(Twitter)   In other news, it would appear that Greek protesters have torched the US embassy   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
Trump, Trump supporters, take a GOOD look.  THIS is what Antifa actually looks like.

Antifa is not a bunch of rabblerousers breaking a few windows to steal while people with actual greivances or their supporters protest.  It is not people standing up to the illegal orders of cops.  It is not a few schmucks that stupidly rise to the bait when cop leave cobblestones laying around to be thrown when passions are high.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Well, they certainly torched the road, at least.
 
I was told there would be no French.
 
From behind?
 
naughtyrev: Well, they certainly torched the road, at least.


Lol, exactly.

Take that, road!!!
 
But I was told Donald would make the US respected by the rest of the world...
 
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

Ops!
 
Iamos: [66.media.tumblr.com image 332x332]
Ops!


Opa!

/farking autocorrect
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iamos: [66.media.tumblr.com image 332x332] [View Full Size image _x_]
Ops!


Why must you post the flaming cheese at baked o'clock?

*tinyfist*
 
Launch the Greekghazi investigation.  We'll need at least 20-30 Congressional reports this time just be sure.
 
Torched? Did they run out of yogurt?
 
You made us think the embassy was burning down, but it was just a few small fires from thrown firebombs.

Subby, you're a Molotov Cocktease.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Did they use Greek Fire?
 
Yikes.

Copycats to begin in other lands in 3..
 
THIS IS SPUTTER!

/ At least the street is scorched.
 
naughtyrev: Well, they certainly torched the road, at least.


I cant imagine the US building a flammable embassy, so the molotovs were purely symbolic and will make a good cover for the next issue of the group's magazine.
 
Looks like they were setting fire to the road out front. More symbolic, less destructive.
 
The Greek's invented the "throwing fire at stuff" technique.
 
seems legit:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mi​n​neapolis-police-protests-greece/greek-​demonstrators-hurl-firebombs-towards-u​s-embassy-in-athens-idUSKBN23A2ZL

Fark user imageView Full Size


THE ENTIRE WORLD is out and about, risking COVID, just to demonstrate that the US is terribly, terribly racist, backwards, and dangerous...
 
Xai: But I was told Donald would make the US respected by the rest of the world...


Those are fires of respect, lit to show how their support for Trump burns. It is nice to see how much of the world is tired of his shiat too.
 
Jeez, what did we do to Greece?  Seriously, I'm asking what we did because we probably did something.
 
but her emails!!!

dear Chump, I will be an ambassador if I can work from home, idiot. appoint me, please.
 
How cathartic. I bet a lot of other places want to do the same.
 
As I s roll through the twitter feed, I remember that I Love Dave Mathews band.
 
jtown: Jeez, what did we do to Greece?  Seriously, I'm asking what we did because we probably did something.


Probably got the styles of columns wrong one too many times. I can never keep Doric or Ionic straight.
 
Literally Addicted: How cathartic. I bet a lot of other places want to do the same.


you first.

i'm sure canada contains SOMETHING flammable, somewhere.....

wait, what was your point?
 
jtown: Jeez, what did we do to Greece?  Seriously, I'm asking what we did because we probably did something.


We let Turkey into NATO.
 
