(Curbed) San Francisco apartment rents plummeting like there's no tomorrow, um, I mean like wildfire, um, I mean like crazy. Let's go with crazy
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The tech companies now realize they can just have people work from wherever in the country and save quite a bit on office space and even labor costs.  I love San Francisco, but I also like the ideas of never commuting, having a few acres of cheap land all to myself, and working from home all a little bit more, so long as I have good internet.

It's sort of ironic that a lot of tech companies hadn't embraced it before, but there were a lot of antiquated "management beliefs" regarding office environments and productivity that had no real basis in research/reality.  They're starting to see the light out of bright-line necessity.

The earliest a vaccine will be available is 24 months from the start of July, August, and September, which is when the 3 main trials will end, respectively.  So the next 2 years of avoiding people and office environments can be done much more cheaply when the workforce isn't necessarily smack dab in the middle of a real-estate pricing hellhole.

/and no, they won't just "outsource to India," because their code quality is so abysmal it's a liability.
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[thisisfine.jpg]
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supply and demand.

Ric Romero reports more at 11.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why? didn't they offer them with all the poop and needles you could eat?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lower housing costs may be the first step towards a solution to the city's homeless problem.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Blahbbs: [thisisfine.jpg]


Actually it is. This is called the invisible hand of the market.

SF was a bubble because:

1) Tech bro's with money
2) SF refused to build anything to "keep the feeling of the neighborhood"

The bubble has popped because SF is a shiathole where a cardboard box (used to) costs $2M and the tech bro's that don't want to be there or want land (as mentioned up thread) have bailed.

If I can work for Facebook from home, I would do it from Incline Village, NV because Taxes and Tahoe - not SF.
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be really interesting (and scary) to see what happens when evictions become legal again.  How many landlords are going to jump right into it, how long will it take to get through the increased load, are those landlords going to have to cut rents to find new tenants, will there be protests in the streets about it.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unsurprising, I got the hell out of there in 2011. The cost/value proposition of living in SF makes it totally not worth it. Besides, the Bay Area is the liberal version of the Deep South, it's a mono-cultural bubble of progressive liberalism with a good many people thinking that it's the governments job to tell you how to live your life. In fact, I considered myself a liberal till I lived in SF. I was so put off by their views and values that I switched up to "moderate" within a year of moving there
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The big shift to working at home is going to be the silver lining of the pandemic for much of the workforce. Better for mental health, better for the environment.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the virus really shook things up over there.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might be an overpopulated place on a struggling planet.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't Mind if I Do.wmv
Youtube jk7GA4EZZrw
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha.jpg
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My company has no timeline on returning to the office and I couldn't be happier.  I spent the last two days on my "lunch break" in the pool teaching my son how to swim.  Return to the office?  I'll take a lower salary to spend no money of office clothes and commuting.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, neat. Maybe I'll...

The average price for a one-bedroom in S.F. stands at $3,360; it was at $3,700 the same time last year.

Oh HELL no.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: The big shift to working at home is going to be the silver lining of the pandemic for much of the workforce. Better for mental health, better for the environment.


I've worked at home for 20 years. And from time to time I do enjoy the opportunity to grab a desk or office at a client's site, because working from home can be isolating, especially when working on a big project
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between the pandemic and the riots I can see people taking advantage of work-from-home to move as far as possible from society.
That's bad news for cities depending on those taxes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Sounds like the virus really shook things up over there.


The fact that it's only happening because the virus forced them to try new things kind of shows that no mater how full of America's best and brightest these cutting edge tech companies are, their business managers are just as farking stupid as every every other MBA at every other company out there.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

way south: Between the pandemic and the riots I can see people taking advantage of work-from-home to move as far as possible from society.
That's bad news for cities depending on those taxes.
That's bad news for cities depending on those taxes.

[Fark user image image 850x904]


The cities where they spend $40,000 per homeless person and can't solve it (aka 66% of  the per capita GDP of the USA).

Give me $40,000 per homeless per year I will build them housing, feed them, and clothe them.

Also, issue my permits to build several high rises and tear down the cardboard boxes that are currently there.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After years of people bemoaning the state of San Francisco...

Dammit, Curbed... San Francisco is a CITY.
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll be interesting to see a postmortem on the rent/housing situation years down the line. Particularly in the megalopolises. Personally, I'm looking at everyone and their mom becoming an AirBNB host as the house-flipping mania of the mid-00's. Of course, it's never just the small fish driving these painful bubbles, it's the backstage tour I want to read about.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Z-clipped: Huh, neat. Maybe I'll...

The average price for a one-bedroom in S.F. stands at $3,360; it was at $3,700 the same time last year.

Oh HELL no.


yep.   This is what they call "plummetting rent prices".   I'm sure the market will recover .
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: If I can work for Facebook from home, I would do it from Incline Village, NV because Taxes and Tahoe - not SF.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3300 for a one bedroom; wow.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: The tech companies now realize they can just have people work from wherever in the country and save quite a bit on office space and even labor costs.  I love San Francisco, but I also like the ideas of never commuting, having a few acres of cheap land all to myself, and working from home all a little bit more, so long as I have good internet.

It's sort of ironic that a lot of tech companies hadn't embraced it before, but there were a lot of antiquated "management beliefs" regarding office environments and productivity that had no real basis in research/reality.  They're starting to see the light out of bright-line necessity.

