub only has a 15 second clip of this guy.  How disappointing.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Route 8 - I Can't
Youtube 8q39Rc6IwFo
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gunne :: Sleepin´ Beauty
Youtube DPzj5lURjSw
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
La Yegros - Chicha Roja (Official Video)
Youtube dQ5XhJ-LXsc
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Krink :: Money Jar (video edit)
Youtube sXWkma6ueNg
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Avalanches - 'Frontier Psychiatrist'
Youtube qLrnkK2YEcE
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A ribbiting tale.
 
