(The Hill) Why is Florida reopening bars and movie theaters? To celebrate a 6-week high in COVID cases.
    More: Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, Palm Beach County, Florida, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Broward County, Florida, Southern United States, largest number of new cases of the coronavirus, United States  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
SPEND
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, my mother thinks everything is fine and I should come visit her. I feel terrible for pushing it off, but...Florida.
 
mynameisnick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's honestly a lot more restraint than I thought possible. We sorta did the bare minimum for like almost 2 months.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sort of concern/complaint has lost all weight or credibility after the weeklong silence about protesters and rioters not maintaining social distance, and rarely wearing masks.

If spikes bother you, I'd be much more concerned with all the areas with the high concentrations of protesters, along with the areas some of the came from.  Given the number of protesters and supposed ratio of out-of-state attendees, it could make any spikes associated with the Florida spring breakers look like an ant hill.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait another 2 weeks after these protests for another big surprise :)
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dadoody: Just wait another 2 weeks after these protests for another big surprise :)


Keep that first wave going......   second wave is many months from now
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pedrop357: This sort of concern/complaint has lost all weight or credibility after the weeklong silence about protesters

found a boot licker
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, my mother thinks everything is fine and I should come visit her. I feel terrible for pushing it off, but...Florida.


Is she really a mother if she wants you to become one of the infected?  Wants you to become a walking bio terror weapons platform spewing death with your every breath?  She should get tested.  The virus compels people to be in groups so it may find more hosts and replicate, like that fungus compels ants to climb as high as possible so it may spread spores on the wind.
 
mynameisnick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: pedrop357: This sort of concern/complaint has lost all weight or credibility after the weeklong silence about protesters

found a boot licker


What does this mean?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pedrop357: This sort of concern/complaint has lost all weight or credibility after the weeklong silence about protesters and rioters not maintaining social distance, and rarely wearing masks.

If spikes bother you, I'd be much more concerned with all the areas with the high concentrations of protesters, along with the areas some of the came from.  Given the number of protesters and supposed ratio of out-of-state attendees, it could make any spikes associated with the Florida spring breakers look like an ant hill.


Silence about protesters? Like the front page New York Times story about the increased COVID risk associated with the protests? Or all the similar stories running in every media outlet I've been reading? That silence?
 
radbaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mynameisnick: solokumba: pedrop357: This sort of concern/complaint has lost all weight or credibility after the weeklong silence about protesters

found a boot licker

What does this mean?


Foot fetish?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pedrop357: This sort of concern/complaint has lost all weight or credibility after the weeklong silence about protesters and rioters not maintaining social distance, and rarely wearing masks.


Those are certainly words.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget we have July 4th coming up too!
 
mynameisnick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

radbaron: mynameisnick: solokumba: pedrop357: This sort of concern/complaint has lost all weight or credibility after the weeklong silence about protesters

found a boot licker

What does this mean?

Foot fetish?


I like to think of myself as a team player but no, not really.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mynameisnick: solokumba: pedrop357: This sort of concern/complaint has lost all weight or credibility after the weeklong silence about protesters

found a boot licker

What does this mean?


"An obsequious or servile person."

Like, if ordered to lick the boots of someone in power, would do so, and happily, to show their loyalty and servility. People who are happy to humiliate themselves to curry favor with those they deem their 'betters'.
 
mynameisnick [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Felgraf: mynameisnick: solokumba: pedrop357: This sort of concern/complaint has lost all weight or credibility after the weeklong silence about protesters

found a boot licker

What does this mean?

"An obsequious or servile person."

Like, if ordered to lick the boots of someone in power, would do so, and happily, to show their loyalty and servility. People who are happy to humiliate themselves to curry favor with those they deem their 'betters'.


Well thanks
 
shadow9d9
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

pedrop357: This sort of concern/complaint has lost all weight or credibility after the weeklong silence about protesters and rioters not maintaining social distance, and rarely wearing masks.

If spikes bother you, I'd be much more concerned with all the areas with the high concentrations of protesters, along with the areas some of the came from.  Given the number of protesters and supposed ratio of out-of-state attendees, it could make any spikes associated with the Florida spring breakers look like an ant hill.


It has been talked about extensively..I have absolutely no idea where YOU have been looking to have missed it...
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: SPEND


slantmagazine.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

shadow9d9: pedrop357: This sort of concern/complaint has lost all weight or credibility after the weeklong silence about protesters and rioters not maintaining social distance, and rarely wearing masks.

If spikes bother you, I'd be much more concerned with all the areas with the high concentrations of protesters, along with the areas some of the came from.  Given the number of protesters and supposed ratio of out-of-state attendees, it could make any spikes associated with the Florida spring breakers look like an ant hill.

It has been talked about extensively..I have absolutely no idea where YOU have been looking to have missed it...


It's the same as when they say "WHAR BLAK LEEDERS CONDEM INNER CITEE VILENCE!?!?"

Its just disingenuous bullshiat like everything else they spew.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just made this for my local friends and forums, but I might as well post it.
How's reopening going in Arizona, you ask?

Fark user imageView Full Size


But hey, meatheads can go to the gym again, totally worth it.
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
With all the protests, social distancing is pretty much over.

Fark user imageView Full Size


At this point, I'm just hoping Regal is able to open long enough for me to use the 20,000 points they finally gave me for a promotion back in March.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DemonEater: I just made this for my local friends and forums, but I might as well post it.
How's reopening going in Arizona, you ask?

[Fark user image image 518x324]

But hey, meatheads can go to the gym again, totally worth it.


If you're fine with thousands of people protesting in close proximity, then you have no reason to criticize people who want to go to the gym or do other normal day-to-day activities.

And I believe I'm freedom of speech, but people who say "the new normal" should be slapped.

We need normal f*cking normal.
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pedrop357: This sort of concern/complaint has lost all weight or credibility after the weeklong silence about protesters and rioters not maintaining social distance, and rarely wearing masks.

If spikes bother you, I'd be much more concerned with all the areas with the high concentrations of protesters, along with the areas some of the came from.  Given the number of protesters and supposed ratio of out-of-state attendees, it could make any spikes associated with the Florida spring breakers look like an ant hill.


Probability of spreading = virus concentration in exhaled droplets x droplet concentration in air x exposure time.

If people weren't farking stupid and the criminal lunatic organization called the GOP hadn't politicized, of all goddamn things, wearing a mask, this could be solved Basically Overnight by everyone just wearing masks because even a layer of simple cloth is spectacularly effective on the second term in the equation. Yes for once the facile, simple answer REALLY IS correct.

However, all else being equal, being outside where turbulent airflow perpetually dilutes exhaled anything into an infinite supply of "clean" air means that the risk of spreading covid while outside is vastly reduced. Compare this to ventilated indoor spaces which are basically designed to contain exhaled droplets as efficiently as possible.

Case study in Korea: 104 covid cases in an office building. 97 on one floor. 89 in one third of that floor, which was an air conditioned phone bank.

Wear a farking mask. Everyone. And the spread stops!
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

solokumba: pedrop357: This sort of concern/complaint has lost all weight or credibility after the weeklong silence about protesters

found a boot licker


We can only be 100% concerned about exactly one thing at a time.
 
stringbad [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

radbaron: mynameisnick: solokumba: pedrop357: This sort of concern/complaint has lost all weight or credibility after the weeklong silence about protesters

found a boot licker

What does this mean?

Foot fetish?


Tarantinitus?
 