The earliest a vaccine will be available is 24 months from the start of July, August, and September, which is when the 3 main trials will end, respectively.  So the next 2 years of avoiding people and office environments can be done much more cheaply when the workforce isn't necessarily smack dab in the middle of a real-estate pricing hellhole.

/and no, they won't just "outsource to India," because their code quality is so abysmal it's a liability.


Exactly! Plus no one can leave this country to go there with a lower cost of living or lower salary demands
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm not. Can we make a friendly wager of nothing?

SF rent will approach Seattle levels in the next year or two.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Lower housing costs may be the first step towards a solution to the city's homeless problem.


Preach it brother! The one true remedy for crazy is a few percentage points on housing. I'm baffled no one has suggested this solution before.
 
doofusgumby [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: After years of people bemoaning the state of San Francisco...

Dammit, Curbed... San Francisco is a CITY.


Lower case state refers to a condition.  Capitalized State refers to either one of our fifty States, or a country.  maybe.  I'm a bit unclear on the exact usage of that last one.  Only common usage I've seen of that is "failed State" referring to a country.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

For techbros who used to live in SF? Ya, it's cheaper.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

way south: Between the pandemic and the riots I can see people taking advantage of work-from-home to move as far as possible from society.
That's bad news for cities depending on those taxes.
That's bad news for cities depending on those taxes.

[Fark user image 850x904]


"Be care if you go out the sliding door.  That first step is tricky."
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Whenever I visit a city I always look out for unfriendly engineering.
If you see armrests in the middle of benches, bike racks in unusual places, or spikes/bumps on the ground next to buildings then what you are really seeing is a deep administrative problem. The city literally can't spend money to do the simple problem fixing things and is, instead, doing complicated and expensive things to drive the homeless out of sight.
The worst part is the residents obviously condone it. The failing policy and terrible performance of officials is only keeping them in office because the locals want things to be like this.

No one will say they do, but these little engineering choices show they absolutely do.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The only problem with this is if you really can live in the middle of nowhere, never come into the office, and still get your job done, your boss will eventually find somebody in China or India to do your job at 10% the salary.
 
Amoment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deflation.  Review Depression era. No jobs, no money. Trumpville next. Move over Hoover.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i believe san francisco is actually a saint.

or a duchy.
 
doofusgumby [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bonus:  less tech bros in SF crowding buses and BART with their hand crafted artisanal backpacks they refuse to take off their backs to make room for other passengers.  Those dicks.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool.  Fark the landlords.
 
doofusgumby [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You used lower case for proper nouns like an Italian.  Saint Francisco, the patron saint of ... something... animals?  In English is capitalzed.
/your daily or less pedant
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

on the left hand coast.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: Cool. Fark the landlords.


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chine​s​e_Land_Reform

The Chinese Land Reform Movement, also known by the Chinese abbreviation Tǔgǎi (土改), was a campaign by the Communist Party leader Mao Zedong during the late phase of the Chinese Civil War and the early People's Republic of China.[1] The campaign involved mass killings of landlords by tenants and land redistribution to the peasantry.[2]The estimated death count of the movement ranges from hundreds of thousands to millions.[3][4][5]

/no, fark you buddy
 
doofusgumby [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pass the
 
Rootus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, it's just magically everyone going remote, that completely upset rent prices in the space of a month.  Not every AirBNB switching from short-term to long-term rental at the same time.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I've lived in Silicon Valley all my life and worked in high tech for decades. Working at home has always been a thing. There are several reasons why you don't want most of your workers at home. Productivity will decline. The reason companies have headquarters here is because folks here are generally better educated than other areas of the country. When you bring them into the office and give them free drinks and food, they tend to work longer hours. And because everyone is salaried, no overtime pay.

Also, lots of older products are outsourced to India. Seems like it was in the 90's when companies figured out what they could and couldn't offshore.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doofusgumby: Saint Francisco, the patron saint of ... something...


poop and needles.

like i said in the Weeners.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When i lived in marin county in the 90's, my half of a 2 bedroom apartment in san rafael cost 650 a month including utilities. Decent place with a pool and coin laundry and a block from work, good restaurants, fun bar scene, great fishing not far away, wine country 45 minutes away. SF we considered a circus, bridge toll was the price of admission. I'd only work over there if they would pay tolls and travel time and guarantee a parking place for me all day. Not many takers but some, enough that i got to enjoy SF . been about 25 years since i left marin county...
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Those landlords were assholes, like the post-Civil War landlords in the South who pulled in rent and fees that grotesquely exceeded sharecropper salaries.  Landlords are leeches.  At least nowadays landlords are just people who own houses, unlike those Chinese and Russian and American landlords who owned the farmlands and "hired" people to work on them.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

I like how people think landlords are the reason for high rents. But not the excessive property taxes cities charge. Or the interest on the building loan. Or the cost of building maintenance. Or the cost of all those new finishes everyone demands. Or the fact that in many cities, there are 20 people for every available apartment.

Yup, it's just farking landlords fleecing the rubes. God damn you people are farking stupid.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Those landlords were assholes, like the post-Civil War landlords in the South who pulled in rent and fees that grotesquely exceeded sharecropper salaries.  Landlords are leeches.  At least nowadays landlords are just people who own houses, unlike those Chinese and Russian and American landlords who owned the farmlands and "hired" people to work on them.


Really? All of them? Wow.

You're a communist nazi...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

That's very pretty until you need to buy a latte or go to a hospital.
 
