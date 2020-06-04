 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   It has been almost a whole week since 54,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into the water; I'm sure it's safe for swimming by now   (mlive.com) divider line
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
54,000 gallons into trillions of gallons? With some good currents and winds?

/subby you do realize that fish shiat in the water and rivers full of shiat go into lakes and oceans all the time?
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Happens all the time.  Only this time it wasn't intentional and publicized.
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dilution is the solution to pollution.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
From the article:

The same flooding event trapped people in cars under 3 feet of water, and flooded parts of Munson Medical Center.


mrwknd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Safe for swimming? Fish poop in there.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: 54,000 gallons into trillions of gallons? With some good currents and winds?

/subby you do realize that fish shiat in the water and rivers full of shiat go into lakes and oceans all the time?


Yeah but Traverse City is at the closed end of a long non-tidal bay. I know a little bit about these things; I looked at a map.

Besides, I was raised up in FL. Freshwater is for snakes, alligators and mosquitoes. And brain eating amoeba. Avoid it. Sharks are a minor bother in comparison.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Summer at the pool.

dittybopper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: 54,000 gallons into trillions of gallons? With some good currents and winds?

/subby you do realize that fish shiat in the water and rivers full of shiat go into lakes and oceans all the time?


Came here to say the same thing.

Especially since Traverse City is at the end of a narrow bay and has the Boardman River flowing into that bay, providing a constant push of water into Lake Michigan.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

H31N0US: ColonelCathcart: 54,000 gallons into trillions of gallons? With some good currents and winds?

/subby you do realize that fish shiat in the water and rivers full of shiat go into lakes and oceans all the time?

Yeah but Traverse City is at the closed end of a long non-tidal bay. I know a little bit about these things; I looked at a map.


The river flows into Lake Michigan. I'm sure everything has been...flushed out by now.
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's Canada's problem now.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How'd they get Dave Matthews' tour bus into the lake?
 
CT Zeal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image 300x168]


I love it.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Haven't you heard?  America is a shiathole now.  Might as well take it to the next level.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
  4. Click here to submit a link.